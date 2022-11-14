ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theaterpizzazz.com

Estelle Parsons Celebrates 95th Birthday with the Lambs

Academy Award Winner actress Estelle Parsons was interviewed by film professor Foster Hirsch at the club house of the legendary Lambs at 3 West 51st Street also celebrating her 95th birthday with the Lambs in the Pub. The Lambs is a social gathering place for entertainment industry and art professionals....
theaterpizzazz.com

Jessica Chastain in Director Jamie Lloyd’s A Doll’s House

The Jamie Lloyd Company, the successful partnership between Ambassador Theatre Group and Artistic Director Jamie Lloyd, announced that Academy Award® winner Jessica Chastain will come to Broadway this spring as Nora Helmer in director Jamie Lloyd’s radical new production of Henrik Ibsen’s landmark drama A Doll’s House, in a new version by Amy Herzog.

