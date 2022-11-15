LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found on fire outside of a Drury Inn hotel. Lafayette Police Department officers say 60-year-old Julie Myers left the Drury Inn on the 4100 block of South Street around 2 a.m. on Oct. 30. Police say they received reports of her being on fire around 7:30 a.m. that same day near North 18th Street and Ferry Street. She was taken to a hospital but died Wednesday from her injuries caused by the fire.

LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO