Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
How the Mascot trait works in TFT Set 8
Teamfight Tactics Set Eight Monsters Attack! is bringing a new trait called Mascots that form a cheering squad for your team when they leave the board. The Mascot trait is basically a teamwide healing buff. When the trait is activated, all units on the board heal for a percentage of their maximum health every three seconds. The amount of healing increases at breakpoints of two, four, six, and eight. All Mascots heal for double that amount and whenever one of them would die, they instead run to the side of the board and start cheering for the rest of the team, increasing the trait’s healing effect by one percent.
dotesports.com
How TFT Set 8 Spellslinger works
Teamfight Tactics will release Set Eight on Doc. 7, 2022, and will once again completely revamp the autochess title with Patch 12.13. Dubbed ‘Monsters Attack!’ TFT’s latest set will bring new champions, items, traits, and origins to the ever-changing strategy game. Monsters Attack! will feature 15 classes,...
dotesports.com
TeePee proves that fighting AI enemies is absolutely worth it for big rewards in Warzone 2
Warzone 2 is out now and players everywhere are exploring all the ins and outs of Al Mazrah. And while the main attraction is still the other players on the map that you’ll need to track down and outlast to grab a victory, Warzone 2 also adds strongholds and Black Sites into the mix.
dexerto.com
Crimsix reveals Modern Warfare 2 trick that instantly improves FOV
Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter is one of the greatest players to ever touch Call of Duty and he’s dropped a nice trick that will help Modern Warfare 2 players get the best FOV, giving them a leg up on the competition. While Field of View discourse in Call...
dotesports.com
What is ‘aim assist ease in’ within Overwatch 2?
When perusing through Overwatch 2’s controller settings, you may have come across an option called “aim assist ease in.”. Most players will likely be familiar with the concept of aim assist, an adjustment frequently provided to players using controllers in cross-platform multiplayer titles that helps them stay competitive with the often more precise mouse and keyboard control scheme. Like many similar FPS titles, Overwatch 2 provides aim assist to these players. It even allows them to tweak and adjust how it functions for maximum comfort and precision.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players locked out of 2FA by phone requirements finally have pleas answered
Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment has announced that the game’s SMS Protect feature will now accept prepaid phones. In a tweet released earlier today, the company shared that players from around the world will be able to use prepaid phones to satisfy SMS Protect on their Battle.net accounts. The change goes live today alongside season one’s midseason patch and should be available to all players by tomorrow.
IGN
Microsoft Drops Xbox Series S Price to $250 for Black Friday
Microsoft has officially dropped the price of the Xbox Series S for the holidays. This is a part of its Xbox Black Friday promotion sale, where you can also find up to 67% off digital games, up to $25 off Xbox Controllers, and plenty more as well. This is probably...
dotesports.com
Operation save 2022 Dota 2 battle pass continues: Voidstorm Asylum Arcana is an instant hit among fans
The 2022 Dota 2 battle pass was underwhelming at best when it came out. With lots of content locked away for the second part of the battle pass, Valve even gave away free content to retain interest from the fans, which worked wonderfully. Now that a record-breaking high number of players are back to playing Dota 2, Valve’s back to releasing more content, including the promised The Voidstorm Asylum Arcana for Razor, which was added to the game today.
dotesports.com
What is Unhinged in Call of Duty: Warzone 2?
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is finally here, adding a fresh spin on the Warzone gameplay fans have grown to love. Classic modes like solos, duos, and trios are back, meaning players can dive in alone or with a group of friends to survive the intense battle royale experience. Warzone...
dotesports.com
What does FidelityFX CAS do in Modern Warfare 2?
Call of Duty fans are finally streaming onto the battlefield with Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and DMZ all having fully released. For PC users, there are plenty of different settings to play around with to enhance your gaming experience, from different mouse and keyboard options to a whole plethora of graphic choices.
dotesports.com
Does Warzone 2 have bots?
Warzone 2 has landed and there’s a flood of players clogging up the servers as everyone’s dying to hop on and get that sweet first-place victory. The servers have been slow, but you’re in and raring to go. It’s only a matter of time until you get your first win.
dotesports.com
‘Bad math’ fixed, Mech and Anima Squad nerfed in latest TFT Set 8 PBE patch
Several major bugs and balance changes are dropping in today’s Teamfight Tactics Set Eight PBE patch, fixing “bad math” that will nerf Mech and Anima Squad, according to game director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer. Day two of PBE testing will rock the TFT Set Eight meta...
dotesports.com
Footstep audio might now be 75 percent louder in Modern Warfare 2
Footstep audio in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has increased by 75 percent, according to one YouTuber. Call of Duty players have complained about footstep volume across the last few titles but MW2 has had some of the loudest footsteps in the last few years. The ability to hear enemy footsteps for miles away allows players to sit and camp out in spots throughout the map instead of playing for intel. When footsteps are audible, it drives the incentive down for running around the map and benefits those who would rather sit and wait for an enemy to run into their crosshair.
dotesports.com
100 Thieves’ Project X is already in playtesting, with plenty of ideas on what the game might be
100 Thieves confirmed in May that it is making its own video game, the working title of which was simply Project X. And while it’s clear that the game is still incredibly early in development and the 100 Thieves team is still deciding what it wants the game to be, the org released an update on Project X today that also featured feedback on the game from 100 Thieves creators and early gameplay.
dotesports.com
League of Legends Patch 12.22: Full notes and updates
After months of achingly looking at the PBE and waiting for the return of Rod of Ages, the 2023 League of Legends preseason is finally here. Similar to other preseasons, Riot Games is revamping outdated items no one is buying, bringing back dragons we all hated, and helping new junglers and their pets find their way in the jungle. Other than that, the preseason patch is tweaking gold and experience for solo laners. And lastly, Riot is finally addressing persistent issues like AFKing and target inting.
dotesports.com
When is the Fortnite Fracture event? | Fortnite Fracture event start time
Fortnite is one of the most popular live service games right now thanks to the influx of content that developer Epic Games manages to keep introducing. Just this season, players have seen a handful of collabs and the menacing Chrome taking over the island. Now, Epic has announced the Fracture...
dotesports.com
All Forbidden Sands Nornir Chests in God of War Ragnarök and how to unlock them
God of War Ragnarök is full of puzzles, mostly entertaining although some can be annoying, as expected of a God of War game. The gameplay loop consists of fighting between puzzle-solving and puzzle-solving when you take a break from fighting. While most of the enemies can be thwarted with enough brute force and powerful weapons, the same cannot be said for some of the game’s more challenging puzzles.
dotesports.com
Wild Rift is getting 3 new champions in Patch 3.5, including one of Worlds’ finest
Three popular League of Legends champions are about to make their debuts in Wild Rift. On Nov. 15, Riot Games uncovered the full list of details coming to the game with Patch 3.5. It will introduce three new champs—Aatrox, Kayn, and Lillia. The former was one of the most popular champs during the 2022 League of Legends World Championship.
dotesports.com
VALORANT Patch 5.10: Full notes and updates
VALORANT Patch 5.10 is here, and it brings numerous changes to the game. The latest update focuses on three agents: Cypher, Harbor, and Fade. The devs have buffed Cypher and Harbor and nerfed Fade. A new feature that combats toxic players is also making its way into the game. As...
dotesports.com
CouRage and TimTheTatman show why proximity chat is Warzone 2’s best weapon
Popular YouTube content creators CouRage and TimTheTatman loaded up the recently launched Warzone 2 today, encountering several unlucky fans and harshly welcoming them to the new battle royale. Call of Duty: Warzone was initially released on March 10, 2020. After years of anticipation and speculation, Activision finally dropped Warzone 2...
Comments / 0