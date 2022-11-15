Read full article on original website
Related
5 people who got COVID boosters and flu shots at the same time share their side effects
Some people are combining a COVID booster with this year's flu shot. It's safe to get both at the same visit, but you may have mild side effects.
The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows
(NEXSTAR) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.”. But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination...
So-called ‘nightmare’ COVID variant likely already in Mass., doctors say
Boston-area doctors are warning that the so-called “nightmare” COVID-19 variant, officially known as XBB, is most likely already present in Massachusetts. The new variant is an offshoot of the Omicron COVID-19 strain that caused a wave of infections from November last year to February and represented the virus’s highest number of infections after vaccines became widely available.
CNET
Two Lots of Blood Pressure Medicine Recalled: Is Yours Affected?
Two types of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These compounds are commonly found in water and foods -- including meats, dairy products and vegetables in lower levels -- but may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time. This is according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration.
The COVID symptoms you get depend on how many vaccine jabs you’ve had, major study says
The COVID symptoms you get depend on how many vaccine doses you’ve had, according to a major study. If you’ve ever had COVID, there’s a chance you’re all too familiar with symptoms of the virus, which include a cough, tiredness, and headaches. But as the virus...
Amy Schumer said her son was hospitalized with a flu-like virus that's sickening kids across the US. Here are the symptoms to watch out for.
Early symptoms of RSV include runny nose, decreased appetite, and a cough that may progress to wheezing. In infants, the infection can be severe.
Yes, adults can get RSV too. Here's what to know about the viral illness that's sending kids to the ICU.
You've probably had RSV before, and you'll probably get it again. The illness can be dangerous for babies and grandparents.
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid over increased risk of deadly side effect
ANYONE who has had Covid is significantly more at risk to a host of killer illnesses than those who never caught the disease, a new study has revealed. Millions have already had the bug and the majority of Brits also have protection due to the huge vaccine rollout. But experts...
ABC News
FDA warns one type of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic for children, is in short supply
One version of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic used to treat issues like ear infections in kids, is in short supply, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The shortage of amoxicillin means that parents and other caregivers may need to visit multiple pharmacies in order to fill a prescription for liquid amoxicillin or may need to ask their doctor for an alternative medication. Some pharmacies may also be able to adjust the strength of the supply on hand to meet demand.
Here’s the main differences between COVID, RSV, a cold and the flu as cases rise
Though flu cases in Massachusetts rank the state’s estimated severity of the illness as “low,” according to the CDC, the state is seeing an early uptick this season in cases, along with “soaring” RSV infections among children and ever-present COVID rates, according to a Massachusetts pediatrician, Boston 25 reported.
Here are the new most common COVID symptoms, according to a study
After nearly three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the new most common COVID-19 symptoms have changed and vary widely depending on vaccination status. According to the ZOE Health Study’s findings on most common COVID-19 symptoms, participants who were fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated or unvaccinated reported four of the top symptoms. However, one symptom differed depending on your vaccination status.
Inside Nova
Three-Fifths of World's People May Have Been Exposed to COVID
FRIDAY, Nov. 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 swept across the world far more effectively than previously thought, with a stunning number of cases left unreported as recently as the summer of 2021, a new World Health Organization (WHO) study says. About 3 out of every 5 human beings carried...
FDA: Liver, gallbladder problems linked to recalled Daily Harvest product
Recall alert: Daily Harvest says tara flour was sickening its customers In June, Daily Harvest, a Meal-kit delivery company, voluntarily recalled its “French Lentil + Leek Crumbles,” due to consumer reports of digestion illness. (NCD) Federal officials said they are continuing to receive reports of illness linked to...
6-year-old with RSV dies as hospitals see alarming rise in new virus cases
Michigan health officials this week confirmed a 6-year-old has died after developing complications from RSV or respiratory syncytial virus. The child is reportedly a young boy from the Detroit area. Hospitals around the country have seen an alarming increase in RSV cases, especially in children, in recent weeks. The virus...
RSV: What parents should know about the virus that is pushing hospitals to capacity
Doctors across the country say they are seeing an ‘unprecedented’ rise in a common cold-like virus that has put a strain on hospitals as more children are being seen for the infection and admitted because of it. Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, has been seen in high numbers...
Recall issued for delicious cookies that already caused one allergic reaction
Certain Tiramisu Twist Cookies from Daiso are part of a new recall related to allergens. The product contains traces of almonds and hazelnuts, two types of tree nuts that are responsible for frequent allergic reactions. But the product package does not mention the ingredients. As a result, people who are sensitive or allergic to tree nuts, especially almonds and hazelnuts, can experience unexpected adverse reactions that can even be fatal in severe cases.
RSV is surging across the U.S. and could severely sicken infants and young children. Here are the symptoms and how to treat it
A few weeks ago, I took my daughter to urgent care because she wasn’t feeling well. She’d had a lingering cough and some wheezing that I wanted to get checked out. The urgent care nurse performed the standard COVID and flu tests, which both came back negative. But...
CDC: Listeria found in six states—is your state one of them?
Listeria bacterial infections have been found in six states affecting 16 people since 2021. The Mayo Clinic defines listeria as —“ … a food-borne bacterial illness … most commonly caused by eating improperly processed deli meats and unpasteurized milk products”. Listeria can cause severe illness (known as invasive listeriosis) when the bacteria spreads beyond the gut to other parts of the body. Almost all severe illnesses from Listeria result in hospitalizations and sometimes death. Symptoms of severe illness usually start within 2 weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria, but may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after.People who are not pregnant may experience headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches. Pregnant people usually experience only fever, fatigue, and muscle aches. However, Listeria can cause pregnancy loss or premature birth. It can also cause serious illness or death in newborns. Pregnant people and their newborns, adults 65 years or older, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness. Other people can be infected with Listeria, but they usually get mild food poisoning symptoms, like diarrhea and fever, and usually recover without treatment.
California reports its first child under 5 to die from flu and RSV this season
California health officials are warning families to take precautions against the flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus, known as RSV, after a child under the age of 5 died after contracting the illnesses. The California Department of Health reported the child's death on Monday, saying that no identifying details of the...
Rate of RSV hospitalizations for seniors is 10 times higher than normal
RSV hospitalization rates are not just high for children this time of the year but also for seniors.
Comments / 0