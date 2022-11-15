ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fruit Pies Recalled

The ever-expanding list of recalls hitting grocery store shelves is growing, only this time, consumers in the U.S. should mostly be unaffected. On Nov. 3, the Food Standards Agency alerted U.K. consumers that 3D Trading recalled Mrs Freshley's Apple Fruit Pies and Mrs Freshley's Cherry Fruit Pies. The recall was issued due to an undeclared allergen after it was determined the snacks may contain soya, which was not declared on the label.
Futurism

Panicked Elon Musk Reportedly Begging Engineers Not to Leave

Elon Musk's Twitter operations are still in free fall. Earlier this week, the billionaire CEO sent an email to staff telling them that they "need to be extremely hardcore" and work long hours at the office, or quit and get three months severance, as The Washington Post reports. Employees had...
The Independent

‘Alarm bell for humanity’: Amazon now ‘alarmingly close’ to critical tipping point of no return

The Amazon rainforest is now "alarmingly close" to reaching a critical tipping point from which there is no return, with "catastrophic consequences for people and planet", new WWF research warns.The charity said the study, released on Biodiversity Day at Cop27, sounds an "alarm bell for humanity", and in the worst case scenario, the so-called "lungs of the world" could case to function as a vital global climate regulator within just 10 years.The worsening climate crisis, deforestation and degradation are all pushing the Amazon towards tipping into a permanently degraded state, with the WWF saying the forest as we know it...
GreenMatters

The Vegan's Ultimate Guide to Condiments: Which Ones Are Plant-Based?

Contrary to popular belief, veganism isn't all salads and boiled veggies — many vegans actually do eat fries and ketchup, and most of them are always eager to eat food with ~flavor.~. However, some condiments contain hidden animal products, so let's examine which condiments are vegan. Article continues below...
CNET

How Much More Expensive Is It to Buy Organic? We Do the Math

Organic foods, although nearly universally healthier than nonorganic, have often been seen as a luxury purchase. But times are changing and that's good news for those seeking high-quality eats. Sheer demand has made organic groceries cheaper and easier to find in recent years, and the price gap between organic and nonorganic foods is smaller than ever.
The Independent

Customers to wait 30 years for coveted frozen Japanese beef croquettes

The waitlist for a box of frozen beef croquettes from a family-run company in Japan has tripled from nearly a decade to 30 years, according to reports.Asahiya, a butcher shop located in Takasago City in Japan’s Hyogo Prefecture, has been selling meat products since 1926, but its Kobe beef croquettes are one of its best-selling items.According to CNN, the waitlist for the frozen croquettes, which are made with Kobe beef and locally grown potatoes, has soared to more than 30 years.In April, a woman tweeted that she had finally received her order of the croquettes - nearly nine years after...
Futurism

FDA Approves First Lab Grown Meat Product For Human Consumption

Behold, ethical omnivores: the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its first lab grown meat product for human consumption. The decision, a first for cultivated meat in the US, paves the way for Californian startup Upside Foods to start selling its lab-grown chicken product domestically — meaning that now, it only needs approval from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) before the ersatz chicken can hit restaurant menus.
P&V

Vegan birria ramen

Every single bite of this vegan birria ramen is bold, spicy, and a mouthful of flavors and textures. Prepare yourself for a delightful experience of the fusion of two amazing cuisines in every bite. I haven’t been able to finish this dish without staining my clothes or tablecloth, but do...

