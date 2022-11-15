Read full article on original website
Related
KDRV
Tundra swan survived Oregon mass waterfowl casualty event
BEND, Ore. -- An Oregon wildlife rehabilitation hospital is helping a tundra swan recover today. It's responding to outreach by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Think Wild (TW) says the tundra swan rescue came after a mass waterfowl casualty event, saying it "was lucky to survive a casualty event that killed many other migrating waterfowl near Burns last week. Biologists think a lunar eclipse and snow storm may have affected the birds’ ability to navigate successfully."
Rescued tundra swan recovering at Bend’s Think Wild after mystery waterfowl ‘mass casualty event’ near Burns
Think Wild, a Bend wildlife rehabilitation hospital, says a tundra swan now in their care was lucky to survive a casualty event that killed many other migrating waterfowl near Burns last week. Biologists think a lunar eclipse and snow storm may have affected the birds’ ability to navigate successfully. The post Rescued tundra swan recovering at Bend’s Think Wild after mystery waterfowl ‘mass casualty event’ near Burns appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Dozens of swans and geese crash and die in snowstorm near Burns
A wildlife hospital in Bend is treating the survivor of a mass waterfowl casualty event that happened near Burns. The tundra swan was lucky to survive a casualty event that killed about 30 swans and snow geese near the town of Drewsey in Harney County the morning of November 8.
opb.org
Eastern Oregon gold mine proposal inches forward
A Nevada company has reached another permitting milestone and is moving forward with plans to build a large gold mine in Eastern Oregon, south of Vale near Lake Owyhee. Paramount Gold has submitted its operations plan for the proposed Grassy Mountain Gold Mine to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. By the end of November, the agency will tell the company whether it can start preparing an environmental impact statement — a document that kicks off a review process where the mining proposal will face regulatory and public scrutiny.
elkhornmediagroup.com
McKinley shares statement from OSSA regarding M114
CANYON CITY – Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley shared with our newsroom a statement from the Oregon Sheriff’s Association. Find the release in its entirety below:. (Press release from the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association) The Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association (OSSA) has been receiving a number of inquiries...
Comments / 7