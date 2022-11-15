Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Check out Potbelly's 'underground menu'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Video of cute zoo animals in the snow goes viralJennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Related
Lakers Fans React To The Blockbuster Trade Idea Of Anthony Davis To The Atlanta Hawks
Lakers fans have reacted to a trade idea that would see Anthony Davis end up on the Atlanta Hawks for Onyeka Okongwu, John Collins, and more.
Jazz HC Sends Message to Lauri Markkanen After Knicks Loss
The Utah Jazz have lost three in a row.
Yardbarker
The Cavaliers Are Losing A Major Star On Thursday
Things aren’t going as well as they could be for the Cleveland Cavaliers right now. Yes, the team is currently the fourth team in the Eastern Conference, which is quite admirable and impressive. There is also no doubt that they are one of the most exciting and promising young...
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Says Ben Simmons Needs To See A Sports Psychologist: "He's Blocked Right Now."
Ben Simmons was an All-Star level player with the Philadelphia 76ers, but he has not had the best of luck with returning to that level of play. He has struggled thus far with the Brooklyn Nets this year, and the team has started bringing him off the bench. There is...
Yardbarker
Jason Heyward’s Comments Have Come Back To Haunt Him
Seven years ago, star outfielder Jason Heyward signed a massive contract with the Chicago Cubs after a year with the rival St. Louis Cardinals. It was later discovered that the Cardinals’ offer to Heyward was actually worth more than what the Cubs offered him, drawing the ire of St. Louis fans.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears Sign Former First-Round Defensive End
The Chicago Bears added help to their defensive line. The Chicago Bears need help on the defensive line. The unit has been subpar this season. According to Pro Football Focus, the Bears are graded dead last in the league in defensive pass rushing. The Bears added depth to the unit on Wednesday.
Ja Morant makes halfcourt 3-pointer at buzzer to end 1st quarter of Memphis Grizzlies vs Pelicans
Ja Morant played the entire first quarter, so he saved his best moment for the final seconds. With 2.8 seconds left on the clock, Morant took an inbounds pass and buried a 3-pointer from just inside the halfcourt line at the buzzer. The shot gave the Grizzlies a 35-32 lead. Morant had a game-high 16 points in the first quarter.
Yardbarker
The Lakers have found their reinforcements on their own roster
Marc Stein reported that the Lakers aren't planning to make any immediate roster moves, because they're waiting until they have their full roster. Specifically, they're waiting for Dennis Schröder and Thomas Bryant, who are both returning from thumb surgeries that have cost them the season. If nothing else, it...
NBC Sports
Nets say Kyrie Irving still out Tuesday; Grizzlies Jackson expected to play vs. Pelicans
A critical player for his team is expected to make his return Tuesday night, but it’s not the one everyone is talking about. Kyrie Irving will not make his return from a team suspension on Tuesday in Sacramento, the Nets announced Monday night. That will make seven games Irving will have missed with no return timeline set.
Lonzo Ball can help Bulls, but roster issues go deeper
After standout losses, Billy Donovan likes to say everything is on the table. And everything should be following the Chicago Bulls’ second straight largely non-competitive defeat on Wednesday night in New Orleans. The issue is: Until Lonzo Ball returns, what, exactly, can Donovan and his staff do?. Sure, he...
Yardbarker
Dwight Howard Shares Details About Failed Negotiations For A Return To L.A. In 2020
Former Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard turned into a fan favorite during his second tenure in L.A. After a rocky first season with Kobe Bryant in 2013, Howard played a key role in the Lakers’ 2020 championship. He averaged a modest seven points and seven rebounds per game in nearly 20 minutes a game as the backup to Javale McGee.
Yardbarker
Watch: Steph Curry's Absurd Finish In Warriors-Suns Game
Curry is widely regarded as the greatest shooter in the history of basketball, but he also has exceptional handles and is elite at finishing. At halftime, the four-time NBA Champion had 31 points, one assist and four rebounds on 10/13 shooting from the field and 4/5 from the three-point range.
Yardbarker
Clippers reportedly discussing potential trade for Pacers' Myles Turner
The LA Clippers have about one-and-a-half playable big men on their roster right now, and they could be looking to address that issue. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus is reporting this week that the Clippers have discussed the possibility of trading for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner. A popular trade candidate, Turner will be a free agent after the season.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live updates
The parallels and connections between the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies are why each matchup between the two Western Conference foes should be entertaining. In Zion Williamson and Ja Morant, you have the top two picks from the 2019 NBA Draft. They also played AAU basketball together as South Carolina natives.
Yardbarker
The Athletic predicts Braves lose critical piece of front office this offseason
The Atlanta Braves are one of the best ran organizations in all of sports. From top to bottom, the club is efficient, thorough, and attentive. There isn’t a single facet of the franchise that is poorly run, and it’s why they sit in 2022 with a championship window wide open. Alex Anthopoulos deserves a bulk of the credit, but he couldn’t do what he does so well without his subordinates, specifically Dana Brown, who is responsible for bringing in players like Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider.
Yardbarker
Bears QB Justin Fields makes bold promise after Lions loss
It's a big claim for Fields to make, but his recent emergence shows that he's ready to back it up the best he can. Fields rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns against Detroit's defense, averaging 11.3 yards a carry. That pairs with 167 yards and two touchdowns in the air, giving him 314 total yards of offense and four touchdowns in the loss.
Yardbarker
Report: It’s Dansby Swanson or bust for the Braves in free agency
The MLB offseason is going to have a ton of movement from its biggest stars, and the Braves are sure to be involved once again. Last winter, the club was embroiled in rumors surrounding Freddie Freeman; Braves Country should be prepared for something similar to unfold with Dansby Swanson. Atlanta’s biggest hole is undoubtedly at shortstop, and Swanson is the most obvious candidate. Or is he?
ESPN
CJ McCollum scores 23 points, Pelicans top Bulls 124-110
NEW ORLEANS -- — CJ McCollum scored 23 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 22 and the New Orleans Pelicans won their second straight game without Zion Williamson in the lineup, beating the Chicago Bulls 124-110 on Wednesday night. Trey Murphy III hit five 3s and finished with 19 points and...
Yardbarker
The Braves Have Already Shut Down A Major Trade Rumor
Ronald Acuna Jr. played through much pain during the 2022 season. The 24-year-old was coming off of a torn ACL that knocked him out for the back half of the 2021 season and caused him to miss the Atlanta Braves‘ World Series run. Acuna hit .266 with 15 home...
ESPN
Blanton, Boucher lead short-handed Raptors past Pistons
DETROIT -- — Dalano Banton scored a career-high 27 points and Chris Boucher added 20 as the short-handed Toronto Raptors snapped a three-game losing streak with a 115-111 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. “I got a lot of reps in the summer, playing for Team Canada...
Comments / 0