3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades
Dividends are a way for companies to return value to investors, but they are also a signaling mechanism. A long streak of annual dividend increases is a sign of both success and commitment to shareholders. Three companies that have proven their long-term worth to investors many times over are Federal Realty (NYSE: FRT), Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL), and Kimberly Clark (NYSE: KMB).
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services
In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.6% and 3.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.5% on the day, and up 68.17% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 51.42% year-to-date, and EOG Resources, Inc. is up 65.14% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and EOG make up approximately 6.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
HPP Dividend Yield Pushes Above 9%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Wednesday, shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (Symbol: HPP) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1), with the stock changing hands as low as $10.92 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (Symbol: HPP) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
1 Sensational Stock With Near-930% Upside, According to Ark Investment Management
Electric vehicle company Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is known for delivering high-flying returns to investors over the past few years, as it has grown to become the largest player in the industry. But the stock has lost its shine in 2022, shedding 52% of its value year to date. Some of...
Friday Sector Leaders: Manufacturing, Gas Utilities
In trading on Friday, manufacturing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.4%. Leading the group were shares of Clearfield, up about 25.8% and shares of Harmonic up about 7.7% on the day. Also showing relative strength are gas utilities shares, up on the day by about...
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ARVN, PII, QCOM
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arvinas Inc (Symbol: ARVN), where a total volume of 2,286 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 228,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.4% of ARVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 436,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,800 underlying shares of ARVN. Below is a chart showing ARVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Manulife Financial Corp, Radian Group and LTC Properties
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/21/22, Manulife Financial Corp (Symbol: MFC), Radian Group, Inc. (Symbol: RDN), and LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Manulife Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 12/19/22, Radian Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/2/22, and LTC Properties, Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.19 on 11/30/22. As a percentage of MFC's recent stock price of $17.34, this dividend works out to approximately 1.90%, so look for shares of Manulife Financial Corp to trade 1.90% lower — all else being equal — when MFC shares open for trading on 11/21/22. Similarly, investors should look for RDN to open 1.06% lower in price and for LTC to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.
Earn Passive Income for Years With This Dividend Aristocrat
What if you could sit back and earn money when you sleep? It's possible through passive income. One of the easiest ways to earn passive income is by investing in dividend stocks, or stocks in companies that make regular cash payments to their shareholders. One company with a history of regularly paying and increasing its dividend is ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).
CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks up as U.S. peers rise
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index bounced after two straight days of losses tracking U.S. peers, while investors looked past a surprise jump in producer prices in October. At open, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE rose 49.78 points, or 0.25%, to 19,934.36. The index, down...
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LULU, BRBR, PFSI
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total of 11,178 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.6% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,700 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
What's better than a stock that's a big winner? A stock that's a big winner that should be able to keep on winning in the future. There are more in this category than you might think. The following three stocks are absolutely crushing the market so far this year. And Wall Street thinks they can soar at least 78% higher.
Health Care Sector Update for 11/18/2022: ISEE, SY, GTHX
Health care stocks were mostly higher on Friday, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.8%. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was climbing 0.1%. In company news, Iveric bio (. ) gained nearly 27% after the US...
Friday 11/18 Insider Buying Report: BHIL, BKD
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. On Tuesday, Benson Hill's Chief Financial Officer, Dean P. Freeman, made a $168,500...
HRL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of Hormel Foods Corp. (Symbol: HRL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.61, changing hands as high as $48.76 per share. Hormel Foods Corp. shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HRL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Interesting PHM Put And Call Options For July 2023
Investors in PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM) saw new options become available today, for the July 2023 expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 245 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the PHM options chain for the new July 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
3 Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Growth Upside
Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks dives into the stock market and takes a look at the next likely market catalysts as we near Thanksgiving. Despite the recent dip, the market has been on a strong run during the first half of the fourth quarter. With this in mind, let’s look at three stocks—JinkoSolar (JKS), GlobalFoundries (GFS), DexCom (DXCM)—that investors might want to buy for long-term growth potential from three different parts of the economy that become more important by the day.
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI) is a Solid Choice
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Getty Realty (GTY) is a Great Choice
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
December 30th Options Now Available For PNC Financial Services Group
Investors in PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC) saw new options begin trading today, for the December 30th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the PNC options chain for the new December 30th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
