Yardbarker

The Cavaliers Are Losing A Major Star On Thursday

Things aren’t going as well as they could be for the Cleveland Cavaliers right now. Yes, the team is currently the fourth team in the Eastern Conference, which is quite admirable and impressive. There is also no doubt that they are one of the most exciting and promising young...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Jason Heyward’s Comments Have Come Back To Haunt Him

Seven years ago, star outfielder Jason Heyward signed a massive contract with the Chicago Cubs after a year with the rival St. Louis Cardinals. It was later discovered that the Cardinals’ offer to Heyward was actually worth more than what the Cubs offered him, drawing the ire of St. Louis fans.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears Sign Former First-Round Defensive End

The Chicago Bears added help to their defensive line. The Chicago Bears need help on the defensive line. The unit has been subpar this season. According to Pro Football Focus, the Bears are graded dead last in the league in defensive pass rushing. The Bears added depth to the unit on Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Lakers have found their reinforcements on their own roster

Marc Stein reported that the Lakers aren't planning to make any immediate roster moves, because they're waiting until they have their full roster. Specifically, they're waiting for Dennis Schröder and Thomas Bryant, who are both returning from thumb surgeries that have cost them the season. If nothing else, it...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

Lonzo Ball can help Bulls, but roster issues go deeper

After standout losses, Billy Donovan likes to say everything is on the table. And everything should be following the Chicago Bulls’ second straight largely non-competitive defeat on Wednesday night in New Orleans. The issue is: Until Lonzo Ball returns, what, exactly, can Donovan and his staff do?. Sure, he...
Yardbarker

Watch: Steph Curry's Absurd Finish In Warriors-Suns Game

Curry is widely regarded as the greatest shooter in the history of basketball, but he also has exceptional handles and is elite at finishing. At halftime, the four-time NBA Champion had 31 points, one assist and four rebounds on 10/13 shooting from the field and 4/5 from the three-point range.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Clippers reportedly discussing potential trade for Pacers' Myles Turner

The LA Clippers have about one-and-a-half playable big men on their roster right now, and they could be looking to address that issue. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus is reporting this week that the Clippers have discussed the possibility of trading for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner. A popular trade candidate, Turner will be a free agent after the season.
Yardbarker

The Athletic predicts Braves lose critical piece of front office this offseason

The Atlanta Braves are one of the best ran organizations in all of sports. From top to bottom, the club is efficient, thorough, and attentive. There isn’t a single facet of the franchise that is poorly run, and it’s why they sit in 2022 with a championship window wide open. Alex Anthopoulos deserves a bulk of the credit, but he couldn’t do what he does so well without his subordinates, specifically Dana Brown, who is responsible for bringing in players like Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Bears QB Justin Fields makes bold promise after Lions loss

It's a big claim for Fields to make, but his recent emergence shows that he's ready to back it up the best he can. Fields rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns against Detroit's defense, averaging 11.3 yards a carry. That pairs with 167 yards and two touchdowns in the air, giving him 314 total yards of offense and four touchdowns in the loss.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Report: It’s Dansby Swanson or bust for the Braves in free agency

The MLB offseason is going to have a ton of movement from its biggest stars, and the Braves are sure to be involved once again. Last winter, the club was embroiled in rumors surrounding Freddie Freeman; Braves Country should be prepared for something similar to unfold with Dansby Swanson. Atlanta’s biggest hole is undoubtedly at shortstop, and Swanson is the most obvious candidate. Or is he?
ESPN

CJ McCollum scores 23 points, Pelicans top Bulls 124-110

NEW ORLEANS -- — CJ McCollum scored 23 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 22 and the New Orleans Pelicans won their second straight game without Zion Williamson in the lineup, beating the Chicago Bulls 124-110 on Wednesday night. Trey Murphy III hit five 3s and finished with 19 points and...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Braves Have Already Shut Down A Major Trade Rumor

Ronald Acuna Jr. played through much pain during the 2022 season. The 24-year-old was coming off of a torn ACL that knocked him out for the back half of the 2021 season and caused him to miss the Atlanta Braves‘ World Series run. Acuna hit .266 with 15 home...
ESPN

Blanton, Boucher lead short-handed Raptors past Pistons

DETROIT -- — Dalano Banton scored a career-high 27 points and Chris Boucher added 20 as the short-handed Toronto Raptors snapped a three-game losing streak with a 115-111 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. “I got a lot of reps in the summer, playing for Team Canada...
DETROIT, MI

