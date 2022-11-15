ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
TODAY.com

Real or artificial Christmas tree? Martha Stewart settles the debate

If anyone knows a thing or two about decorating for the holidays, it’s Martha Stewart. From Christmas cookbooks to making homemade Christmas decorations, the lifestyle expert has published dozens of how-to books since her first cookbook “Entertaining” came out in 1982. So, during a recent trip to...
SheKnows

Martha Stewart’s Apple Pandowdy Is the Perfect Dessert for Your Casual Thanksgiving Dinner

If you’re keeping things super casual for Thanksgiving this year, then don’t waste time trying to craft the perfect apple pie with a latticework crust and perfectly proportioned filling. Instead, make Martha Stewart’s Apple Pandowdy. It’s apple pie’s dressed-down cousin that’s meant to feed a crowd. “Allow us to introduce you to the Apple Pandowdy,” a caption on Stewart’s official Instagram account reads. “Like a cross between a pie and cobbler, a pandowdy is an easy, traditional American dessert from the 19th century that deserves a place on the Thanksgiving table.” But unlike cobbler or pie, this apple dessert is “dowdied,”...
The Daily South

The Meaning Of Redbirds At Christmas

Redbirds–also known as northern cardinals–often appear as popular images in holiday decor. Their inquisitive beaks and lively red colors make them eye-catching additions to Christmas cards and ornaments, but how the birds became associated with the holiday season is a more mysterious story. That tale begins with the color red, a hue with many Christmastime connections, and includes the winter season, the habits of cardinals, and the symbolism that has developed around them over centuries.
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s Rumored Shampoo Could Be Why Her Hair Always Looks So Silky Smooth — & It's On Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Trying to tame frizzy hair is easier said than done, especially if you live in a humid climate. But for those who are naturally curly, this is an ongoing battle. Frizz is great when it comes to volume, but sometimes we want a different look that’s more easily managed. More specifically, if Kate Middleton has the hair goals you’re after, then you’re in luck. We’ve heard, according to Marie Claire UK, that her favorite shampoo is from Kérastase, in particular,...
3 News Now

6 best ways to make your house smell amazing

A pleasant-smelling home can have several positive mental, physical and psychological effects on your life. Scents can improve your mood, provide a soothing ambiance, evoke warm memories and make your home feel more inviting. Along with regular dusting, vacuuming, mopping and wiping down surfaces, there are several budget-friendly steps you...
Inquisitr.com

Miranda Lambert Is 'Acting Up' In Sexy Mini Skirt

Miranda Lambert is sizzling as she shakes her hips for a bit of a boogie and shouts out both her husband and her Actin' Up track. The country singer posted to her Instagram this week and jointly with 2019-married husband Brendan McLoughlin. She immediately made headlines for showing off her hourglass curves in a gorgeous and leggy look, as the couple attended the BMI Country Awards. Miranda put her killer legs on show in a colorful look, and fans on her social media can't get enough.
NASHVILLE, TN
People

Jennifer Garner Shows Off Her Transformative New Haircut on Social Media: 'Short Hair, Don't Care!'

Here’s what she’s using to maintain the new look "Short hair, don't care!"  That's how Jennifer Garner is feeling about her fresh haircut, which she just debuted in an Instagram video after taking it for a spin on the red carpet last Thursday. The Last Thing He Told Me star, 50, looked totally transformed with a tousled lob, which her longtime hairstylist, Adir Abergel, dubbed the "Jen G for the Gen Z haircut."  Garner's new 'do sits at her collarbone and features long layers and face-framing Bardot bangs. Relatable...
Parade

Get Inspired By These 32 Christmas Mantel Decoration Ideas for a Festive Fireplace

One of the best parts about “decking the halls” for the holidays is getting to decorate your Christmas mantel. Whether you’re picturing it styled to perfection with boughs of evergreen or you’re thinking of trying something more colorful this year, there’s one thing all the best Christmas mantel decoration ideas have in common—and that’s that they’re 100 percent picture-perfect.
E! News

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $300 Crossbody Bag for Just $59

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Parade

Pierce Brosnan Celebrates Baby News With Sweet Photos on Instagram

The 69-year-old Irish-American actor recently welcomed another grandchild into the world and shared the delightful news with a carousel of images on Instagram. "Jaxxon Elijah Brosnan, born 3:06pm 11/12/22… all good blessings to you my dearest grandson, welcome," the happy grandfather shared alongside two adorable snaps of the newborn.

Comments / 0

Community Policy