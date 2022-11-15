SILVER SPRING, MD – Police in Montgomery County are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead in Silver Spring on Wednesday. Police responded to the area of Piney Branch Road at 5:56 pm after receiving the report of gunshots in the area. “Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition,” the Montgomery County Police Department said in a statement. “A second victim, identified as 20-year-old, Edvin Moises Agustin Leon, was found dead in a wooded area by Montgomery County Police K9 The post Two shot, one killed in Silver Spring shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO