Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kansas court programs help vets struggling with trauma, addiction
TOPEKA, Kansas — Corey Schramm had been on probation twice because of legal troubles, but it didn’t help. His life before recovery was not great. “Every day, I was either stoned, or drunk or probably both,” Schramm said. His relationship with his kids suffered and he bounced...
Kan. governor pledges focus on water: ‘Waiting for a miracle is not an option’
MANHATTAN — Kansans have “a responsibility to do something” about the state’s rapidly depleting water supply and the risk of widespread contamination, Gov. Laura Kelly said at a conference Wednesday in Manhattan. “Waiting for a miracle is not an option,” she told a crowd of about...
Lawmaker: Kansas should cut ties with foster care contractor
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — The head of a Kansas legislative panel wants to end the state's contract with its largest foster care contractor, after two former executives were accused of scheming to defraud the organization out of at least $4.7 million. The federal indictments this month against the Rev....
Moran, Marshall and Mann condemn 'threatened' status of lesser prairie chicken
WASHINGTON – The U.S. government says it will protect two populations of a rare prairie bird that’s found in parts of the Midwest, including one of the country’s most prolific oil and gas fields. The lesser prairie chicken’s range covers a portion of the oil-rich Permian Basin along the New Mexico-Texas line, and extends into parts of Colorado, Oklahoma and Kansas. The bird's habitat has diminished about 90% from historical levels. Officials say the prairies where the birds live are in peril as they get broken up and developed.
Unemployment rate up slightly in Saline County
Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.8 percent in October. This was an increase from 2.6% in September and a decrease from 2.9 percent in October 2021.
KDHE reports 26 additional COVID deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,574 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday Nov. 9, to Wednesday November 16, for a total of 894,768 cases. The state reported 2,736 new cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 26 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report...
Kansas to receive $15M from $3.1B opioid settlement against Walmart
TOPEKA – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt Tuesday announced that his office has secured at least $15 million for Kansas as part of a settlement with Walmart to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores.
Trojans travel to Kingman for historic semifinal tilt
As high school football around the state of Kansas heads to the semifinal round, just 24 11-man teams remain alive. Among these remaining programs are two defending champions in Mill Valley and Andale, three runners-up in Derby, Maize, and Inman, and several Kansas football dynasties both new and old. 14...
UPDATE: Light dusting of snow possible for part of area
Two areas of light snow will affect the region for today and tonight. Central Kansas could see a trace to light dusting of snow today, and southern Kansas could see no snow or a trace for tonight. Any snow amounts will be minimal with no impacts expected. . . .
Central Kansas wind chills near zero Thursday night
Aside from a few sprinkles or flurries tonight, quiet weather is expected through the weekend. Wind chill values near zero are expected across central Kansas tonight, with single digits and teens elsewhere.
AAA: 581,000 Kansans, 54.6M nationwide to travel for Thanksgiving
WICHITA – AAA predicts 54.6 million people nationwide will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. That’s a 1.5% increase over 2021 and 98% of pre-pandemic volumes. This year is projected to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking in 2000*. In Kansas, travelers will be out on the roads and in the air as more than 581,000 Kansans plans to travel over the holiday weekend. That’s an increase of 1.2% over last year.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0