Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Heads to Maryland for Final Road Game of Regular Season

3:30 P.M. – SATURDAY, NOV. 19. While anticipation for The Game is as high as it’s ever been as the Buckeyes and Wolverines move closer to a potential top-three matchup in Columbus next week, what happened in College Park four years ago – or at least what nearly happened – is reason enough for the Buckeyes to make sure they don’t look past this week’s game.
Eleven Warriors

Four-star WR I'Marion Stewart Enjoys Visit to Ohio State, Three-star Running Back Trey Cornist Reportedly Considering Visiting for Michigan Game

A four-star Illinois 2024 wide receiver was among several notable recruits in attendance for the Buckeyes' 56-14 win over Indiana on Saturday. Chicago athlete I’Marion Stewart made his first gameday visit of the fall to Ohio State last weekend and relished the experience in Columbus. With 18 Division I offers, including Michigan, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Oregon and Penn State, among others, he hopes to add an Ohio State offer to his sheet later down the line.
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Announces Football Ticket Prices for Six-Game Home Schedule in 2023

If you’re planning to attend Ohio State football games during the 2023 season, you can now determine just how much you’ll have to pay. Ohio State announced ticket prices for all six of its home football games for next season on Thursday as well as prices for its season ticket packages. Season ticket prices for the general public range from $398 in the cheapest seating zone to $944 in the most expensive seating zone, as Ohio State will continue to sell tickets for each game as six different price points based on seating locations.
Eleven Warriors

Four Ohio State Starters Struggle Against Eastern Illinois As Brice Sensabaugh And the Buckeye Bench Lead the Way

Zed Key aside, the Ohio State starting lineup struggled mightily against one of the worst opponents it’ll see all season. Eastern Illinois entered with one of the worst offenses in the country and one of the bottom 10 teams overall in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency margin. The first part of that equation was on full display with the 43 points the Panthers mustered during a 22-point loss, their fourth of the season. But the fact that Ohio State finished with just 65 points and only led by six points at halftime proved that either Eastern Illinois was tougher than expected or the Buckeyes simply had an off night.
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Overcomes Cold Start to Blow Out Eastern Illinois, 65-43

A freezing cold first half couldn’t stop the Buckeyes from securing their third straight double-digit win on Wednesday. After taking just a six-point edge into halftime, Ohio State caught fire in the second half to finish with a 65-43 win over Eastern Illinois at the Schottenstein Center. The Buckeyes had their worst half of the season in the first 20 minutes, hitting just 9-of-29 shots and 6-of-18 3-pointers, but ultimately thawed out when it mattered most.
Eleven Warriors

Four-star 2023 Linebacker Arion Carter Said His Official Visit to Ohio State “Set The Standard” for The Rest of His Recruitment

One of the most important recruiting visitors Ohio State hosted at Ohio Stadium on Saturday was Tennessee 2023 linebacker Arion Carter. The Buckeyes would love to pair the fast-rising four-star prospect with Arvell Reese to complete their linebacker recruiting for the current cycle, and after Carter made an official visit to Columbus last weekend, OSU has given itself a chance to land the heavily sought-after defensive prospect.
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Hosts Eastern Illinois in Final Warmup Before Maui Invitational

Ohio State has one more warmup on the docket before heading to Maui for a true test next week. Eastern Illinois (0–3) Schottenstein Center 7 p.m. BTN. After dominant wins over Robert Morris and Charleston Southern to open the 2022-23 season, the Buckeyes host an 0-3 Eastern Illinois team at 7 p.m. at the Schottenstein Center Wednesday. Ohio State has the 345th-ranked strength of schedule in the country through two games, per KenPom, and Wednesday's contest won’t help boost that figure. The Panthers are sitting at No. 354 in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency margin, which makes them one of the 10 worst teams in the country.
Eleven Warriors

Friday Night Fights:

Welcome back to Friday Night Fights. This is your chance to prove to yourself, or to others, that you are an expert in predicting Ohio State's football success. FNF keeps the receipts and shows everyone how good your takes were – if you are feeling particularly bold, get in the comments and defend your take.
Eleven Warriors

Maryland Game Poster

The time is winding down for the 2022 season, so there are only a few weeks left for Ohio State to set a new high score. The Buckeyes will look to do just that against Maryland on Saturday. Ohio State is a perfect 10-0 this season with marquee wins over...
Eleven Warriors

C.J. Stroud and Marvin Harrison Jr. Named Semifinalists for Walter Camp Player of the Year, Kamryn Babb a Semifinalist for Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year

On Wednesday, C.J. Stroud and Marvin Harrison Jr. were named semifinalists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, given annually to the best player in college football. At the same time, Kamryn Babb was named a semifinalist for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award, presented to a player who has demonstrated a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field.
