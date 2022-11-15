Read full article on original website
Clarkson is Tops at the Associated Schools of Construction Region 1 Competition
Clarkson University’s Construction Engineering Management (CEM) Program Student Projects in Engineering Experience and Design (SPEED) teams took first place this weekend at the 33rd Annual Associated Schools of Construction (ASC) Region 1 Student Competition in both the Heavy-Civil Construction and the Pre-Construction categories; the most first-place awards of any school in the competition.
