Read full article on original website
Related
Why Early Detection of Seizures and Epilepsy Is so Important
For parents, a child having a seizure is one of the most frightening experiences imaginable. While many childhood seizures are brief and isolated, others are more serious and persistent. To make the best treatment decisions possible, it’s important for parents to learn about seizure disorders and epilepsy and partner with the most experienced medical team available.
MedicalXpress
Ovary removal before menopause could raise a woman's odds for Parkinson's
Women who have both ovaries removed before menopause may have a heightened risk of developing Parkinson's disease years later, a new study suggests. Looking at decades of data on more than 5,000 women, researchers found that those who had both ovaries removed before age 43 were five times more likely to eventually be diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, versus women their age who did not have the surgery.
Medical News Today
5 unusual symptoms of diabetes
Diabetes is a condition that can affect the whole body and cause a variety of symptoms. Many common and unusual symptoms occur due to uncontrolled high blood sugars. Recognizing symptoms early on can be key to successfully treating and managing the condition. Diabetes describes a group of health conditions that...
Medical News Today
Macrovascular complications of diabetes
Macrovascular complications of diabetes can have long-term effects on different parts of the body. Some of these complications become apparent when a person first receives a diagnosis, others years later. Macrovascular disease affects the large blood vessels, including the coronary arteries, the aorta, and the large arteries in the brain...
cohaitungchi.com
Left Ventricular Hypertrophy (LVH) – Symptoms, Causes and Treatment
Left Ventricular Hypertrophy or LVH is a heart condition that causes mortal danger to one’s life if left untreated. LVH, as it is popularly known, is the thickening and enlargement of the heart wall in the heart’s left ventricle, a prominent blood-pumping chamber. The thickening causes the heart...
MedicalXpress
People with diabetes may benefit more from a pancreas transplant than other treatments
Results of pancreas transplantation continue to improve and up to 90% of recipients with diabetes enjoy freedom from both insulin therapy and the need for close glucose monitoring following the procedure, according to a new paper published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Pancreas transplantation is a type...
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism result in neuropathy?
Neuropathy involves damage to the nerves. In some cases, people with hyperthyroidism may develop neuropathy. This article explores the link between hyperthyroidism and neuropathy, other common causes of neuropathy, and additional neurological symptoms of hyperthyroidism. Can hyperthyroidism cause neuropathy?. Hyperthyroidism involves an excess, or overproduction of, thyroid hormones. This can...
Heart Failure, Symptoms And Causes
Heart failure happens when the heart's ability to properly pump blood is compromised or the heart muscle is harmed. The damage is typically caused by coronary artery disease or a heart attack. Defective heart valves, chronic high blood pressure, and genetic disease may all have a role. Unhealthy coronary hearts are no longer able to provide the body with the oxygen-rich blood it requires, regardless of the underlying cause.
cohaitungchi.com
The 3 P’s of Diabetes Explained
Are you familiar with the three p’s of diabetes? If not, recognizing these three common symptoms can help you detect if you have high blood glucose levels. High blood glucose levels indicate diabetes or prediabetes, and spotting it early can prevent complications or reduce your risk of developing the full-blown condition.
Medical News Today
Can endometriosis cause bladder pain?
Endometriosis is a condition where tissue resembling the uterus lining grows outside of the uterus. With bladder endometriosis, this tissue grows inside or on the surface of the bladder. Bladder endometriosis can cause bladder pain. This article will look at the symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of bladder endometriosis. It will...
Medical News Today
Dementia after stroke: Symptoms and outlook
Dementia after stroke is fairly common. Within 1 year, 18.4% of people who have had a stroke experience dementia. A stroke can damage the brain, leading to a type of dementia known as vascular dementia. The above information comes from a 2021 study in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery &...
Medical News Today
What to know about acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF)
Acute decompensated heart failure is a type of heart failure that requires urgent medical treatment. Signs and symptoms of acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) can occur gradually or suddenly. The condition can be life threatening, and people will require medical treatment immediately. This article looks at what ADHF is, the...
Medical News Today
Seizure after stroke: What to know
There are two types of stroke: ischemic and hemorrhagic. Either type may cause seizures. Medical professionals refer to such seizures as “post-stroke seizures.”. Ischemic stroke occurs when a blockage within a blood vessel interrupts the blood supply to the brain. Hemorrhagic stroke occurs due to a bleed on or around the brain.
Signs Of Seizures At Every Age
Seizures can occur in people of any age, and may look different depending on the type of seizure. Here are the signs you might see.
Medical News Today
How to tell the difference between bursitis and arthritis
Bursitis and arthritis are conditions that affect the joints. While bursitis and arthritis symptoms can be similar, they have different causes and vary in location and duration. Identifying the cause of a person’s symptoms can help a doctor determine the best treatment. Joint pain may be due to different...
6abc
Bariatric surgery often overlooked as effective treatment for polycystic ovary syndrome
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- About one in 10 women of childbearing age faces polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS. While medication or lifestyle changes have been the standard treatments, there's an unexpected approach that's been a big success. It's the jolt some women hear as they struggle to have a baby -...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Linked to Higher Risk for Type 2 Diabetes
Women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) were found to be at higher risk for developing type 2 diabetes over a 30-year period, according to new research presented at the 2022 American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) Scientific Congress & Expo, and described in an article at Healio. PCOS is a...
cohaitungchi.com
The Connection Between Hypothyroidism and Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease where the body’s immune system attacks its own healthy tissues. This response is called autoimmunity, and it causes severe inflammation (painful swelling) that attacks the linings of joints. RA can also affect the organs, including the skin, eyes, and heart. Research shows...
Cardiomyopathy Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments
Cardiomyopathy is kind of a long medical word. Here, we discuss what it means, its causes, symptoms, and treatments.
Medical News Today
What to know about arthritis in the leg
Arthritis in the leg can cause pain anywhere from the top of the thigh to the ankle. It can develop as a result of various forms of arthritis, which cause inflammation. Usually, arthritis affects the joints. Some arthritis-related conditions can also cause muscle pain, such as leg pain. Arthritis in the leg can develop as a result of joint pain, muscle pain, or both.
Comments / 0