wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Had Different Raw Plans For Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio was featured on the November 14 episode of "WWE Raw” in a singles match against veteran Shelton Benjamin. Although the scion to the Mysterio bloodline was victorious in the bout, it appears the match wasn't part of WWE's original plans. Fightful Select reports that there were "several...
wrestletalk.com
Update On Vince McMahon Following WWE Departure
An update has emerged on former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon following his departure from the company. Vince McMahon announced his retirement on July 22, amid an investigation into ‘hush pact’ allegations made public by the Wall Street Journal. Since then, Stephanie McMahon has been serving as...
wrestletalk.com
Report: WWE Makes Offer To Yet Another Released Star For Return
WWE has reportedly made an offer to another previously released talent for a return to the company, this time, JONAH (Bronson Reed). Speaking on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said:. “JONAH certainly has an offer from WWE. And he’s gotta make a decision. It’ll either be New Japan...
Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, And Jon Moxley Reflect On The Shield's Legacy And Impact A Decade Later
10 years later, The Shield reflects on their one-of-a-kind run as WWE's Hounds of Justice. At WWE Survivor Series 2012, the world at large was introduced to Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and Roman Reigns. The trio would become known as The Shield and tear through most of WWE's established roster at the time. Names like John Cena, The Undertaker, Daniel Bryan, Randy Orton, The Big Show, and more all fell at the hands of the Hounds of Justice and along the way, the three individuals that comprised the group began building Hall of Fame-worthy legacies of their own.
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Compared To Roman Reigns And John Cena
Over the last few months fans have seen a lot of former WWE stars return to the company, and Karrion Kross was immediately thrust into the spotlight when he showed up on SmackDown. Kross has been feuding with Drew McIntyre and it seems that company officials are behind him this time around.
411mania.com
Backstage Update On Kevin Owens Injury Status
UPDATE: PWInsider has some more details on Kevin Owens following his knee injury. According to the report, Owens is still scheduled to appear on tomorrow’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Additionally, Owens is also still expected to work the TV tapings heading into this month’s Survivor Series event.
wrestlinginc.com
Stephanie McMahon Celebrates Historic Landmark Regarding WWE Raw
WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to share a milestone. For the first time ever, there was an all-female photo team to staff a WWE show. The milestone happened on the November 14 edition of "WWE Raw." "During last night's "#WWERaw" in Louisville, @WWE's Georgiana Dallas, Andrea Kellaway &...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey On Vince McMahon Booking Her Differently Than Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar has undoubtedly earned the nickname of "The Beast” through his work in professional wrestling and mixed martial arts. After his first run in the UFC, Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012, officially beginning his overwhelming path of destruction. There, Lesnar went on to capture the World Heavyweight Championship from John Cena at SummerSlam 2014, before later carved out a historic 504-day reign as the WWE Universal Champion from 2017-2018.
wrestletalk.com
Rhea Ripley Addresses Male WWE Stars Not Hitting Her Back
Rhea Ripley has addressed male WWE stars not being able to hit her back. In May 2022, Rhea Ripley turned heel and aligned with The Judgment Day’s Edge and Damian Priest. Shortly thereafter, The Judgment Day ousted Edge from the group in favor of Finn Balor. The group have...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Believes New Signing Is ‘Done Deal’
In the latest update in all the talk of Chelsea Green returning to WWE, the company reportedly believes it is a “done deal”. Green previously wrestled in WWE under both the main roster and NXT brands, before being released from her contract in April 2021 after several months of inactivity.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Says Stuggling As An Independent Wrestler Isn’t ‘Something To Brag About’
A WWE star says struggling as an independent wrestler isn’t “something to brag about”. On the October 17 edition of WWE Raw, WWE Hall of Famer JBL introduced the returning Baron Corbin back on Monday nights. This was the latest evolution of Corbin’s character since signing with...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Returned To Action Much Sooner Than Expected
An update has emerged on Darius Martin’s original projected return date, following his in-ring comeback on Dynamite. During the November 16 show, Darius teamed with his brother Dante Martin, as well as AR Fox, to challenge for Death Triangle’s AEW Trios Championship. This was Darius’ first match since...
wrestletalk.com
Report: AEW Star Suspended
While on AEW star has notably been off of television as of late, a new report notes that the star is actually suspended. With Wrestling Observer noting a recent change in the star’s upcoming appearance schedule, a note regarding his status emerged. In a note regarding a cancelled upcoming...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star States Goal To Host The Tonight Show
A WWE star states that their end goal is to host “The Tonight Show”. From The Rock to John Cena, life after a WWE career can be sometimes more lucrative than a star’s run in World Wrestling Entertainment. In 2020, former NFL player AJ “Top Dolla” Francis...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Reveals Dream To Follow In The Rock and John Cena’s Footsteps Into Hollywood
WWE Raw Women’s Champion, Bianca Belair, has revealed her dreams to take her talents beyond wrestling. The former track and field athlete signed with WWE in 2016 and made her television debut on NXT in May 2017. Belair has gone from strength to strength with the promotion since, having...
411mania.com
More On WWE Allegedly Reaching Out To Steve Austin For Another Match
As previously reported, WWE is said to have reached out to Steve Austin for another match, possibly at Wrestlemania 39. Austin made his in-ring return after 19 years to defeat Kevin Owens at this year’s Wrestlemania event. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed that WWE did contact Austin about another...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Has Been ‘Working Out Hard’ For Dynamite Match
An AEW star has been “working out hard” for a big match on tonight’s Dynamite. After a relatively quiet first 18 months with All Elite Wrestling, Ethan Page has received a breakthrough opportunity with the Full Gear Eliminator Tournament. Defeating Eddie Kingston on the November 9 edition...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Rampage Before Full Gear Card Revealed
As the last opportunity before the big AEW pay-per-view Full Gear this Saturday, AEW Rampage’s match card is set!. Announced during tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the card for Friday November 18 is set to be a great one. Featuring a dream match as well as a Championship...
wrestletalk.com
Raw Star Believes He’s The Most Underrated Talent In WWE
When it comes to wrestling questions on Twitter, few are more divisive than “who is the most underrated?”. So, when WWE asked the question on their Twitter account, it was bound to garner a fair amount of attention. Among the replies was one from a current member of the...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Contemplated Retirement Ahead Of Most Recent Run
A former WWE star contemplated retirement ahead of their most recent run with the promotion. In 2016, Mickie James made her return to WWE to face then-NXT Women’s Champion Asuka at TakeOver: Toronto. This led to another stint with the promotion where she spent several years with the company...
