‘There is no cure’: Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor reveals he has stage 4 cancer
Duran Duran’s original guitarist Andy Taylor has been diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer, the band has revealed while being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which Taylor had to miss due to ongoing treatment. The renowned British new wave group revealed Taylor had been...
Dolly Parton Interrupts Duran Duran’s Interview At Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction
Many incredible artists recently came together to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Dolly Parton and Duran Duran were a few of the artists honored this year and Dolly adorably interrupted an interview with Duran Duran on accident. Just before the ceremony, many of the honorees...
Prevention
See Dolly Parton, 76, Stun in Head-to-Toe Leather at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction
Dolly Parton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame over the weekend. To accept the honor (and perform her first rock song), she dressed the part, wearing head-to-toe leather. She had previously withdrawn from the nomination, but had a change of heart. Just a few months ago,...
NME
Watch Eurythmics reunite for rare live performance at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony
Eurythmics have reunited for a live performance at this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, coinciding with the duo’s induction. The group — composed of frontwoman Annie Lennox and instrumentalist Dave Stewart — were among the 2022 inductees of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where they joined a class that also included Eminem, Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie. The pair celebrated their induction with a performance at the Los Angeles ceremony on Saturday (November 5th), where they were introduced by U2 guitarist The Edge.
Stevie Nicks’ Relationship History — From Don Henley to Joe Walsh
Singer Stevie Nicks has been involved in multiple high-profile relationships throughout her decades-long career, including other musicians and her bandmates.
Steve Perry Set to Sing Journey Hit “Open Arms” on Dolly Parton’s Upcoming Rock Album
Just days after Dolly Parton‘s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5, former Journey singer Steve Perry has confirmed that he will appear on the country music legend’s upcoming rock album. “If Dolly says it’s true, then it must be true,” wrote Perry...
Bruce Springsteen uncorks soul classics for ‘Only the Strong Survive’: Listen now
‘The Boss’ has offered up his brand new covers album, ‘Only the Strong Survive,’ full of his own soulful takes on classics from Aretha Franklin, The Temptations, Commodores, Diana Ross and The Supremes, The Four Tops, and more.
Dolly Parton Declares Herself a ‘Rock Star Now’ in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Speech
Dolly Parton is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. After initially deeming herself not worth for induction back in March and attempting to withdraw from consideration — then ultimately agreeing to the honor six weeks later — Parton was officially inducted during the Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday night in Los Angeles.
CBS Announces ‘Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All’ Live Concert Special
Mariah Carey is back for the holidays. CBS has announced the five-time Grammy winner will host a new two-hour primetime concert special entitled “Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!” The broadcast is scheduled for Dec. 20 at 8 PM ET/PT and will be available to stream live and on demand via Paramount+.
A Rock Star Said 1 Track From The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Is a ‘Non-Song’
A rock star said one song from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' is like the best kind of candy because it leaves you wanting more.
Bruce Springsteen musical performances on Howard Stern bring tears, cheers
Bruce Springsteen played abbreviated versions of 11 of his songs on his Oct. 31 interview with Howard Stern on SiriusXM. His rendition of “Thunder Road” brought Stern to tears. “You finally did it,” Stern said. “First time I ever cried on the radio.”. E Street Band...
The greatest Alice In Chains songs ever, picked by members of Slayer, Soulfly, Halestorm, Incubus, Napalm Death and more
The grunge icons’ best songs, chosen by 22 of today‘s biggest musicians
Duran Duran Played at Robert Downey Jr.’s 50th Birthday Party
Robert Downey Jr. inducted Duran Duran into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, even mentioning their appearance at his 50th Birthday party.
Grammy nominations 2023: See the list of highlights
The nominations for the 65th annual Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday.
George Harrison Said Roy Orbison Was Like an Opera Singer and He Kind of Was
George Harrison thought his fellow Traveling Wilbury, Roy Orbison, sounded like an opera singer. The former Beatle wasn't the only one who loved Orbison's singing.
msn.com
Bob Dylan's High School Yearbook Showed His Dreams Of Musical Stardom Started Early
Bob Dylan is one of the most important and influential artists in rock, pop, and especially folk music. In fact, it is the folk genre that he is most associated with. As stated in Psyche, Dylan's early days as a singer and songwriter saw him diving deep into the folk tradition, often reimagining existing songs in his own style and reusing many of the tropes of the genre in his formative songs. Woody Guthrie was a particularly strong influence on the aspiring musician when he was getting started in the early 1960s.
The Best 10 Robert Plant Songs—From Led Zeppelin to Alison Krauss—Part 2
Robert Plant has led (at least) two significant musical lives. From his early work in the late 1960s and 1970s with the famed blues-rock group Led Zeppelin to his more recent work in the 21st century with Alison Krauss, Plant has done what some say is impossible: enjoy a second career act.
iheart.com
Max Weinberg Gets Inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame
E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame on Saturday. Among those taking part in the virtual ceremony were Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. Sitting behind a drum kit, McCartney said, "Max, you've made it to the top!,” with Ringo adding a "peace...
The Beatles Refused to Record 1 of Paul McCartney’s Songs
One of Paul McCartney's songs made the singer feel ashamed in retrospect. The Beatles never released a version of the song.
Bryan Adams, Patti Smith, R.E.M., Ann Wilson, Doobie Brothers Among 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Nominees
Patti Smith, Jeff Lynne, Ann Wilson, Bryan Adams, R.E.M., The Doobie Brothers, Gloria Estefan, Snoop Dogg, and Blondie are the among the list of artists nominated for induction into the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame. The nominees in the non-performing and performing categories will be voted upon for induction at...
