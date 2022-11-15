ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

mymcmedia.org

3 Suspects Arrested for Gaithersburg Carjacking

Montgomery County Police (MCPD) arrested and charged three teenagers for an armed carjacking that took place on Monday Nov. 14 in Gaithersburg. The suspects have been identified as Zyier Brown,18, and Jayla Newman,18, both from Washington D.C. A 16-year-old from Upper Marlboro, MD has also been arrested but has remained unnamed.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mymcmedia.org

Ongoing Active Investigation for Homicide in Silver Spring

Detectives in the Major Crimes Division of the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 9 in Silver Spring. Officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road. When they arrived at the scene, an adult male was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was brought to the hospital in stable condition.
SILVER SPRING, MD
storereporter.com

New Indian & Italian food for Rockville Pike, holiday pop-up bar at the mall

New Indian restaurant replacing the just-closed Slapfish on Rockville Pike: Rasa, a fast-casual concept making its first move into Maryland. Rasa is headed by Rahul Vinod and Sahil Rahman, second-generation restaurateurs whose fathers own D.C.’s Indique and Rockville’s Bombay Bistro. This will be the fifth location for their five-year-old venture, which presents Indian food in a Cava-style format. Starting with a bowl of basmati rice, customers add proteins like chicken tikka and turmeric ginger shrimp, along with add-ons like pickled radish, charred eggplant, mint cilantro chutney, tamarind coconut powder and masala beets. Opening date TBD.
ROCKVILLE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Assault in Rockville parking lot

Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault in a parking lot early yesterday afternoon, November 16, 2022. The assault was reported in a parking lot in the 700 block of Rockville Pike at 12:26 PM.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Nov. 18, In Montgomery County

Today is Friday, Nov. 18. Here is the 10 day forecast and 5 things to know today as we head into the weekend. 1. Gaithersburg Condo Explosion: Thursday a body was recovered from the site of Wednesday’s explosion and fire at a Gaithersburg condominium complex. Recovery efforts will continue Friday. MyMCM has been covering the tragedy since early Wednesday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Two shot, one killed in Silver Spring shooting

SILVER SPRING, MD – Police in Montgomery County are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead in Silver Spring on Wednesday. Police responded to the area of Piney Branch Road at 5:56 pm after receiving the report of gunshots in the area. “Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition,” the Montgomery County Police Department said in a statement. “A second victim, identified as 20-year-old, Edvin Moises Agustin Leon, was found dead in a wooded area by Montgomery County Police K9 The post Two shot, one killed in Silver Spring shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPD Attempting to Identify Woman Found in Silver Spring

Montgomery County Police are asking the public’s assistances in identifying a woman found today in Silver Spring. Per MCPD: “On the afternoon of Tuesday, November 15, 2022, she was found in the 11000 block of Oak Leaf Drive in Silver Spring. Anyone with information regarding the identity of this person is asked to call Montgomery County Police Non-Emergency (301) 279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at (240) 773-5400.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mymcmedia.org

Watch Live: 4:30 P.M. Update on Gaithersburg Condo Explosion

Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein’s briefing is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Friday. Goldstein and other officials will discuss the fire and explosion that took place at the Potomac Oaks complex in Gaithersburg Wednesday morning. During Thursday’s briefing, officials announced a body had been recovered from the rubble and...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
popville.com

Shots Fired in Brightwood Park last night

“At approximately 1:40 AM on November 17, 2022, the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 700 block of Jefferson Street, NW for the report of sounds of gunshots. Officers discovered a crime scene with three shell casings. No injuries or property damage were reported. If you have any information regarding...
mymcmedia.org

BREAKING: Body Found, Condo Explosion Now Being Investigated as ‘Criminal, Intentional Act’

Montgomery County fire and EMS officials recovered one body Thursday from the site of a massive explosion and fire at a Gaithersburg condominium complex. Officials have no information to suggest who the individual could be, said county police Chief Marcus Jones. Crews discovered the body while removing building debris from the area around unit 826 in the Potomac Oaks condominium complex – the location of Wednesday’s explosion. A canine unit alerted crews to the body around 10:30 a.m., Jones said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Pedestrian struck while crossing street in Montgomery Co.

A man who had been crossing the street now has life-threatening injuries following a crash in Montgomery County, Maryland. It happened Monday afternoon on the 1600 block of East Gude Drive in Rockville. Police found that the 40-year-old had been crossing when he was struck by a blue Toyota Corolla...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Man Killed in Gaithersburg Explosion Believed to Have Died by Suicide

Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones identified the man found amidst the debris from the explosion at the Potomac Oaks Condominum in Gaithersburg as Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon, 36. Jones called the death a suicide, noting that a suicide note has been located. However, Jones would not say at this...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
fox5dc.com

Holiday events this weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia

The holidays are here, and the D.C. area is ready with crafts, food, gifts and more! Enjoy a walk through D.C.'s annual Downtown Holiday Market, pop over to Prince George's to make your own festive wreath or try your hand (or feet) at ice skating in Alexandria. Want more ideas...
MARYLAND STATE

