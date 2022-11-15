Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the StateKennardo G. JamesBluffton, SC
Missing From His Playpen: Quinton SimonNikSavannah, GA
When You Feel "Held Hostage" In A Toxic RelationshipThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
Related
Feed the Boro turned hundreds away at Thanksgiving food drop
Feed the Boro (FTB) volunteers braved freezing temperatures to hold their Thanksgiving food drop on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. The Kiwanis Club of Statesboro sponsored the food distribution and hosted it at the Kiwanis Ogeechee fairgrounds. Feed the Boro volunteers coordinate the...
blufftontoday.com
Groups to serve Thanksgiving dinners in Beaufort, Jasper County
Various organizations throughout Beaufort and Jasper County will offer free Thanksgiving Day meals on Thursday, Nov. 24 to residents in the area that are looking to celebrate the holiday. The Frazier family is hosting their 4th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Oscar Frazier Park in Bluffton from 11 am to...
wtoc.com
WTOC Day of Giving at Kroger on Mall Blvd.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC teamed up with America’s Second Harvest to make sure families have food on the table this winter. On the annual Day of Giving, WTOC was out at the Kroger on Mall Boulevard to collect those donations. People showed up bright and early Thursday... “Wooh!...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Georgia Hussars Storefront, 1897, Savannah
This was for a long time home to the Pars Rug Company. I have never been inside, but the outside is gorgeous!. I think that next to it is a Christian gift shop, “Saints & Shamrocks.” And next to that is what used to be “Charlotte’s Corner Gift Shop,” where my wife worked for several summers while saving money for college, many years ago.
wtoc.com
First Mexican restaurant, theater renovations highlight changes in Pembroke
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Pembroke community is celebrating milestones for two long awaited projects in the city’s downtown area. New dining options are now available, and a big boost is coming to the city’s old theater. On a typical day this street would be empty. But now...
LIST: Local Thanksgiving meal giveaways
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local groups are gearing up for Thanksgiving with food giveaways for neighbors in need. Organizations are opting for either food drives or in-person events to serve mouthwatering, hot meals. St. James the Less Catholic Church in Savannah On November 17, St. James the Less Catholic Church in Savannah will be holding […]
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love eating good burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance, if you want to see what a really good burger should taste like.
WJCL
Holiday parades in Savannah, Coastal Georgia, and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Rincon Lions Club sees impressive turnout for its 41st annual Christmas parade. We've created a list of all the holiday parades in the area. Did we miss any? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Holiday Parades. Savannah. Nov. 26: Boat Parade of Lights; Savannah’s Waterfront;...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Tomochichi Monument, 1899, Savannah
Tomochichi (c.1644-1739) was the mico, or chief, of the Yamacraw Indians at the time of the colonization of Georgia by James Oglethorpe in 1733. His cooperation with the British made the creation of modern Georgia possible. In 1735, he accompanied Oglethorpe to England to report on the progress of the colony and was received as an ally and representative of all native people of the colony.
Here is an update on the new Groves K-12 complex
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The new Groves K-12 complex, which is expected to be opened on August 23, is currently being worked on and so are plans for students who will be attending next school year. The facility is close to 400,000 square feet and will have a capacity...
WJCL
Country Girl can Survive : Hannah Dasher's Effingham Homecoming
SPRINGFIELD, Ga. — After traveling the country and shining on some of the biggest stages in country music, a rising star was celebrating a happy homecoming over the weekend. Singer, songwriter and social media star Hannah Dasher was back in her old stomping grounds for a pair of shows.
Chatham County to offer early voting on Saturday after Thanksgiving
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County’s Voter Registration Office on Saturday announced early in-person voting will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26, in the Dec. 6 Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. On Friday, a judge ruled that Georgia law allows counties to offer early voting on the Saturday […]
SCAD unveils new student residence hall in Midtown
Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) announces the unveiling of FORTY FOUR, the university’s new, state-of-the-art 10-story residence hall on Spring Street in Midtown. Named in honor of the 44 years since SCAD was founded by President Paula Wallace, FORTY FOUR is the first phase of SCAD Atlanta’s transformational development projects on Spring Street. Boasting sweeping […] The post SCAD unveils new student residence hall in Midtown appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
2 dozen gather at Quinton Simon’s babysitter’s home for candlelight vigil
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — More than two dozen gathered outside of the home of Quinton Simon’s babysitter for a candlelight vigil Friday night. Little 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen at his home on Oct. 5 at 6 a.m. His babysitter’s home sits three doors down from his home on the corner of Buckhalter […]
Budweiser Clydesdales to make appearance in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to make several appearances in the Statesboro area this weekend. The eight-horse hitch will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon at the Georgia Southern University Bookstore on Nov. 19 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. The world-renowned horses will participate in Georgia […]
‘They’re building up a lot and not expanding the roads,’ Pooler residents react to failure of TSPLOST
POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — A half billion dollars is how much money the proposed penny sales tax would have provided to pay for what leaders say is much needed transportation improvements in Chatham County. However, the failure of the Transportation Special Local Options Sales Tax (TSPLOST) referendum last week means that many of those projects […]
wtoc.com
Recipients honored at Martin Luther King Jr. Drum Major Awards
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Trailblazers from our areas were recognized tonight at the Martin Luther King Jr. Drum Major Awards. The event recognizes figures from many different communities for the path they have made for others. The recipients range from Mary Davis, to Tyrone Brown. Ahmaud Arbery’s father, Marcus Arbery...
Recruiting Spotlight: Zo Smalls of Savannah Christian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Christian’s offensive linemen singled out Zo Smalls as a potential breakout player before the season even started. The sophomore has proven his offensive line correct. Smalls has carried the ball 164 times for 1,288 yards and 18 touchdowns, good for a yards per carry average of 7.9. He’s become the […]
WSAV-TV
Construction workers hailed for saving woman’s life after Pooler crash
A serious crash on Highway 80 at Continental Blvd. sent a woman to the hospital after an 18-wheeler rolled over on her car shortly after noon on Friday. Construction workers hailed for saving woman’s life …. A serious crash on Highway 80 at Continental Blvd. sent a woman to...
WSAV-TV
Georgia Senate runoff election rapidly approaching
Voting experts say Georgia's Senate run-off is still crucial because neither party will want to give up a seat in congress. Georgia is just 3 weeks shy of its final election of the year, the Dec. 6 run-off. Georgia Senate runoff election rapidly approaching. Voting experts say Georgia's Senate run-off...
Comments / 0