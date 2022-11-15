Read full article on original website
Delphi Updates: Was Richard Allen Right in Front of Investigators the Whole Time?NikDelphi, IN
Indiana Dad spots silent triangle moving overheadRoger MarshWest Lafayette, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four setsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to KnowAMY KAPLANDelphi, IN
Delphi Murders Press Conference Reveals Police Arrest SuspectLarry LeaseDelphi, IN
Indiana woman dies after being found on fire
The Lafayette Police Department is investigating after a woman died from fire-related injuries.
WISH-TV
Woman dies after being found on fire outside of Lafayette hotel
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found on fire outside of a Drury Inn hotel. Lafayette Police Department officers say 60-year-old Julie Myers left the Drury Inn on the 4100 block of South Street around 2 a.m. on Oct. 30. Police say they received reports of her being on fire around 7:30 a.m. that same day near North 18th Street and Ferry Street. She was taken to a hospital but died Wednesday from her injuries caused by the fire.
WISH-TV
Man in critical condition after shooting on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police says its department is investigating a shooting on the city’s east side Saturday evening leaving a man in critical condition. At 6:55 p.m. Saturday, IMPD responded to a call of shots fired in the 2700 block of East Michigan Street. When...
Lafayette police investigate woman burned to death
Lafayette Police are investigating the death of a Lafayette woman was who found on fire near Murdock Park in October. Julie Meyers, 60, left the Lafayette Drury Inn and Suites about 2 a.m. on Oct. 30, according to a Facebook post made by Meyers' daughter Crystal Morris. LPD responded to a call to assist a woman on fire near the corner of North 18th and Ferry streets about 7:30 a.m. From there, she was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to an LPD press release.
Fishers police investigating road rage shooting
FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are investigating after a person was shot on Thursday evening as the result of a road rage incident. According to the Fishers Police Department, the shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. in a commercial area near 96th Street and Hague Road, just off the exit of I-69. Police said the victim […]
WISH-TV
Man charged with murdering carjacker at Indianapolis gas station
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man who was carjacked was charged with murdering the thief, according to the Marion County prosecutor. The last time Anvictor Butler drove his white Chevrolet Malibu was Tuesday morning to a Marathon gas station at Southeastern and South Emerson avenues. According to police, Butler pulled...
Indiana man dies after falling into manure lagoon on dairy farm
FAIR OAKS, Ind. — A man from northern Jasper County is dead after falling into a lagoon of manure at a dairy farm on Thursday, the Jasper County sheriff said. Robert Van Baren, 30, died as a result of blood loss, according to coroner Andrew Boersma. His death was ruled an accident. According to Sheriff […]
WISH-TV
IMPD: 2 teens arrested for armed robberies of food delivery drivers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have arrested two teenagers accused of robbing east side food delivery drivers at gunpoint. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say a 17-year-old male and a 15-year-old male have been arrested in the case. Their identities have not been released due to being juveniles. According to...
WISH-TV
Thanksgiving week travel ramping up
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The holiday travel season is almost here, and experts are predicting this Thanksgiving will be one of the busiest on record. 55 million people are expected to travel in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, even though gas prices are 60 cents higher per-gallon in Indiana, than this time a year ago.
WISH-TV
Judge orders Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen to court
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The judge has ordered Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 Delphi murders of two teen girls, to appear in person in the courtroom on Tuesday. I-Team 8 expects to get at least a partial glimpse into the Delphi murders investigation if the judge releases the probable cause to the public after a Tuesday court hearing.
WLWT 5
Delphi murders suspect may have approached police early in investigation
The man arrested and charged with the murder of two Delphi, Indiana girls may have gone to the police himself years earlier. Sources say this happened five years ago, and police dismissed Richard Allen, saying his claims weren't credible. Sources tell Indianapolis media that Allen went to the police, telling...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Plainfield, IN
Plainfield, Indiana, is a growing city with plenty of great restaurants. You’ll find everything from quick-service burger joints and pizza parlors to high-end steakhouses and steak. We know that when it comes to finding a great place to eat, it can be hard to know where to start. Because...
Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats this week
ANDERSON, Ind. — Some parents are on edge after threats or weapons were found in several Central Indiana schools this week. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old Southport High School student was arrested for having a gun and knife in school. Brownsburg parents were concerned Friday when a text appearing to be from the school system started […]
WISH-TV
Student accidentally shot by law enforcement officer at school
CLINTON, Ind. (WISH) — A student at South Vermillion High School was injured Thursday morning after a law enforcement officer accidentally discharged their firearm during a drill, according to Indiana State Police. At 9:35 a.m., Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department deputy Tim DisPennett was teaching a law enforcement class. The...
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Oak Hill Tree Farm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Matt Stine, with Oak Hill Tree Farm. Oak Hill Tree Farm was established in 2018 located in Crawfordsville, Indiana. Visit their website here. Opening day...
Delphi Updates: Was Richard Allen Right in Front of Investigators the Whole Time?
One of the most significant arrests in recent times happened just this month in November of 2022 in Delphi, Indiana. 50-year-old Richard Allen was arrested in connection with the double homicide of teen girls Abigail Williams and Liberty German. This arrest has been a long time coming since the two young women were found murdered on February 13, 2017.
cbs4indy.com
Student faces felony charges for making bomb threat
BUNKER HILL, Ind. — A student faces felony charges after police say he sent the elementary school a bomb threat. The Maconaquah School Corporation Police Department said the school got a voicemail message Wednesday morning saying “there’s a bomb coming your way.”. The call came in at...
Carroll County prepares for hearing into Delphi murders case
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Carroll County officials are meeting this week to determine how to handle the anticipated rush of media and onlookers who will throng to the county courthouse in downtown Delphi next Tuesday for the first public hearing into the case of the man accused of killing two girls near the Monon High […]
inkfreenews.com
Fulton County’s Most Wanted
FULTON COUNTY — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Fulton County Crimestoppers are requesting your assistance in locating subjects wanted on felony and/or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these wanted persons, contact the Fulton County Crimestoppers at (574) 223-7867. Please Read Our...
Gas odor at Western Boone Junior-Senior High School leads to early dismissal
THORNTOWN, Ind. — Western Boone Junior-Senior High School students dismissed early Thursday after a pesticide spill. School officials said the pesticide was accidentally knocked off a shelf in a storage area adjacent to a shop garage in the southwestern corner of the school. The result of the spill was...
