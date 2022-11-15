Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright lightRoger MarshNew Albany, IN
Puttshack to open new location in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville actress giving away millionsAsh JurbergLouisville, KY
One missing of 11 escaped cows in Louisville located in the Highlands neighborhoodAmarie M.Louisville, KY
wdrb.com
2 new hotels planned off Gene Snyder in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are in the works to bring two new hotels and a luxury apartment complex to east Louisville. The projects — to be called Factory Pointe — are planned on 5 acres at Factory Lane and La Grange Road, just off Interstate 265, and includes 228 hotel rooms between two new hotels.
wdrb.com
Froggy's Popcorn set to open first storefront in the Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Froggy's Popcorn will soon open on Barret Avenue in the Highlands. It's the brand's first retail location. Melanie Fischer started Froggy's Popcorn in 2018, making her own recipes to create her flavors of popcorn. The products were only sold online or at Froggy's Mobile Snack Shack.
wdrb.com
Louisville coffee shop hosting annual 'Community Thanksgiving Dinner' this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville coffee shop will be providing a different kind of joy this weekend. Cup of Joy is a popular coffee, breakfast and lunch spot on Bank Street in the city's Portland neighborhood. The business is hosting its annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner this Sunday, Nov. 20.
wdrb.com
Community leaders, developers take tour of south Louisville in hopes of encouraging new investment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of developers, realtors and neighborhood lifers set out Friday afternoon to explore the Taylor Boulevard/New Cut Road corridor. Starting at Colonial Gardens, the group was on a mission to show off the possibilities awaiting those who could invest in south Louisville. "We hope to...
wdrb.com
Jeff Ruby's donates 100 turkeys to Louisville police officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse donated 100 turkeys to Louisville Metro Police on Thursday in what's become an annual Thanksgiving tradition for Ruby's family. The restaurant has donated 4,400 turkeys to first responders since 2015. Owner Jeff Ruby said it's an honor and privilege to offer a small...
wdrb.com
Chipotle Mexican Grill opens in Fern Creek on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Chipotle Mexican Grill officially opened Wednesday on Bardstown Road in Fern Creek. There are now six Chipotle restaurants in Louisville and 25 in Kentucky. The restaurant has a "Chipotlane," which allows patrons to pick up digital orders without entering the restaurant. "Chipotlanes are the...
wdrb.com
Holiday happenings! Here's our list of events happening in Kentuckiana around the holidays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Season's Greetings! There are so many things to do in Kentuckiana for the holidays. We will keep adding to this list of events as 2022 comes to the close. If you know about an event, concert, craft show or other holiday festivities, send the details to...
wdrb.com
IMAGES | Take a look inside Topgolf 3 days before its grand opening in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Topgolf's 82nd venue and its first in Kentucky opens Friday in St. Matthews. The three-story, 67,000-square-foot building at Oxmoor Center features an outdoor driving range with climate-controlled golf bays, giving pros and amateurs a shot at the fun year-round. Pricing runs between $28 to $48 an hour for use one of the 102 climate-controlled hitting bays.
wdrb.com
Neighborhood built around Bardstown Road now officially named the 'Original Highlands'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The neighborhood built around Bardstown Road is now officially named the "Original Highlands." It specifically includes the area bound by Broadway, Bardstown Road, Baxter and Winter avenues. The "Highlands area" actually refers to several neighborhoods, such as Cherokee Triangle, Tyler Park, Deer Park and a few...
wdrb.com
Downtown Jeffersonville's ice skating rink returns this Christmas season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets are now available for Jeff on Ice, the outdoor ice skating rink that will return on Nov. 26 at The Depot on Michigan Avenue. Tickets are $12 per session and include skate rentals. Each session is 50 minutes and starts at the top of each hour.
wdrb.com
Hurstbourne residents learning to live with new neighbor, Topgolf
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With Topgolf's official opening on Friday, the emotions are still a mix for residents, who protested its opening. Bright lights, loud noise, and busy traffic, are the top concerns some Hurstbourne residents had about Topgolf being built a few hundred yards away from their neighborhood. However,...
wdrb.com
Designs released for conversion of two busy one-way streets in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 900 people in Louisville have died in crashes since 2014. That's according to Vision Zero Louisville, the initiative aiming to have zero traffic deaths by 2050. In a study reported by Smart Growth America, pedestrian deaths have increased 62% since 2008. Traffic studies show...
wdrb.com
Man shot to death near Louisville's Buechel neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot to death near Louisville's Buechel neighborhood Friday afternoon. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, police responded to a report of a shooting around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 4600 block of Fegenbush Lane, near Norbrook Drive.
wdrb.com
Kosair Shrine Center has been converted into a Christmas Wonderland with items you can take home
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Get into the Christmas spirit and help out some great organizations. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the Christmas Wonderland at the Kosair Shrine Center. The many decorated trees and wreaths have converted the Kosair Shrine Center into a Winter Wonderland. This fund-raising event helps the Kosair Shrine...
wdrb.com
Workers at Caesars Southern Indiana practice picketing as union negotiates new contract
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Workers at Caesars Southern Indiana walked a picket line on Friday. They're not on strike. Instead, workers described the rally cries and signs waved on Main Street in New Albany as a practice picket. Teamsters Local 89, the union representing workers at the casino, is trying...
wdrb.com
Men revisit Louisville shooting locations seen in Bill Murray's 'Stripes'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- To the drivers passing by, Matt Lish and his nephew, Samuel, look like really enthusiastic tourists. They're pointing and taking pictures. In reality, they're homegrown "movie dudes": the kind of guys who know their favorite films, word-for-word, and aren't afraid to recite those lines to whoever will listen.
wdrb.com
Tickets now available for 2023 Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets are now on sale for the Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow. Guests can browse, order and buy some of the industry's newest model RVs boats and sporting accessories. The event also offers family-friendly activities. The Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow runs from Jan. 25-29 at...
wdrb.com
$18.5 million investment by Louisville company will bring 100+ jobs to Scottsburg
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Louisville company will invest more than $18 million to build a new manufacturing campus in Scottsburg. In a news release this week, GIM, Inc. announced the details of its plans to build a facility on a plot of West Weir Road formerly occupied by Tokusen USA. The building has been vacant for more than a decade.
wdrb.com
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 14
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football playoffs is underway in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 14. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here...
wdrb.com
Community meetings to provide information on new JCPS schools in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two new Jefferson County Public Schools will open in the city's west end next year. Now, there's an opportunity to learn more about them. JCPS is hosting community meetings to share details about the new west Louisville elementary and middle schools. The elementary school meeting will...
