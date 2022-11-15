ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Eurythmics reunite for rare live performance at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony

Eurythmics have reunited for a live performance at this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, coinciding with the duo’s induction. The group — composed of frontwoman Annie Lennox and instrumentalist Dave Stewart — were among the 2022 inductees of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where they joined a class that also included Eminem, Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie. The pair celebrated their induction with a performance at the Los Angeles ceremony on Saturday (November 5th), where they were introduced by U2 guitarist The Edge.
Bob Dylan's High School Yearbook Showed His Dreams Of Musical Stardom Started Early

Bob Dylan is one of the most important and influential artists in rock, pop, and especially folk music. In fact, it is the folk genre that he is most associated with. As stated in Psyche, Dylan's early days as a singer and songwriter saw him diving deep into the folk tradition, often reimagining existing songs in his own style and reusing many of the tropes of the genre in his formative songs. Woody Guthrie was a particularly strong influence on the aspiring musician when he was getting started in the early 1960s.
Max Weinberg Gets Inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame

E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame on Saturday. Among those taking part in the virtual ceremony were Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. Sitting behind a drum kit, McCartney said, "Max, you've made it to the top!,” with Ringo adding a "peace...

