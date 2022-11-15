When Mike Thibault was hired by the Washington Mystics in December of 2012, he was not worried about his legacy as a WNBA coach. “I was comfortable with what I had done in Connecticut,” he said during a Dec. 18th conference call. “If that was the last day I ever coached in the WNBA, I was fine with what I had accomplished. Obviously I want to win a championship. That was the only thing I felt didn’t happen and clearly Connecticut thought it was the only thing that didn’t happen. But I would have been ok with that. I would have moved on to do some other things.”

