HPD: Injured man found on the sidewalk, possible hit and run
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An injured man was found on the sidewalk from a possible hit and run, police said. According to Harlingen Police Department, at approximately 6:55 a.m. Sunday morning, near J St. and Northbound frontage, police were notified of a man lying on the sidewalk. “The male appears to have been struck by […]
Brownsville police: ‘Porch pirate’ caught on camera stealing package
The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a man they say was caught on camera stealing a television from the front porch of someone’s home. The “porch pirate” was recorded through a Ring video swiping a 23-inch TV that was delivered to...
Heavy law enforcement presence seen at Mission neighborhood
A heavy law enforcement presence was spotted at a Mission neighborhood Friday morning. Channel 5 News cameras were rolling as authorities swarmed a home on the 1000 block of Travis Street. They cleared the scene just before noon. When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations provided the...
Woman arrested after stabbing employee at Las Palmas Community Center, police say
Officers with the McAllen Police Department arrested a 60-year-old woman they say stabbed an employee at the Las Palmas Community Center. Esmeralda Rodriguez was arrested Thursday after she arrived at the center at around 8 a.m. and stabbed an employee with a knife before running away, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department.
Elsa police chief: Texas Rangers assisting with fatal shooting investigation
The Texas Rangers are assisting the Elsa Police Department in the investigation of a fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male whose body was discovered Tuesday, according to Elsa police Chief Robert McGinnis. Elsa police responded to a shots fired call near the City of Elsa Housing Authority where they found...
Officials: Woman arrested after McAllen community center employee stabbed
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An employee with the city of McAllen Las Palmas Community Center was hospitalized after being stabbed Thursday morning, authorities said. Esmeralda Rodriguez, 60, of McAllen, was arrested and charged in the stabbing, the McAllen Police Department said in a press release. The investigation is ongoing. Rodriguez is also being investigated for […]
Mission cookout ends after couple assaulted with beer bottle, sheriff’s office says
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they allege cut a couple with a broken beer bottle. Kevin Omar Limon, 22, was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault (family) with a weapon, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. A probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral details the alleged assault […]
McAllen PD secures arrest warrant for man accused of stealing Dodge Ram
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Police are looking for a man wanted for an auto theft that occurred on Nov. 10 during the middle of the day. Adrian Hilvon Lopez, 28, is wanted on a charge of auto theft, a third-degree felony, according to police, who stated in a news release that an arrest warrant […]
Police: Man arrested after threat to San Benito Post Office
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito Post Office was under a bomb threat Tuesday morning, according to police. Maximilliano Casanova, 38, was arrested and remains in custody on a charge of false alarm or report, according to the San Benito Police Department. At about 10:15 a.m., police officers responded to the post office […]
McAllen PD: Burglary suspect sought
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department on Friday said officers are searching for a suspect in a burglary of a building investigation. The suspect, who has not been identified, is seen on surveillance camera footage wearing a ball cap and dark clothing, according to images provided by police. A media release from the […]
Alamo man breaks into woman’s house, grabs knife and chokes her, authorities say
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of breaking into a woman’s house and choking her. Genaro Fuentes, 35, was arrested on charges of burglary of a habitation with intention to commit other felony, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. A probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral details the […]
Mission police surprise drivers with turkeys during traffic stops
When drivers see the blue and red lights in your rearview mirror, chances are they’re worried they’ll receive a ticket. Instead of a ticket, however, officers with the Mission Police Department handed out frozen turkeys Friday to drivers they stopped for traffic violations. The turkey and trimmings were...
Former San Juan officer pleads guilty to intoxication assault
SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former San Juan police officer pleaded guilty after a major crash that left one person seriously injured, records show. Ricardo Daniel Martinez pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, according to Hidalgo County records. Martinez’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 2. […]
Man steals palm tree from Brownsville yard, according to video released by police
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department wants to get to the root of recent thefts by learning the identity and location of a man they allege stole plants from someone’s front yard. Between the hours of midnight and 4 a.m., on Sunday and Tuesday, the man was caught on a Ring doorbell camera […]
BPD: Trio arrested after attempted burglary at former apartment
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three men were arrested after police alleged they broke into an apartment where one of the men had been evicted. Francisco Lopez Jr., 49; Michael Francisco Lopez, 22; and Ryan Matthew Lopez, 17, were arrested on Sunday for burglary of habitation and engaging in organized criminal activity, police stated. According to […]
EXCLUSIVE: Family seeks answers in fatal shooting of Elsa teen
An Elsa family is waiting for answers after the body of a 17-year-old male teen was found in the parking lot of the city’s housing authority. The victim was discovered Tuesday evening at the 300 block of West 3rd Street by officers with the Elsa Police Department who responded to a report of shots fired at the location.
Police: Teenager shot overnight in Elsa; investigation underway
ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Elsa Police Department is actively investigating a homicide after a teenager was pronounced dead overnight in Elsa. At 7:58 p.m. Tuesday, Elsa police were dispatched to the 300 block of W. 3rd St. in reference to shots fired, a release from the police department stated. In the parking area of the Elsa […]
Suspect Tries To Hang Himself At Border Checkpoint After Arrest
A suspect arrested in a human smuggling investigation in South Texas reportedly tried to hang himself in a border checkpoint holding cell. The suspect was taken into custody early last Thursday at the Sarita checkpoint in Kenedy County. Border Patrol agents had found 96 people trying to hide inside a trailer full of rotten fruit during an inspection.
RGV officials urge caution as wet streets, fast drivers lead to uptick in crashes
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley motorists on Friday might have seen a car flipped over on the roadside in Harlingen — or perhaps any number of other accidents as drivers navigated wet streets. Authorities are urging drivers to remain cautious after seeing an uptick in vehicle accidents caused by wet weather conditions over […]
Police: Motorcyclist injured after hit by driver later charged with DWI
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man was arrested after wrecking with a motorcyclist and failing a field sobriety test. Christopher Houston Moreno was charged with accident involving serious bodily injury, intoxication assault with a vehicle, possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence, Hidalgo County Jail records indicate. The motorcyclist broke his hip in the […]
