Berlin regulations cause problems for VALORANT Game Changers Championship schedule
The 2022 VALORANT Game Changers Championship is underway this week in Berlin, where the best female and non-binary players in the world are going head-to-head in the first international championship for the Game Changers league. While matches have largely gone to plan so far, with Cloud9 White, G2 Gozen, Team...
How TFT Set 8 Supers trait works
TFT Set Eight will release on Dec. 7 and will bring with it new champions, items, origins, and more to the ever-changing auto chess simulator. Dubbed ‘Monsters Attack!’ this new set coming with Patch 12.13 will completely change TFT once again and give players a fresh set to try out.
3 of League’s new Mythic items to receive quick buffs following launch of 2023 preseason
The 2023 League of Legends preseason has been live for just over a day, and Riot Games is already hitting the game with a series of balance changes. The game’s 12.22b patch, which is scheduled to come out later this week, buffs six champions, while hitting four items with balance changes, too.
Riot is unbenching the Kench in League’s 2023 preseason
Tahm Kench has been a problematic League of Legends champion since his release in 2015, mainly due to his Devour ability that can save immobile AD carries from certain death. Despite Riot Games updating the champion and sending him to the top lane, the River King has continued to be a menace in the bot lane as a support, especially when paired with Senna. To coincide with the latest preseason changes, the devs are giving this catfish one more makeover.
Warzone 2 blows past CoD predecessor in Twitch debut, sets sights on battle royale’s all-time high
It’s official: Warzone 2’s launch has been a resounding success on Twitch—so much so, in fact, it had more viewers than its predecessor did when it dropped in March 2021. Back then, 521,000 viewers tuned in to watch their favorite streamers play on launch day. Today, on...
Junglers continue to get love from Riot with 6 buffed champions in upcoming League Patch 12.22b
Six champions are being buffed in League of Legends Patch 12.22b, which is the first update to the game following the release of the 2023 preseason. Earlier today, League’s lead designer Matt Leung-Harrison detailed all of the changes coming to some of the game’s champions and items in a detailed preview of the patch. Beyond the six champions receiving balance changes—all of which are buffs—four items will also be adjusted in the patch.
Riot details new path to Worlds for LEC teams in league’s overhauled format
Ahead of the new year, Riot Games has revealed the European League of Legends competitive ecosystem is undergoing massive format changes that will drastically shift the outlook of the region, including a new path to the World Championship for LEC teams. Starting in 2023, the LEC will feature three seasons...
Who said video games aren’t useful? UFC fighter learned English thanks to Call of Duty
Learning English in Brazil can be a difficult task. Not everyone has the financial means to afford classes or even access to the internet where unorthodox learning methods can be found. The Brazilian UFC fighter Renato Moicano is currently living abroad to practice and compete in the world’s most prestigious...
16-year-old Mary excels on Chamber to give G2 a spot in VALORANT Game Changers Championship grand final
The last match of today’s action at the VALORANT Game Changers Championship was high stakes since the winner of the third series would advance to the grand final. The final upper bracket battle before the grand final featured EMEA’s G2 Gozen and Brazil’s Team Liquid. G2 continued...
What are the best FOV settings in Warzone 2?
There are a lot of new features that have been added to Warzone 2, but one of the most impactful additions is the field of view slider. This slider has been absent from previous iterations of Warzone and is something that the community has been asking about for a while. With the launch of season one of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2, the FOV slider is now present across both titles.
New Kiriko animation leaves us longing for an Overwatch anime
Overwatch 2 has been out for over a month now, and three new heroes have brought brand-new elements to the game. Today, Blizzard released a new short animation featuring Kiriko, the game’s newest addition. In addition to new gameplay, each new hero has their own story, and they all...
When is Shipment coming to MW2?
Shipment is one of the most iconic maps in the Call of Duty franchise. Originally released in 2007’s Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Shipment has since been remastered and added to multiple iterations of the series. It’s well-known for its incredibly small size, which allows players to go for massive kill totals in public multiplayer matches. And it’s making another appearance in the latest CoD title, Modern Warfare 2. A great map for running, gunning, and constant action, players are eager for the map to enter the newest game in the series.
LEC is getting a new look in 2023: Riot introduces 3 splits and over 300 games
The League of Legends European esport ecosystem will undergo drastic changes in 2023. During a press conference from the LEC Studio in Berlin, Riot Games revealed its plans for the second decade of its esport competitions in Europe. These changes are aimed at enhancing the level of competition in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region by giving more players a platform to showcase their talent.
How to join and merge with other squads in DMZ and Warzone 2
One of the newest features to come with Warzone 2 is the ability to team up with enemies. While team sizes are still locked this function allows players at the end of the game to come together and eliminate an enemy that has more remaining players in their squads. While this feature is mostly dedicated to Warzone 2, the feature also works for Call of Duty‘s newest game mode DMZ.
Shopify Rebellion’s bENITA highlights crucial change needed for VCT Game Changers: NA in 2023
VALORANT is continuing to rise as a game and global esport, and so too does the thriving women’s scene, represented by the ecosystem’s most prestigious competition in Game Changers. Right now, eight of the best teams from around the world are in Berlin competing for the first Game Changers Championship on LAN with a $500,000 prize pool.
LCK to get much-anticipated format change heading into competitive 2023 League season
If you’re an LCK fan that has been hunting for more exciting storylines over the past few years, you’re in luck. Riot Games has announced some major changes to the League of Legends competition’s playoff format, including a heavily-requested change that should inject the path to gold with even more suspense than before.
Overwatch 2 players locked out of 2FA by phone requirements finally have pleas answered
Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment has announced that the game’s SMS Protect feature will now accept prepaid phones. In a tweet released earlier today, the company shared that players from around the world will be able to use prepaid phones to satisfy SMS Protect on their Battle.net accounts. The change goes live today alongside season one’s midseason patch and should be available to all players by tomorrow.
Elisa Masters Espoo curse? 3 top CS:GO players are out of the $200,000 event
Three of the best CS:GO players who would normally be attending Elisa Masters Espoo—Astralis’ AWPer dev1ce, Fnatic’s rifler KRIMZ, and BIG’s sniper Florian “syrsoN” Rische—will not play the LAN tournament in Finland. The absence of dev1ce was confirmed by Astralis one week prior...
Is Warzone 1 shutting down?
Call of Duty first launched Warzone in early 2020 before rocketing to success thanks to its free-to-play model. Over the two years since, it’s maintained a player base of dedicated fans who enjoy what the battle royale has to offer. But with the launch of Warzone 2.0, many fans of the original are curious about how much longer it has left.
The LEC’s revamped 3-season format, explained
The competitive League of Legends ecosystem is always shifting with the tides and adapting to the growth of the industry as it reaches new heights. For example, the European competitive scene has blossomed tremendously over the last few years, and now, the region will undergo a massive revamp with its formatting.
