Action Drug Rehab Provides Addiction Treatment For Santa Clarita Residents

Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top ProspectOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
5 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Veteran actor Robert Clary has passed away at 96Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Santa Clarita Dogs Find Foster Home After Owner Found In Donation Bin
Two Santa Clarita dogs have found foster parents through KHTS after their owner was found dead in a donation bin. Banjo, 9, and Ripley, 11, were taken in by couple Laurie and Rob on Friday after the pair heard about the dogs through an article in the KHTS newsletter. The couple, who declined to provide ...
Woman Found Dead In Newhall Donation Bin Identified
A Santa Clarita woman has been identified after being found dead in a Newhall donation bin last month. Anita Raphael, 58, from Santa Clarita was the woman who was found in early October, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. On Thursday, Oct. 6, around 10 a.m., first responders received reports of ...
Armed Assault Suspect Taken Into Custody North Of Santa Clarita
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) units took an armed assault suspect into custody in Acton Friday. The arrest is in connection with an assault that occurred on Thursday, Nov. 3 near Big Springs Road in Acton. #LASD SEB SWAT operation for an armed, assault with a deadly weapon suspect in Acton has ...
LASD spouses gathering donations for families impacted by Whittier crash
LASD spouses gathering donations for families impacted by Whittier crash. As the community try to heal following Wednesday's horrific crash that injured 25 cadets, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department families are stepping in to help. LASD spouses is a nonprofit that went to work gathering donations and creating care bags for families.
Santa Clarita Local Schools Partner To Feed Community With Turkey Drive
Local public schools from William S. Hart school district and Sulphur Springs partnered on Saturday to provide families in the district with supplies for Thanksgiving dinner, including hundreds of turkeys. Student and staff volunteers braced the icy wind Saturday morning in an effort to feed local families. Schools that participated in the event included Golden ...
Santa Clarita Woman Sentenced For Stealing Over $1.1 Million, Fleeing The State
Santa Clarita Valley woman Neilla Marie Cenci was sentenced Wednesday for stealing over $1.1 million from her employers over more than a decade, then fleeing the state when her crime was discovered. Cenci, 74, pled no contest to charges in Los Angeles County Court, including grand theft, computer fraud, forgery, and tax evasion totaling $1,143,765, ...
Woman found dead in donation collection box identified
The woman who was found dead in a donation collection box on Oct. 6 in Newhall has been identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner as 58-year-old Anita Raphael. Raphael was found dead inside a clothing collection box in Newhall, according to law enforcement officials, at approximately 10 a.m....
Santa Clarita Resident To Appear On Let’s Make A Deal
A Santa Clarita resident will make a television appearance dressed as a unicorn in Friday’s episode of Let’s Make A Deal. Beverly Anaya, a nurse who has lived in Santa Clarita for 22 years, is set to be a contestant on Friday’s episode of the show. “I’ve always loved watching Let’s Make A Deal since ...
LA County 'strongly recommending' return to indoor masking as COVID-19 cases rising again
With COVID-19 infection rates sharply increasing since the beginning of November, Los Angeles County Thursday returned to "strongly recommending" that people wear masks in all indoor public settings.
LA County Sheriff's cadet who survived Whittier crash could face foot amputation, family friend says
A family friend of one of the 25 Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department cadets injured in the Whittier crash from Wednesday is now raising money for his medical expenses. Carole Lynch said she is close friends with the wife of one of the victims who is being identified only as Jose at this time. Jose is a husband and father of two.
Woman with depression reported missing in Santa Clarita
The L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. is seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman last seen in Santa Clarita Wednesday evening.Jessica Laura Ramirez, 32, was last seen at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday on the 25200 block of Keats Lane in a silver 2001 Honda Civic with California license plate number 4UDW126.Ramirez was possibly driving to the 9700 block of Roslyndale Ave. in Arleta, according to the sheriff's department.Ramirez has been diagnosed with depression. She was reported missing Thursday morning.Ramirez, also known as "Jess," is described as a Latina woman standing 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing about 119 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She has "sleeve" tattoos on both arms. She was last seen wearing a blue Los Angeles Chargers jersey and blue jeans.Anyone with information about Ramirez was asked to contact the L.A. County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477, or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
Los Angeles Officials “Strongly Recommending” Masks Again As Variants BQ1 & BQ1.1 Near Dominance And Case Rates Soar
With Covid daily cases up 52% since the beginning of November, Los Angeles County today returned to “strongly recommending” that people wear masks in all indoor public settings. The recommendation falls short of a mandate, but masks are still required indoors at health-care and congregate-care facilities, for anyone exposed to the virus in the past 10 days, and at locations where they are required by the operator, county Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said. On Wednesday, the county reported another 2,215 infections. Today, it was 1,949. The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 6.8%, up from...
Eye On The Valley – SCVI College Preparation And Santa Clarita Grocery – November 18, 2022
Host: Matt Watson Topic: SCVI College Preparation And Santa Clarita Grocery Guests: Kris Nelson, Bradley Gross Eye On The Valley – SCVI College Preparation And Santa Clarita Grocery – November 18, 2022 On this episode of Eye On The Valley, host Matt Watson welcomes guests Kris Nelson and Bradley Gross! Matt opens the show speaking ...
Detectives Seek Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Santa Clarita woman. The missing woman, Jessica Laura Ramirez, A.K.A. “Jess,” 32, was last seen on Wednesday at 9:25 p.m., on the 25200 block of Keats Lane in Stevenson Ranch, according to Sheriff’s officials. The missing woman has ...
Investigators still looking into details surrounding deputy-involved shooting
While some facts have been confirmed, others remain elusive as investigators continue to search for a connection between a man killed by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies on Wednesday night and the call they were responding to. Lt. Patricia Thomas, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide detective...
Two Armed Felons Booked For Multiple Offenses After Using Narcotics In Public
Two armed felons were arrested on a slew of charges Saturday after they were allegedly found using narcotics in Saugus. Around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, a call for service was received reporting two occupants in a parked vehicle using narcotics on the 26500 block of Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for ...
26-year-old Port Hueneme man busted for possession of illegal firearm and controlled substances
Authorities with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced the arrest of a 26-year-old Port Hueneme man for illegal firearm activities and the possession and sale of controlled substances. Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Gun Violence Reduction Program had been investigating Jose Vargas after receiving information of the...
Sheriff-elect Robert Luna announces transition team
Newly elected as the next sheriff of Los Angeles County, Robert Luna on Friday announced the leaders he has appointed to his transition team.
Boy stabbed by homeless man inside downtown Los Angeles Target recovering
A 9-year-old boy who was stabbed by a homeless man inside a downtown Los Angeles Target earlier this week is on the road to recovery and has begun physical therapy, family members say. “He is a strong child. We know he will get through this,” Lizzette Molina, the aunt of Brayden Medina, posted on a […]
Insight Treatment Hour How– How Hypnotherapy Can Help Teens – November 14, 2022
Host: Frederick Schulin Guest: Niki Payne Topic: How Hypnotherapy Can Help Teens Insight Treatment Hour How– How Hypnotherapy Can Help Teens – November 14, 2022 On this episode of Insight Treatment Hour, Frederick welcomes in special guest Niki Payne of Soul 2 Soul Healing. Niki is an AMFT who has years of clinical experience treating those ...
