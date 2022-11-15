Read full article on original website
Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission
"We have made a substantial offer that the Russian Federation has consistently failed to negotiate in good faith." The post Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
What It’s Like Inside the Penal Colony Brittney Griner Was Sent to in Russia
After two weeks of radio silence from Russian officials regarding Brittney Griner’s transfer to an unnamed labor camp, her attorneys confirmed on Thursday that the WNBA player turned Russian political prisoner had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Mordovia. It is here, about 300 miles from where...
Ukraine Destroys Russian 'Base Point' at Kinburn Spit: Report
The Kinburn Spit, along the Black Sea and just south of the city of Kherson, has played a major role in Russia's ability to control the waterway.
Ukraine nuclear plant shelled, U.N. warns: 'You're playing with fire!'
LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is under Russian control, was rocked by shelling on Sunday, drawing condemnation from the U.N. nuclear watchdog which said such attacks risked a major disaster.
NewsChannel 36
Stories from Ukraine: Lviv Braces for Russian Missile Strikes
LVIV, UKRAINE (WENY) -- Since the war in Ukraine began nine months ago, the fighting has been primarily in the eastern part of the country. But the western part still faces danger, especially from the sky - in the form of missile strikes. Earlier this week, Russia launched a barrage...
‘It Was Completely Legal to Do So’: Lawyers React to Report that Trump Tweeted Classified Spy Material in 2019
Legal experts cautioned against reading too much into a report that then-President Donald Trump shared classified information on Twitter that came from a secretive U.S. spacecraft in 2019. On Aug. 29, 2019, the space program for the Islamic Republic of Iran suffered a substantial loss as a rocket exploded on...
Trump explodes at special counsel appointment: ‘I am not going to partake in it’
Former President Trump on Friday blasted the Justice Department’s appointment of a special counsel to oversee its probes on him, saying he would not “partake” in the investigations. Trump, in an interview with Fox News Digital, suggested the appointment of a special counsel was politically motivated, despite...
Putin makes rare appearance. Expert explains what it means
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rare appearance at a meeting of his security council. However, he has been sidelined at several key meetings in Asia recently.
NewsChannel 36
Stories from Ukraine: PA Company Preps to Help Rebuild Ukraine
KRAKOW, POLAND- Our coverage of Stories from Ukraine continues. Many people have wondered when will this war come to an end. For one local Erie, Pennsylvania company, they’re prepping for how they can help Ukraine when that day comes. In the old northern port city of Gdansk, Poland, the...
NewsChannel 36
Stories from Ukraine: Polish Volunteers Deliver Needed Aid to Ukraine
Some people in neighboring Poland have spent the last nine months dedicating their own lives, volunteering their time and money to do whatever they can to help. From food to medical supplies, wheelchairs and diapers, volunteers with the group "Help Ukraine", based in Poland, have been working to help gather and deliver items to those who need them in Ukraine.
Doc’s Prescription: Eurozone inflation hits record high of 10.7%
On Oct. 31, the European Commission revealed that headline inflation reached 10.7% in October for the 19 countries that use the euro as their currency. This is the highest monthly reading since the formation of the eurozone. ...
dallasexpress.com
U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers
More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
