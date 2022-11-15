ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where do Panthers stand in power rankings heading into Week 11?

By Anthony Rizzuti
 3 days ago
Now that all the Sunday and Monday action has been wrapped up, it’s time to see where the victorious Carolina Panthers have moved in the post-Week 10 power rankings.

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Author: Mark Lane

Rank: 29 (+2)

Take: “The Panthers did a good job defending their home field against a Falcons team aiming to dethrone the Buccaneers as the kings of the NFC South. The season is still a mess for Carolina, and their winning ways will only push their draft picks further into the 2023 order.”

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Author: Nate Davis

Rank: 28 (+2)

Take: “Should have known the all-black Panthers would prevail the day before “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” debuted.”

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Author: Dan Hanzus

Rank: 31 (+1)

Take: “P.J. Walker got off the mat after the embarrassment of Week 9’s blowout loss to the Bengals, but he won’t be able to build off the gains we saw in last Thursday’s win over the Falcons. The Panthers announced Monday that Baker Mayfield will return to the starting lineup on Sunday after an MRI revealed Walker suffered a high ankle sprain against the Falcons. Sam Darnold, yet to play a snap this season after his own high ankle sprain led to a lengthy absence, will be the backup against the Ravens. Don’t be surprised if both former first-round picks take snaps in Week 11.”

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Author: David Newton

Rank: 30 (+1)

Take (On who was on the hot seat in the preseason): “Rhule’s seat definitely got too hot. Interim coach Steve Wilks isn’t on a hot seat, as he has done an admirable job thus far going 2-3 with some tough decisions, particularly at quarterback. But if he wants to keep the job full time in 2023, Wilks will have to get this team close to .500 and remain a factor in a weak NFC South that is still winnable.”

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Author: Pete Prisco

Rank: 31 (-)

Take: “Aside from one bad game, Steve Wilks has this team playing good football. That’s progress.”

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Author: Mike Florio

Rank: 26 (+2)

Take: “Baker Mayfield gets another chance to show whether he can be a full-time starter.”

