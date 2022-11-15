Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
The “record-setting” 2022 NationalsIBWAAWashington, DC
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes not looking ahead, moving on to ‘dangerous’ Maryland opponentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
mocoshow.com
Collision Injures Six (4 Adults, 2 Children); Shuts Down Brink Rd in Germantown on Friday Night
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a collision on Brink Rd and Leaman Ln. in North Germantown a little before 9pm on Friday night, according to MCFRS public information officer Pete Piringer. According to Piringer, one person was trapped inside the car upon...
mymcmedia.org
3 Suspects Arrested for Gaithersburg Carjacking
Montgomery County Police (MCPD) arrested and charged three teenagers for an armed carjacking that took place on Monday Nov. 14 in Gaithersburg. The suspects have been identified as Zyier Brown,18, and Jayla Newman,18, both from Washington D.C. A 16-year-old from Upper Marlboro, MD has also been arrested but has remained unnamed.
NBC Washington
Condo Owner's Suicide Caused Gaithersburg Building Explosion: Police
An explosion that ripped through two condo buildings in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and left at least 10 people injured was the act of a man who died by suicide, Montgomery County police said Friday. A medical examiner identified a body search crews found in the rubble on Thursday as Juan Pablo...
Washingtonian.com
Best Things to Do in the DC Area 11/17-11/20: Downtown Holiday Market, Go-Go Preservation Week, and Alexandria Cider Festival
Holiday markets are opening up across town this weekend, and I’m looking forward to indulging in hot chocolate and shopping for ugly holiday sweaters. If you are ready to join the seasonal fun too, then check out one of the nearby pop-ups. Otherwise, there’s go-go music, and a cider festival to enjoy.
mymcmedia.org
Ongoing Active Investigation for Homicide in Silver Spring
Detectives in the Major Crimes Division of the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 9 in Silver Spring. Officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road. When they arrived at the scene, an adult male was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was brought to the hospital in stable condition.
storereporter.com
New Indian & Italian food for Rockville Pike, holiday pop-up bar at the mall
New Indian restaurant replacing the just-closed Slapfish on Rockville Pike: Rasa, a fast-casual concept making its first move into Maryland. Rasa is headed by Rahul Vinod and Sahil Rahman, second-generation restaurateurs whose fathers own D.C.’s Indique and Rockville’s Bombay Bistro. This will be the fifth location for their five-year-old venture, which presents Indian food in a Cava-style format. Starting with a bowl of basmati rice, customers add proteins like chicken tikka and turmeric ginger shrimp, along with add-ons like pickled radish, charred eggplant, mint cilantro chutney, tamarind coconut powder and masala beets. Opening date TBD.
rockvillenights.com
Assault in Rockville parking lot
Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault in a parking lot early yesterday afternoon, November 16, 2022. The assault was reported in a parking lot in the 700 block of Rockville Pike at 12:26 PM.
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Nov. 18, In Montgomery County
Today is Friday, Nov. 18. Here is the 10 day forecast and 5 things to know today as we head into the weekend. 1. Gaithersburg Condo Explosion: Thursday a body was recovered from the site of Wednesday’s explosion and fire at a Gaithersburg condominium complex. Recovery efforts will continue Friday. MyMCM has been covering the tragedy since early Wednesday.
Two shot, one killed in Silver Spring shooting
SILVER SPRING, MD – Police in Montgomery County are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead in Silver Spring on Wednesday. Police responded to the area of Piney Branch Road at 5:56 pm after receiving the report of gunshots in the area. “Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition,” the Montgomery County Police Department said in a statement. “A second victim, identified as 20-year-old, Edvin Moises Agustin Leon, was found dead in a wooded area by Montgomery County Police K9 The post Two shot, one killed in Silver Spring shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
mocoshow.com
MCPD Attempting to Identify Woman Found in Silver Spring
Montgomery County Police are asking the public’s assistances in identifying a woman found today in Silver Spring. Per MCPD: “On the afternoon of Tuesday, November 15, 2022, she was found in the 11000 block of Oak Leaf Drive in Silver Spring. Anyone with information regarding the identity of this person is asked to call Montgomery County Police Non-Emergency (301) 279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at (240) 773-5400.
fox5dc.com
Some residents remain unaccounted for after explosion at Potomac Oaks Condominiums in Gaithersburg
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Some residents of Potomac Oaks Condominiums in Montgomery County remain unaccounted for Thursday after an explosion rocked the complex Wednesday morning leaving as many as 14 hurt and causing considerable damage to several buildings. The fire and explosion were reported around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the apartment...
This Maryland Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical Experience
There are so many wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season in the state of Maryland-from light displays to festive holiday markets. There's one experience in particular though that's especially magical and that's the scenic Polar Express ride. Keep reading to learn more.
mymcmedia.org
Watch Live: 4:30 P.M. Update on Gaithersburg Condo Explosion
Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein’s briefing is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Friday. Goldstein and other officials will discuss the fire and explosion that took place at the Potomac Oaks complex in Gaithersburg Wednesday morning. During Thursday’s briefing, officials announced a body had been recovered from the rubble and...
Body discovered in Gaithersburg explosion
Montgomery County Police have confirmed a body was found in the one of the units in the Gaithersburg explosion.
popville.com
Shots Fired in Brightwood Park last night
“At approximately 1:40 AM on November 17, 2022, the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 700 block of Jefferson Street, NW for the report of sounds of gunshots. Officers discovered a crime scene with three shell casings. No injuries or property damage were reported. If you have any information regarding...
Person falls from four-story building in Ellicott City
Howard County Police were called to the 5500 block of Waterloo Road for reports of a fall from the roof of a building.
mymcmedia.org
BREAKING: Body Found, Condo Explosion Now Being Investigated as ‘Criminal, Intentional Act’
Montgomery County fire and EMS officials recovered one body Thursday from the site of a massive explosion and fire at a Gaithersburg condominium complex. Officials have no information to suggest who the individual could be, said county police Chief Marcus Jones. Crews discovered the body while removing building debris from the area around unit 826 in the Potomac Oaks condominium complex – the location of Wednesday’s explosion. A canine unit alerted crews to the body around 10:30 a.m., Jones said.
WTOP
Pedestrian struck while crossing street in Montgomery Co.
A man who had been crossing the street now has life-threatening injuries following a crash in Montgomery County, Maryland. It happened Monday afternoon on the 1600 block of East Gude Drive in Rockville. Police found that the 40-year-old had been crossing when he was struck by a blue Toyota Corolla...
mymcmedia.org
Man Killed in Gaithersburg Explosion Believed to Have Died by Suicide
Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones identified the man found amidst the debris from the explosion at the Potomac Oaks Condominum in Gaithersburg as Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon, 36. Jones called the death a suicide, noting that a suicide note has been located. However, Jones would not say at this...
fox5dc.com
Holiday events this weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia
The holidays are here, and the D.C. area is ready with crafts, food, gifts and more! Enjoy a walk through D.C.'s annual Downtown Holiday Market, pop over to Prince George's to make your own festive wreath or try your hand (or feet) at ice skating in Alexandria. Want more ideas...
Comments / 0