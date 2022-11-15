Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Report: WWE Makes Offer To Yet Another Released Star For Return
WWE has reportedly made an offer to another previously released talent for a return to the company, this time, JONAH (Bronson Reed). Speaking on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said:. “JONAH certainly has an offer from WWE. And he’s gotta make a decision. It’ll either be New Japan...
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Compared To Roman Reigns And John Cena
Over the last few months fans have seen a lot of former WWE stars return to the company, and Karrion Kross was immediately thrust into the spotlight when he showed up on SmackDown. Kross has been feuding with Drew McIntyre and it seems that company officials are behind him this time around.
wrestletalk.com
Rhea Ripley Addresses Male WWE Stars Not Hitting Her Back
Rhea Ripley has addressed male WWE stars not being able to hit her back. In May 2022, Rhea Ripley turned heel and aligned with The Judgment Day’s Edge and Damian Priest. Shortly thereafter, The Judgment Day ousted Edge from the group in favor of Finn Balor. The group have...
wrestletalk.com
Jake Paul Provides Injury Update On Logan Paul
YouTube star turned WWE star Logan Paul showed out once again at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul main evented in a losing effort to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The match was only Paul’s third wrestling match, and his performance has been praised for his natural ability in the ring.
Ultimo Dragon On His Brief WWE Run: They Wanted To Unmask Me And Change Who I Was
Ultimo Dragon says WWE wanted to change who he was, and the company even wanted to unmask him. The legend signed with WWE in 2003 after he previously competed for WCW. He was one of the top stars in the Japanese wrestling scene, and while he was a featured member of the cruiserweight division during his time in WWE, he asked for his release in June 2004. He subsequently returned to Japan, and he has continued to build on his remarkable list of accolades.
stillrealtous.com
Vince McMahon Didn’t Know Who Current WWE Star Was
It’s always exciting to see one of your favorite NXT stars get called up to the main roster and so far Gunther has had an impressive run on the main roster. Gunther is the current Intercontinental Champion, but it sounds like Vince McMahon was not familiar with Gunther before he made it to the main roster.
ringsidenews.com
Call For Roman Reigns vs Randy Orton At WWE WrestleMania
Roman Reigns is unquestionably the most well-known wrestler in WWE history. On his way to the top, he has completely destroyed many stars. Now, Ric Flair believes Randy Orton would be an ideal opponent for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Roman Reigns and Randy Orton competed in a singles match...
PWMania
Jon Moxley Opens Up About The Shield’s Early Days In WWE, Still Having Their Work Ethic
The Shield made their WWE debut at the 2012 Survivor Series pay-per-view ten years ago today. In the Triple Threat main event, current WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins, current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (then known as Dean Ambrose) debuted to assist then-WWE Champion CM Punk in retaining his title over John Cena and Ryback. The three-man group went on to become one of WWE’s most dominant factions.
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 11.18.22
Survivor Series is next week and odds are we find out what we are going to be getting in the men’s WarGames match. You can probably guess one of the teams but we are going to need another team to oppose them. The rest of the show could use some work too though and we might be getting something like that tonight. Let’s get to it.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Almost Retired In 2016
Some wrestlers are lucky enough to have a long career inside the squared circle, but no one can go forever. Mickie James was getting ready to ride off into the sunset in 2016, and her original plan was to quietly fade away. However, during an appearance on Wrestling with Rip...
Yardbarker
Another former WWE star expected to return soon
It’s looking more likely that Chelsea Green will be the latest former WWE star to be brought back by Triple H. As previously reported, WWE is interested in bringing Green back to the company. She finished up with Impact Wrestling last week and was written off of television after she lost to Knockouts Champion Mickie James on the show.
wrestletalk.com
Report: Colt Cabana Return ‘Only Made Things Worse’ Between CM Punk & AEW
It’s being reported that Colt Cabana’s recent return to AEW TV “only made things worse” between the promotion and CM Punk. When Cabana returned after it was all but confirmed Punk wouldn’t be coming back, a lot of people made the connection that Cabana’s previous absence had been connected to Punk’s arrival – actually people had already made that connection and this just served as more fuel for it.
wrestletalk.com
Stephanie McMahon Touts Historic Moment From WWE Raw November 14
WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO has taken to social media to point out the significance of Monday’s (November 14) episode of Raw for women in wrestling. Stephanie McMahon will often be the first to tout the company’s historic women’s wrestling moments. This week’s edition of Monday Night Raw...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Teases Needing ‘Just One More’ In The Company
With Triple H taking over WWE creative back in July, many former WWE stars have returned to the companyy. From Dakota Kai at SummerSlam to Mia Yim on November 7, there have been a lot of released stars that have returned, and even more that have been speculated. One such...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Pushing For Live Show In India
A top WWE star is pushing for a live show in the country of India. Drew McIntyre knows all too well about pushing WWE to bring a live show to places they don’t usually. The former two-time WWE Champion was an important figure in bringing the Clash At The Castle event to the United Kingdom in Cardiff, Wales back in September.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Referee Names Easiest & Most Difficult Stars To Work With
Former WWE referee Jack Doan has revealed which performers he believes are the best and worst to work with. Doan was released from WWE in 2013, after 22 years with the company. Appearing on SportsKeeda Wrestling’s UnSKripted podcast, Doan spoke about which WWE performers were a pleasure to work with,...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star States Goal To Host The Tonight Show
A WWE star states that their end goal is to host “The Tonight Show”. From The Rock to John Cena, life after a WWE career can be sometimes more lucrative than a star’s run in World Wrestling Entertainment. In 2020, former NFL player AJ “Top Dolla” Francis...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star To Make Acting Debut In 2023
Kevin Owens has not been on WWE television for over a month now. Owens’ plans in the company were put on hold due to the insane popularity of Sami Zayn as a member of the Bloodline. Owens also recently suffered an injury scare at a WWE live event, which...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Has Been ‘Working Out Hard’ For Dynamite Match
An AEW star has been “working out hard” for a big match on tonight’s Dynamite. After a relatively quiet first 18 months with All Elite Wrestling, Ethan Page has received a breakthrough opportunity with the Full Gear Eliminator Tournament. Defeating Eddie Kingston on the November 9 edition...
wrestletalk.com
Randy Orton Pays Tribute To Umaga & ‘OG Head Of The Table’ Matt Anoa’i
WWE star Randy Orton has paid tribute to the ‘OG head of the table’ Matt Anoa’i, and Edward Fatu, who was best known as Umaga in WWE. Orton responded to a Twitter user who had shared an old photo of himself, Orton and the late Umaga. The...
