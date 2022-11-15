Read full article on original website
Marijuana smoke harms lungs in tobacco smokers, study finds
People who smoke weed and tobacco had more lung damage than tobacco-only smokers, a new study found.
Smoking cannabis may be more harmful to lungs than tobacco: study
Cannabis may do more harm to a smoker's lungs and airways than tobacco, according to a small Canadian study published Tuesday. Researchers from the University of Ottawa and The Ottawa Hospital looked at chest X-ray scans of 56 cannabis smokers, 57 non-smokers and 33 people who smoked only tobacco between 2005 and 2020.
Great American Smokeout: Start counting benefits of quitting on Day 1 | Mark Mahoney
I spent three and a half years living in Turkey where the male population smoked in abundance. Later on in life, I had the opportunity to support tobacco control initiatives in the State of Florida, one of the more successful initiatives in the entire country in lowering the prevalence of tobacco use.
Urgent warning as ‘just one alcoholic drink a day increases risk of sudden but silent killer’
MOST people enjoy a glass of wine or a pint of beer now and again. But experts have warned that just one alcoholic drink a day could increase your risk of a sudden but silent killer. Medics in Japan found that people in their 20s and 30s who drink 'moderate...
Use of marijuana, meth, cocaine, and opiate could increase the risk of irregular heart rhythm
A large-scale study conducted by researchers from the University of California, San Francisco, (UCSF) on more than 23 million people has found that some commonly used and abused drugs may have a previously unknown adverse effect on heart health. The mentioned effect is the risk of developing atrial fibrillation (AF),...
How Long Does it Take to Detox from Alcohol?
Originally Posted On: https://havendetoxnow.com/how-long-does-it-take-to-detox-from-alcohol/. When a person chooses to stop drinking, they will likely go through mild symptoms of alcohol withdrawal or may even face the severe symptoms linked to abrupt alcohol withdrawal resulting from alcohol dependence. The length of alcohol detox symptoms can span days or even several weeks...
Cannabis may damage heart health as much as cigarettes
Currently, cannabis has been legalized in many US states, as well as other countries around the world, and is increasingly used to treat a variety of health conditions, such as depression or glaucoma. However, according to several new studies, consuming cannabis could be as damaging to the heart as smoking cigarettes.
Troubling trend: Move over cigarettes and vape pens, teens are reaching for a new form of nicotine
BOSTON -- Last August, the Food and Drug Administration issued a Warning Letter to the manufacturer of KraveNic nicotine gummies and shortly thereafter those unauthorized tobacco products were pulled from the market. End of story for nicotine gummies. At least for now. But not for other oral nicotine formulations. From...
What Happens When You Mix Adderall and Alcohol?
Originally Posted On: https://treatmentindiana.com/what-happens-when-you-mix-adderall-and-alcohol/. Amphetamine, also known as Adderall, is a medication that directly impacts the central nervous system as a stimulant. Alcohol is a substance that affects serotonin and dopamine levels in an individual’s body. What happens when a person taking Adderall adds alcohol to the mix?. Attention...
More adolescent e-cigarette users report vaping within five minutes of waking up, new study finds
Although the prevalence of e-cigarette use among teens has declined in recent years, those who do vape are starting younger and they're using e-cigarettes more intensely, a new study suggests.
You May Have Colon Cancer and Not Know It. Here are the Signs.
Slide 1 of 6: Colon cancer is quite common, being found in one in roughly 25 people during their lifetime. It is the second most common cause of cancer deaths currently in the United States. Today we know that colon cancer is being diagnosed in an even younger population, and ~10% of new cases occur in patients under the age of 50. Recently, screening guidelines have changed, suggesting that colorectal cancer screening should begin at age 45 in patients without a family history. Read on to discover the symptoms.
How To Stop Drinking Cold Turkey
More than 17 million people in the United States suffer from an alcohol use disorder, according to the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence, while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that almost 40 million engage in risky, binge-drinking patterns. Alcohol use disorder (AUD) is a...
Emphysema Risk Is Higher in Marijuana Smokers Than Cigarette Smokers
As the legalization of marijuana use has grown in recent years, so have concerns about its effect on one’s health, including the lungs. A new study suggests marijuana smoking may be more damaging to the lungs than cigarette smoking. Research published Tuesday in Radiology, a journal of the Radiological Society of North America, found that emphysema (a lung condition that causes shortness of breath) and airway inflammation are more common in marijuana smokers compared with cigarette smokers.
Prozac and Alcohol: The Risks of Drinking Alcohol on Prozac
Originally Posted On: https://havendetoxne.com/prozac-and-alcohol-the-risks-of-drinking-alcohol-on-prozac/. Over 16 million Americans experience depression yearly, which is rising in the country. One in six people will experience depression at some point in their lives. Regardless of age, ethnicity, or gender, anyone is prone to developing this mental health condition. Doctors can recommend antidepressant medications if you experience depression and seek treatment to stabilize and improve your mood.
Anxiety, Depression Common, Yet Often Overlooked in People With COPD
A risk prediction model may offer insight in evaluating depression and anxiety in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is predicted to be the third leading cause of death globally by 2030. This study, published in Annals of Medicine, used a prediction model to...
Quitting smoking is hard — increase your chance of success
The American Cancer Society has hosted the Great American Smokeout on the third Thursday of November for more than 40 years. This year, it's on Thursday, Nov. 17, and you can join thousands of people across the country taking charge of their health that day by quitting smoking.
Alcohol Withdrawal Happens to Anyone Who Drinks
It’s become clear to me that most people don’t understand the biological mechanisms behind alcohol withdrawal. When people hear about that, they automatically assume I’m talking about a “drunk,” whatever that means. The truth is, everyone who drinks, even if it’s only one drink, goes through alcohol withdrawal. The difference is that the amount of alcohol and how the body reacts to it determines how severe the withdrawal will be.
Reduced-Nicotine Cigarettes May Reduce Smoking in Anxious, Depressed Smokers
Decreasing the amount of nicotine in cigarettes to non-addictive levels may reduce smoking without worsening mental health in smokers with mood or anxiety disorders. This is according to new research from scientists at Penn State College of Medicine and Harvard Medical School. They said that lowering the nicotine content in cigarettes could also lessen addiction, lower exposure to toxic substances, and improve a smoker’s chances of quitting.
Risks of Smoking and Vaping in Adults and Youth
Although U.S. cigarette smoking rates have improved in the past 20 years, tobacco use and nicotine addiction remain major issues. The Great American Smokeout, November 17, encourages the loved ones of individuals who smoke or use vaping devices to offer additional support for quitting. “Ending the use of these products...
Smoking during pregnancy: Risks and how to quit
Smoking cigarettes and other tobacco products can cause serious health issues for a pregnant person and fetus. Health officials strongly advise people not to smoke while they are pregnant. Cigarettes contain toxic chemicals that a person breathes in when they smoke. If a person smokes while pregnant, these chemicals can...
