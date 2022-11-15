ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Marys, KS

Moran, Marshall and Mann condemn 'threatened' status of lesser prairie chicken

WASHINGTON – The U.S. government says it will protect two populations of a rare prairie bird that’s found in parts of the Midwest, including one of the country’s most prolific oil and gas fields. The lesser prairie chicken’s range covers a portion of the oil-rich Permian Basin along the New Mexico-Texas line, and extends into parts of Colorado, Oklahoma and Kansas. The bird's habitat has diminished about 90% from historical levels. Officials say the prairies where the birds live are in peril as they get broken up and developed.
KANSAS STATE
Unemployment rate up slightly in Saline County

Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.8 percent in October. This was an increase from 2.6% in September and a decrease from 2.9 percent in October 2021.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KDHE reports 26 additional COVID deaths

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,574 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday Nov. 9, to Wednesday November 16, for a total of 894,768 cases. The state reported 2,736 new cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 26 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report...
KANSAS STATE
Trojans travel to Kingman for historic semifinal tilt

As high school football around the state of Kansas heads to the semifinal round, just 24 11-man teams remain alive. Among these remaining programs are two defending champions in Mill Valley and Andale, three runners-up in Derby, Maize, and Inman, and several Kansas football dynasties both new and old. 14...
KINGMAN, KS
AAA: 581,000 Kansans, 54.6M nationwide to travel for Thanksgiving

WICHITA – AAA predicts 54.6 million people nationwide will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. That’s a 1.5% increase over 2021 and 98% of pre-pandemic volumes. This year is projected to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking in 2000*. In Kansas, travelers will be out on the roads and in the air as more than 581,000 Kansans plans to travel over the holiday weekend. That’s an increase of 1.2% over last year.
KANSAS STATE
