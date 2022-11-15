Read full article on original website
MISSING PERSON: Richard Lee Brady, Age 17; Last Seen In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Richard Lee Brady, Black male age 17. 5′ 8″ tall, 150 pounds. If seen, call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008. Please share and continue to...
PGPD Mourns The Loss Of Sheriff High
LANDOVER, Md. – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our former Chief of Police and current Prince George’s County Sheriff, Melvin C. High. Sheriff High was a giant of a man. His calming presence, reassuring command style, and exceptional leadership added to his distinguished persona.
New La Plata Court Help Center Opens In Charles County
LA PLATA, Md. – On Monday, members of the Maryland Judiciary, representatives from the Charles County Board of County Commissioners, and Maryland Center for Legal Assistance (MCLA), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Maryland Legal Aid, celebrated the grand opening of the new court help center in La Plata. The center officially opened in July and began offering walk-in services to self-represented litigants. This court help center is the second all-civil court help center, after Frederick. Although this center is in the circuit court, litigants with District Court matters can also find assistance at the center.
Nominate Exceptional Women In Calvert County For The 2023 Outstanding Achievement Awards
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Do you know a woman or girl who makes significant contributions to the local community? The Calvert County Commission for Women is now accepting nominations for its 2023 Outstanding Achievement Awards. Each year, the commission recognizes Calvert County women and girls who are models of outstanding achievement and have made significant contributions to our community.
Governor Hogan Welcomes ‘Hogan’ The VetDog To State House In Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan recently welcomed the newest member of the state of Maryland’s partnership with America’s VetDogs to the State House in Annapolis. Named as a surprise tribute to the state’s commitment to helping wounded veterans, ‘Hogan’ is currently being trained by incarcerated individuals at the Maryland Correctional Institution-Hagerstown as part of an innovative partnership between America’s VetDogs and the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS). The newest VetDog-in-training will learn more than 100 commands in order to one day work as a service dog for a disabled veteran.
SMECO Employees Raise $55,000 For The Center For Children
HUGHESVILLE, Md. – Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) employees held a fund-raising event and donated $55,000 to the Center for Children. “Children are a vulnerable population and helping families establish safe and healthy homes is crucial to the well-being of the community and society as a whole. We selected the Center for Children as this year’s fundraising recipient because it provides a wide range of resources to support and nurture the protection of children locally,” said Natalie Cotton, SMECO’s government affairs and community relations director.
Two Injured After Serious Collision In Leonardtown
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On November 18, 2022 at approximately 9:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Point Lookout Road in the area of Hollywood Road. Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved in the collision with one vehicle overturned. Two...
Goodbye, Home Mortgage! Six Pick 5 Tickets Deliver $300,000 In Prizes
BOWIE, Md. – Buying multiple tickets with the same numbers for the same drawing is just part of the Lottery playing routine for a lucky a Prince George’s County resident. The day before he won $300,000 on six Pick 5 tickets, he played 20 tickets and didn’t win.
Winning Big Twice Is Just As Nice For Waldorf Player
WALDORF, Md. – Lottery luck strikes twice for Dimas Montoya of Charles County. He won $100,000 on a scratch-off in 2016 and $50,000 this month playing Powerball. Wins major Powerball and scratch-off prize in recent years. Charles County resident Dimas Montoya is once again celebrating a big Lottery win....
Crime Solvers Offering Reward For Suspect Wanted In Waldorf Homicide
WALDORF, Md. – Charles County Sheriff’s detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect wanted in connection with a shooting / homicide that occurred last month. On October 23, the victim, Aden Christopher Garcia, 19, of Waldorf, was a passenger inside a car in the...
Lexington Park Men Arrested On CDS, Firearm Charges
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division arrested two Lexington Park men this week upon execution of a search warrant resulting in CDS and firearm charges. In October 2022, detectives began an investigation involving the distribution of Controlled Dangerous Substances at...
Deputy McLean Awarded For DUI Enforcement
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Congratulations to Deputy Ryan McLean for his recognition as the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office’s top DUI arrest producer in 2021-2022. Deputy McLean was awarded this week at a ceremony held by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). Deputy McLean entered duty with the...
Football Coaches From LHS, SMR, GMHS, And PAX Talk Community Support On The BayNet’s Student Athlete Spotlight Podcast
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — On the second episode of Student Athlete Spotlight, Aaron Brady talks with high school football coaches Justin Cunningham from Leonardtown, Gary Wynn from St. Mary’s Ryken, Tyrone Bell from Great Mills, and Steve Crounse from Patuxent about what it is like to be a coach, expectations set for students, and what parents can do to support the team.
Tenth District VFD Releases Official Statement Regarding Tanker 8 Collision
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – November 16, 2022: Just after 1500 hours today, Tanker 8 was dispatched to a reported structure fire on Accokeek Road in Prince George’s County. While responding, Tanker 8 was involved in a collision while negotiating the turn from Hawthorne Road onto northbound Indian Head Highway.
Southern Maryland Housing Market Sees Sales Slow, Prices Slightly Grow
HUGHESVILLE, Md. –– As the Southern Maryland housing market continues to experience turbulence, prices continue to see slight gains while homes are staying on the market for longer than in the past few years. According to the most recent data collected by the Southern Maryland Association of Realtors®,...
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspect At California Walmart
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the man pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at 10:50 pm, the suspect took a computer and related items from the California Walmart store without paying. Anyone with information...
December Events At The Calvert Marine Museum
SOLOMONS, Md. – ‘Tis the season to celebrate the holidays with Santa and the Otter mascot at our annual Solomons Christmas Walk. It’s a magical evening and a fun time to visit the museum after hours. Join us for our educational programs, designed to keep kids engaged while school is out! For more information, please visit: www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Patuxent High School Football Coach Featured On The BayNet’s Student Athlete Spotlight Podcast
LUSBY, Md. — The BayNet’s newest Student Athlete Spotlight episode features Patuxent High School Football Coach, Steve Crounse, to talk about what sets Patuxent apart from the rest. “That whole thing of us representing the people of our community really hits home with our kids,” says Crounse. “Then...
La Plata Police Bust Self-Storage Burglar With Firearm, Cocaine
LA PLATA, Md. – On November 16th at approximately 1:43 a.m., a La Plata police officer was conducting a premise check of a self-storage business on North La Plata Court when he interrupted a burglary of a storage unit. The individual was quickly detained and found to be in...
Calvert County Implements Cost Recovery Program For Emergency Transport
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) announces it has accepted a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with many of the county’s volunteer fire, rescue and emergency medical services (EMS) departments to implement a centralized EMS transport billing system. EMS transport billing enables fire,...
