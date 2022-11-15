ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows

(NEXSTAR) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.”. But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination...
So-called ‘nightmare’ COVID variant likely already in Mass., doctors say

Boston-area doctors are warning that the so-called “nightmare” COVID-19 variant, officially known as XBB, is most likely already present in Massachusetts. The new variant is an offshoot of the Omicron COVID-19 strain that caused a wave of infections from November last year to February and represented the virus’s highest number of infections after vaccines became widely available.
Two Lots of Blood Pressure Medicine Recalled: Is Yours Affected?

Two types of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These compounds are commonly found in water and foods -- including meats, dairy products and vegetables in lower levels -- but may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time. This is according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration.
FDA warns one type of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic for children, is in short supply

One version of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic used to treat issues like ear infections in kids, is in short supply, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The shortage of amoxicillin means that parents and other caregivers may need to visit multiple pharmacies in order to fill a prescription for liquid amoxicillin or may need to ask their doctor for an alternative medication. Some pharmacies may also be able to adjust the strength of the supply on hand to meet demand.
Here are the new most common COVID symptoms, according to a study

After nearly three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the new most common COVID-19 symptoms have changed and vary widely depending on vaccination status. According to the ZOE Health Study’s findings on most common COVID-19 symptoms, participants who were fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated or unvaccinated reported four of the top symptoms. However, one symptom differed depending on your vaccination status.
Three-Fifths of World's People May Have Been Exposed to COVID

FRIDAY, Nov. 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 swept across the world far more effectively than previously thought, with a stunning number of cases left unreported as recently as the summer of 2021, a new World Health Organization (WHO) study says. About 3 out of every 5 human beings carried...
Recall issued for delicious cookies that already caused one allergic reaction

Certain Tiramisu Twist Cookies from Daiso are part of a new recall related to allergens. The product contains traces of almonds and hazelnuts, two types of tree nuts that are responsible for frequent allergic reactions. But the product package does not mention the ingredients. As a result, people who are sensitive or allergic to tree nuts, especially almonds and hazelnuts, can experience unexpected adverse reactions that can even be fatal in severe cases.
CDC: Listeria found in six states—is your state one of them?

Listeria bacterial infections have been found in six states affecting 16 people since 2021. The Mayo Clinic defines listeria as —“ … a food-borne bacterial illness … most commonly caused by eating improperly processed deli meats and unpasteurized milk products”. Listeria can cause severe illness (known as invasive listeriosis) when the bacteria spreads beyond the gut to other parts of the body. Almost all severe illnesses from Listeria result in hospitalizations and sometimes death. Symptoms of severe illness usually start within 2 weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria, but may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after.People who are not pregnant may experience headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches. Pregnant people usually experience only fever, fatigue, and muscle aches. However, Listeria can cause pregnancy loss or premature birth. It can also cause serious illness or death in newborns. Pregnant people and their newborns, adults 65 years or older, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness. Other people can be infected with Listeria, but they usually get mild food poisoning symptoms, like diarrhea and fever, and usually recover without treatment.
