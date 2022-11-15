Read full article on original website
Moultonborough food pantry hosts open house Dec. 17
MOULTONBOROUGH — This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Lakes Region Food Pantry of Moultonborough. The thrift store opened in the spring of 2013 and all proceeds support the food pantry. Throughout the year, and particularly during the holidays when need is so greatly felt, donations from near and far have enabled programs for Lakes Region clients. They include: monthly food vouchers, summer lunch, sneaker, backpack programs and more.
Local resident Brian Constant named manager of Smart Memorial Home
TILTON — Brian Constant, a Northfield resident, has accepted the leadership role as the manager of the Smart Memorial Home in Tilton. Brian, in conjunction with Milestone Funeral Services of NH, proudly succeeds Scott Davis in the management role of the well-known local funeral home. The decades of caring local service combined with new resources and support should enable the Smart Memorial Home to continue service the greater Tilton community in a truly personal manner.
Gilford’s Holiday Home Decorating Contest deadline Dec. 8
GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department and the Gilford District PTA are co-sponsoring a Holiday Home Decorating Contest for the residents of Gilford. There is no fee to enter and winners will receive a gift card to a local restaurant as well as a yard sign for bragging rights. Deadline to enter is Thursday, Dec. 8. For more information on how to enter, visit the Parks and Recreation website at gilfordrec.com or call the office at 603-527-4722.
Laconia Kiwanis fuel raffle winners pay it forward
LACONIA — Congratulations to the Laconia Kiwanis Fuel Raffle winners, Sharon and Tom Salemme. The Salemme’s are donating a portion of their winnings to the Belknap House. Their “pay it forward” intention says much about our wonder-filled Lakes Region community enabling this year's annual Kiwanis raffle to not only benefit the Laconia Kiwanis club but also the Belknap House, Laconia’s year-round shelter helping families in need. Belknap House is one of Kiwanis partners in support and service.
Holiday open house at the Meredith Public Library
MEREDITH — The Meredith Public Library, 91 Main St., will host a holiday open house for all ages on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Miss Karen invites you for story time at either 10 a.m. or noon. Hear a story, share a snack, and take home an ornament crafted by you.
Decision upcoming on upper Elm Street office-to-housing conversion
MANCHESTER, N.H. – A proposal to convert an office building on Elm Street into mixed-use building with over 100 apartments at 1230 Elm St. will now wait to see if it can obtain approval for a conditional use permit and a change of use site plan from the Manchester Planning Board.
Great Food Destination / North of Concord: PAVILION
Five years ago, the Avery Building in Wolfeboro could have been torn down and replaced by a big box retail store. Today, it’s home to PAVILION, a restaurant dedicated to elevating the farm-to-table dining experience in the Lakes Region. Centrally located in Wolfeboro’s historic district near Lake Winnipesaukee, PAVILION...
Gunstock pilots discounted lift tickets for county residents
GILFORD — Belknap County residents of all ages will be able to purchase $45 day passes this winter, senior management said at Wednesday’s Gunstock Area Commission meeting. The pilot program is one that Gunstock Mountain Resort management and the commission have had in their sights for months — since long before the disruptions of the summer.
An NYC Rockefeller Center Holiday Vibe is Coming to Salem, New Hampshire
On the grounds of what used to be the Rockingham Park race track in Salem, New Hampshire, lies an appropriately named area known as Tuscan Village. Because it truly is a small little village with apartments, restaurants, grocery stores, and shops. In fact, you could go as far as to...
Calling all happy campers and glampers: Pop-up ‘Campery’ shop on Elm Street is open for business
MANCHESTER, NH – Campery, a Bookery pop-up shop featuring unique gift options for all things camping and glamping, opened for the holiday season Nov. 16. It’s located right next door to the Bookery at 850 Elm St. The pop-up shop in collaboration with several popular local and international...
Native American group in New Hampshire aims to share traditional customs
CLAREMONT, N.H. — A Native American group in New Hampshire is working to incorporate ancient ways and customs into contemporary society. The first people who came to what is now New Hampshire arrived about 11,000 years ago. They divided into several bands, or tribes, as many people know them, including the Penacook, Winnipesaukee, Pequawket, Sokoki, Ossipee and Cowasuck.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 155 service calls from 8 a.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Thursday. Three people were arrested.
Affordable Airbnb in Goffstown, New Hampshire, Has Gorgeous Mountain Views
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I can't count on my fingers or toes how many Airbnbs I have stayed in! Often times they are more affordable than hotels and offer more space and character, and I really enjoy getting to know the hosts. Nine times out of ten, they are really delightful human beings (and the not-so-nice hosts end up getting bad reviews and weed themselves out).
Maine hunter bags a 9-point buck after finding it stuck to a dead deer
(BDN) -- The Blanchettes have made an annual deer hunting trip to the family’s camp in the Katahdin Iron Works area for more than 20 years. But no matter how long their tradition continues, they’re going to have a tough time topping the incredible experience Adam Blanchette of Lebanon had last week.
Lexie’s Burgers Opens New Location in Epping, New Hampshire
We've got some awesome news for burger fans everywhere. The popular burger joint, Lexie's, is "bringing the peace love and burgers" to their newest location in Epping, New Hampshire, which officially opened its doors today. Folks who have been to Lexie's probably aren't surprised that this beloved joint is opening...
Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?
Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
Official groundbreaking held for 250 market-rate apartment complex in Manchester
An official groundbreaking ceremony was held Nov. 10 to mark the start of work on a new 250-unit market-rate apartment complex to be built in downtown Manchester. The complex, being developed by Boston-based private equity investment firm Jones Street Investment Partners, will be built on a 2.3-acre site at the corner of Canal and West Auburn streets, near the Market Basket supermarket.
Homelessness forums defined by good data, limited public attendance
LACONIA — The city wrapped up a series of community forums to gather data, educate and discuss the issue of homelessness last week. According to Laconia police Det. Eric Adams, there are between 300-400 people without housing in the city. This number, however, may be much higher, as it...
Hunter From Mass. Seriously Injured Falling Out of Tree Stand in NH
A hunter from Massachusetts was seriously injured Tuesday when he fell from a tree stand in New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game said they received a call around 11:30 a.m. for a report of a hunter who had sustained a serious injury falling from a tree stand in the town of New Durham. Conservation officers responded along with New Durham police and fire and Alton fire.
