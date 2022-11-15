Read full article on original website
Deadspin
Philly swiped right on Ndamukong Suh and it’s a perfect match
The Philadelphia Eagles have gone all in on winning a championship. The proof of that is seen in their latest signing. It was reported Thursday afternoon that the Eagles have signed former All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh to a one-year deal. Suh, at one time, was considered the nastiest player in the NFL, so it’s only fitting he’d end up paying for the nastiest fan base in the league.
Deadspin
Titans don’t lack for self-awareness
The Tennessee Titans returned Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers back to the land of sadness, winning via their usual blueprint. They continued to convert goal-to-go situations into touchdowns, Derrick Henry did King Henry things, and the defense held the Pack to 271 yards of total offense. At 7-3...
Deadspin
Aaron Patrick is pulling a Reggie Bush
By signing an NFL contract, players assume a significant risk. Injury is commonplace in all athletics, but football is a collision sport. Combine the contact of combat sports with stopping, accelerating, and the changing of direction required in basketball, and a significant number of injuries are expected on the gridiron.
Deadspin
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay look to continue good fortune with King Henry marching into town
The Green Bay Packers are back. That’s what some prognosticators would have you believe after their thrilling overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday. Green Bay, entered the game — a must-win situation — with a 3-6 record. A seventh loss in 10 games would’ve almost eliminated the Packers from serious playoff contention with over a month left in the season.
Deadspin
When it snows, it blizzards in Buffalo [Updated]
The Buffalo Bills have lost two straight and may lose a home game this weekend regardless of whether they’re on the wrong side of the scoreboard after their matchup against Cleveland. The NFL is exploring the option of relocating the contest due to a casual three to six feet of snow in the forecast for Orchard Park, New York this weekend.
Sixers look for continued home success vs. Wolves
The Philadelphia 76ers aim to remain perfect on their five-game homestand on Saturday, playing the second leg of a back-to-back
Deadspin
Brett McMurphy’s weekly tweets comparing Kevin Sumlin to Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M show that the Aggies need a change
There’s what people believe to be true, and then there’s what’s actually true. For example, while some may feel that Jimbo Fisher is a great coach, it’s been proven that Kevin Sumlin was better for Texas A&M’s football program — and cheaper, too. Every...
Deadspin
Five vacancies, five white coaching hires — the WNBA needs a Rooney Rule
Life comes at you fast. Regression comes at you faster. On Sunday, July 10, inside Wintrust Arena in Chicago, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert took part in a press conference before the league’s annual All-Star Game. She said this when asked about the league’s diversity among head coaches. “We...
Deadspin
A College Football Playoff bid is on the line for USC the next three weeks
It’s the penultimate week of college football’s regular season, and I’ll give you four guesses as to which conference has the most ranked teams. I’d like to thank SEC fans for their quick response, but nope, it’s not them. Big Ten fans aren’t even chiming in because one of their two divisions doesn’t have a single team in the Top 25. It’s admirable that the Big 12 applied, while the ACC’s texts went not only unreturned but also unread.
