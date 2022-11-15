Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Beast
I Hated Electric Razors Until I Tried Philips’ OneBlade
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. The last time I used an electric razor, it was my very first time shaving. I remember the shave feeling uncomfortable, looking uneven, and thinking the whole process took too long. My biggest question, until recently, was why sacrifice a close shave for the idea that you won’t cut yourself? (I would still cut myself!) But here’s the thing: I was looking at electric razors wrong this whole time. They shouldn’t replace your manual razor, but instead, be the perfect add-on to your grooming package. That is, if you find the right one.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Shocker: An Outcome to the Brooke/Ridge/Taylor Shake-Up That’s as Awesome as It Is Unexpected
The end may justify the means. If there is one thing that fans of The Bold and the Beautiful are certain of, it’s that Thomas is going to get busted for calling Child Protective Services on himself and making everyone believe that it was Brooke who let her fingers do the walking. When this happens, Ridge will be forced to reevaluate his kneejerk decision to pull a wife swap — and the show will be poised to stun us all. How?
Hand creams: 10 of the best
Once, after realising to my horror that I had left my hand cream at home, I went up to a perfect stranger in desperation to ask if I could have a bit of theirs. Extreme? Perhaps. But I take hand cream seriously. It is not just vanity. While moisturised hands are always more aesthetically pleasing, when they are dry, they are, literally, a pain, ie really uncomfortable. The obsessive hand-washing rituals we adopted over the pandemic was a necessary evil, but evidently the same intensity was not applied to replenishing the lost moisture in our skin. Which is why most people are now walking around with hands that look and feel three times older than they are. So as we crawl towards winter, it is a good time to (re)consider hand cream. Some love a good fragrance (Jo Loves Fig Trees and Bamford are sublime), but others prefer a utilitarian approach (which is what French pharmacy brands like SVR offer). If you prefer a light, flat, matt finish, lotions are for you. Severely dry hands benefit from an overnight mask (like Margaret Dabbs) and a heavy cream during the day. Which isn’t everyone’s go-to, but I personally love thicker textures for their comfort and shine. Many leave a little residue, which is annoying when opening doors or shaking someone’s hand. But your hands will thank you for it.
Men Are Admitting Things They Didn't Know Until They Lived With A Woman, And It's Insightful And...A Lot
FYI, they can be bigger slobs than men!!!!
So, There Are More “Ingredients” in Our Toilet Paper and Paper Towels Than We Think…
At this point, we should just start making everything ourselves…
Men’s grooming products: 10 of the best
What does the term “men’s grooming” actually mean? I ask because I know it conjures up different ideas for different people. Whatever your take, it is clear that this concept has evolved and expanded over the years. And that’s no bad thing – otherwise you’d be looking at a page with basic razors and body sprays so toxic they could decimate a rock. These days, the idea of male grooming isn’t so narrow (or awful). It includes products and services that, historically, solely targeted women. Like eye creams. These are now no longer female-specific because, guess what? Dark circles and puffy eyes do not discriminate. Facials have also gone from being a pampering but useless exercise that has no visible positive impact on the condition of your skin to something that addresses specific concerns and is results driven. And is inclusive of men. Earlier this year Sarah Chapman, known for delivering gamechanging facials to A-listers, launched the Men’s Facial, which tackles everything from shaving-induced irritation to congestion. Men are also increasingly having pedicures and manicures, fragrances are now formulated and marketed as gender neutral and skincare brands finally realise that ultimately no one fancies walking around with dull, dead-looking skin. So launching a decent cleanser, moisturiser or exfoliator that only “speaks” to women is not just leaving money on the table, it’s daft.
Refinery29
A Minimalist’s Guide To Chic (& Simple) Nail Art
For proof that nail art is not as intimidating as it sounds, we've rounded up the best of the best in terms of simple, straightforward nail art, for a step-by-step guide to a minimalist mani that can be achieved with professional-looking results right from your couch. Whatever your aesthetic, we've...
cohaitungchi.com
Will Nail Salons Do Nails With Fungus? [What You Must Know]
In case your nails are exhibiting indicators of thickening, discoloration, being brittle, distorted in form, and even smelling off then you may properly be affected by fungus. Normally, toenails are extra prone however fingernails can endure, too. However what does this imply for you and visiting the salon? Does it rule out a possible go to altogether or can you continue to get that manicure you need and hope for? Here's what you might want to know.
Stop Sleeping in Your Own Filth, Here’s How to Properly Pick Bedding
Hey, quick question, when was the last time you bought new bed sheets? And a follow-up question, when was the last time you washed those sheets? If your answer to either of those questions is “I dunno”,“ it might be time you invested in some brand new bedding. At this point, the dead skin-to-sheet ratio has gotta be in favour of the former.
8 best anti-crease and clothes refresher sprays that will save you from putting the washing machine on
The cost of living crisis isn’t too far from anyone’s mind and as a result, most of us are looking for ways to cut back costs any way we can. That may be through cheaply heating our homes, working out what governmental help is available or opting for energy-saving gadgets and gizmos. But it’s the latter that we here at IndyBest can help with. From reviewing Aldi’s energy-efficient airfryer – which costs 14p per day to run compared to the 87p of your usual cooker – to finding the best heated clothes airers, we’re on a mission to find...
Yahoo!
These $18 practically-invisible stickers keep my cat from destroying my couch
Despite spending a fortune on toys, scratching posts and virtually anything my cat could possibly want, she only cares about two things: Empty boxes and the sides of my couch. While the boxes are harmless enough, her obsession with my couch has taken a toll — the sides are scratched through and torn, and no amount of couch covers can protect it. (Seriously, I went through three in the past year to no avail.) As an act of desperation, I purchased a set of couch shields, and I'm never looking back.
The TikTok air fryer cleaning "hack" debunked — plus 5 mistakes that will ruin your appliance
We've spotted this TikTok air fryer cleaning hack going viral, and here's why the experts don't approve
If You Didn't Already Believe In The Undead, These 18 Haunted Photos Will Change Your Mind
Something wicked this way comes. Stay back! Back, I say!
The 15 Best Beard Trimmers for Perfecting Your Stubble or Going Full James Harden
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission. Regardless of how you wear your facial hair (or how many styles you cycle through), you’ll need a reliable beard trimmer. That’s because having facial hair—any amount of it, really—requires upkeep every few days in order to stay tidy and intentional. (By intentional, we mean to say that you are sporting something that is your own style, rather than sporting everything exactly as it’s sprouted from your face; any ol’ fool can do that!) The best beard trimmers offer something...
Woman dumps can of ice-cold beer on her head in pursuit of lustrous locks: 'I just wanted my hair to look better'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Shampoo bottles have overtaken an entire aisle at my local grocery store. The companies who make haircare products have nothing to lose. We all want our hair to look good. So we are always shopping for newer and better products, and companies just keep churning them out like butter.
Fix Stuck Wooden Drawer Slides with These Easy Hacks
Few things are more annoying than a drawer that won’t open. You’ve taken all that time to organize your kitchen stuff, and then when you need something, you can’t get to it without ripping your arm out of its socket. Well, worry no more! If you have...
First Look: Before Toothpaste Is a New DTC Brand With an Alternative To Drugstore Toothpaste
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Something we all (should) have common is brushing our teeth at least twice a day, once in the morning and once in the evening. While it’s a universal recommendation from all dentists — in order to maintain good oral health — it’s also an important hygiene routine that happens ahead of everything else we do. Hence the name behind one of the newest DTC lifestyle brands, Before. This week, the brand launched its introductory product range of Purifying Toothpastes. Co-founded by three...
People Are Defending The "Unpopular" Home Design Trends That Actually Make A Lot Of Sense In Their Own Homes
Open floor plans are "out," so I guess we all need to build walls now...
Gizmodo
Subway's Pre-Made Sandwich AI Fridge Can Hear You
In the newest chapter of fast food franchises stepping into the future, Subway’s new grab-and-go smart fridge tech has rolled out on a college campus in California this fall. Customers can grab sandwiches as they wish from the fridge, which is also listening to what you’re saying as you’re using it.
Comments / 0