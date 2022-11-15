ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadspin

Philly swiped right on Ndamukong Suh and it’s a perfect match

The Philadelphia Eagles have gone all in on winning a championship. The proof of that is seen in their latest signing. It was reported Thursday afternoon that the Eagles have signed former All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh to a one-year deal. Suh, at one time, was considered the nastiest player in the NFL, so it’s only fitting he’d end up paying for the nastiest fan base in the league.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Deadspin

Titans don’t lack for self-awareness

The Tennessee Titans returned Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers back to the land of sadness, winning via their usual blueprint. They continued to convert goal-to-go situations into touchdowns, Derrick Henry did King Henry things, and the defense held the Pack to 271 yards of total offense. At 7-3...
NASHVILLE, TN
Deadspin

Aaron Patrick is pulling a Reggie Bush

By signing an NFL contract, players assume a significant risk. Injury is commonplace in all athletics, but football is a collision sport. Combine the contact of combat sports with stopping, accelerating, and the changing of direction required in basketball, and a significant number of injuries are expected on the gridiron.
Deadspin

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay look to continue good fortune with King Henry marching into town

The Green Bay Packers are back. That’s what some prognosticators would have you believe after their thrilling overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday. Green Bay, entered the game — a must-win situation — with a 3-6 record. A seventh loss in 10 games would’ve almost eliminated the Packers from serious playoff contention with over a month left in the season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Deadspin

When it snows, it blizzards in Buffalo [Updated]

The Buffalo Bills have lost two straight and may lose a home game this weekend regardless of whether they’re on the wrong side of the scoreboard after their matchup against Cleveland. The NFL is exploring the option of relocating the contest due to a casual three to six feet of snow in the forecast for Orchard Park, New York this weekend.
BUFFALO, NY
Deadspin

A College Football Playoff bid is on the line for USC the next three weeks

It’s the penultimate week of college football’s regular season, and I’ll give you four guesses as to which conference has the most ranked teams. I’d like to thank SEC fans for their quick response, but nope, it’s not them. Big Ten fans aren’t even chiming in because one of their two divisions doesn’t have a single team in the Top 25. It’s admirable that the Big 12 applied, while the ACC’s texts went not only unreturned but also unread.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy