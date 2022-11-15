ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

swishappeal.com

Mike Thibault: The social justice and WNBA champion D.C. needed

When Mike Thibault was hired by the Washington Mystics in December of 2012, he was not worried about his legacy as a WNBA coach. “I was comfortable with what I had done in Connecticut,” he said during a Dec. 18th conference call. “If that was the last day I ever coached in the WNBA, I was fine with what I had accomplished. Obviously I want to win a championship. That was the only thing I felt didn’t happen and clearly Connecticut thought it was the only thing that didn’t happen. But I would have been ok with that. I would have moved on to do some other things.”
WASHINGTON, DC
thesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: Candace Parker Plans to Come Back for 2023 WNBA Season

Candace Parker plans to return for a 16th season. Speaking to The Athletic, CP3 revealed she plans to return to the WNBA. “Right now, yeah, I’m game,” Parker said. “Let’s see if my body is this way in January, February, but I plan to play, I plan to come back.”
NBA

Swin Cash on UConn jersey retirement, team vision | Pelicans Weekly Show

On the latest edition of Pelicans Weekly, team reporter Erin Summers chats with Pelicans Vice President of Basketball Operations and Team Development Swin Cash about her jersey number retirement at the University of Connecticut, her Naismith Hall of Fame induction, the recent success of the young Pelicans on the roster as well as the vision for the team.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WTOP

Today in Sports History-Abdul-Jabbar reaches 30,000 points

1961 — George Blanda of the Houston Oilers passes for 505 yards and seven touchdowns in a 49-13 rout of the New York Titans. 1961 — Cleveland’s Jim Brown rushes for 237 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Browns to a 45-24 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.
COLORADO STATE
numberfire.com

Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga (illness) questionable on Friday

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Kuminga continues to deal with an illness after sitting out on Wednesday and is questionable to face the Knicks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 10.0 minutes against New York.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

