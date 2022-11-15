ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Benito, TX

ValleyCentral

HPD: Injured man found on the sidewalk, possible hit and run

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An injured man was found on the sidewalk from a possible hit and run, police said. According to Harlingen Police Department, at approximately 6:55 a.m. Sunday morning, near J St. and Northbound frontage, police were notified of a man lying on the sidewalk. “The male appears to have been struck by […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Heavy law enforcement presence seen at Mission neighborhood

A heavy law enforcement presence was spotted at a Mission neighborhood Friday morning. Channel 5 News cameras were rolling as authorities swarmed a home on the 1000 block of Travis Street. They cleared the scene just before noon. When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations provided the...
MISSION, TX
KRGV

Woman arrested after stabbing employee at Las Palmas Community Center, police say

Officers with the McAllen Police Department arrested a 60-year-old woman they say stabbed an employee at the Las Palmas Community Center. Esmeralda Rodriguez was arrested Thursday after she arrived at the center at around 8 a.m. and stabbed an employee with a knife before running away, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Officials: Woman arrested after McAllen community center employee stabbed

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An employee with the city of McAllen Las Palmas Community Center was hospitalized after being stabbed Thursday morning, authorities said. Esmeralda Rodriguez, 60, of McAllen, was arrested and charged in the stabbing, the McAllen Police Department said in a press release. The investigation is ongoing. Rodriguez is also being investigated for […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Police: Man arrested after threat to San Benito Post Office

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito Post Office was under a bomb threat Tuesday morning, according to police. Maximilliano Casanova, 38, was arrested and remains in custody on a charge of false alarm or report, according to the San Benito Police Department. At about 10:15 a.m., police officers responded to the post office […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen PD: Burglary suspect sought

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department on Friday said officers are searching for a suspect in a burglary of a building investigation. The suspect, who has not been identified, is seen on surveillance camera footage wearing a ball cap and dark clothing, according to images provided by police. A media release from the […]
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Mission police surprise drivers with turkeys during traffic stops

When drivers see the blue and red lights in your rearview mirror, chances are they’re worried they’ll receive a ticket. Instead of a ticket, however, officers with the Mission Police Department handed out frozen turkeys Friday to drivers they stopped for traffic violations. The turkey and trimmings were...
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Former San Juan officer pleads guilty to intoxication assault

SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former San Juan police officer pleaded guilty after a major crash that left one person seriously injured, records show. Ricardo Daniel Martinez pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, according to Hidalgo County records. Martinez’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 2. […]
SAN JUAN, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Trio arrested after attempted burglary at former apartment

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three men were arrested after police alleged they broke into an apartment where one of the men had been evicted. Francisco Lopez Jr., 49; Michael Francisco Lopez, 22; and Ryan Matthew Lopez, 17, were arrested on Sunday for burglary of habitation and engaging in organized criminal activity, police stated. According to […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

EXCLUSIVE: Family seeks answers in fatal shooting of Elsa teen

An Elsa family is waiting for answers after the body of a 17-year-old male teen was found in the parking lot of the city’s housing authority. The victim was discovered Tuesday evening at the 300 block of West 3rd Street by officers with the Elsa Police Department who responded to a report of shots fired at the location.
ELSA, TX
ValleyCentral

Police: Teenager shot overnight in Elsa; investigation underway

ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Elsa Police Department is actively investigating a homicide after a teenager was pronounced dead overnight in Elsa. At 7:58 p.m. Tuesday, Elsa police were dispatched to the 300 block of W. 3rd St. in reference to shots fired, a release from the police department stated. In the parking area of the Elsa […]
ELSA, TX
kurv.com

Suspect Tries To Hang Himself At Border Checkpoint After Arrest

A suspect arrested in a human smuggling investigation in South Texas reportedly tried to hang himself in a border checkpoint holding cell. The suspect was taken into custody early last Thursday at the Sarita checkpoint in Kenedy County. Border Patrol agents had found 96 people trying to hide inside a trailer full of rotten fruit during an inspection.
KENEDY COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Police: Motorcyclist injured after hit by driver later charged with DWI

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man was arrested after wrecking with a motorcyclist and failing a field sobriety test. Christopher Houston Moreno was charged with accident involving serious bodily injury, intoxication assault with a vehicle, possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence, Hidalgo County Jail records indicate. The motorcyclist broke his hip in the […]
MCALLEN, TX

