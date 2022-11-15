Read full article on original website
Related
TV Fanatic
Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 11 Episode 8
On Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 8, Det. Pryma asked him to help on a case involving explosives. Meanwhile, Gallo and Carver clashed after Gallo improvised on a call. How did the others inside Firehouse 51 feel about it?. Elsewhere, Violet encouraged Brett to start dating again. Use the video...
TV Fanatic
Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 8 Review: Whipping Post
On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 8, Bell took a promotion and the city disbanded the Organized Crime unit. If that happens, it would be the end of the series. So somehow, the unit has to stay intact. But how are they going to get past the resistance from 1PP?
TV Fanatic
S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 6 Review: Checkmate
What happens when one of the squad's own is taken?. On S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 6, the team tries to take down Saint once and for all while also trying to save a detective that was abducted due to Saint's shady business. Meanwhile, Luca worries about Hicks' odd behavior as...
Comments / 0