msn.com
Oxo warns chicken stock being sold in supermarkets is temporarily made using non-free-range poultry
Chicken stock being sold in supermarkets is now coming with warning labels informing them the product has 'temporarily' been made with non free-range hens. Have you spotted other brands with similar labels?. Let us know, email: matt.powell@mailonline.co.uk. Packets of Oxo's 'succulent free-range chicken stock' have had a sticker placed on...
Popculture
Fruit Pies Recalled
The ever-expanding list of recalls hitting grocery store shelves is growing, only this time, consumers in the U.S. should mostly be unaffected. On Nov. 3, the Food Standards Agency alerted U.K. consumers that 3D Trading recalled Mrs Freshley's Apple Fruit Pies and Mrs Freshley's Cherry Fruit Pies. The recall was issued due to an undeclared allergen after it was determined the snacks may contain soya, which was not declared on the label.
Futurism
Panicked Elon Musk Reportedly Begging Engineers Not to Leave
Elon Musk's Twitter operations are still in free fall. Earlier this week, the billionaire CEO sent an email to staff telling them that they "need to be extremely hardcore" and work long hours at the office, or quit and get three months severance, as The Washington Post reports. Employees had...
‘Alarm bell for humanity’: Amazon now ‘alarmingly close’ to critical tipping point of no return
The Amazon rainforest is now "alarmingly close" to reaching a critical tipping point from which there is no return, with "catastrophic consequences for people and planet", new WWF research warns.The charity said the study, released on Biodiversity Day at Cop27, sounds an "alarm bell for humanity", and in the worst case scenario, the so-called "lungs of the world" could case to function as a vital global climate regulator within just 10 years.The worsening climate crisis, deforestation and degradation are all pushing the Amazon towards tipping into a permanently degraded state, with the WWF saying the forest as we know it...
Boost your mood and your mind with a daily dose of Psychedelic Water
It’s a delicious, legal way to expand your horizon and change your perspective. If you’re looking for a way to improve your mind and spirit with something quick and easy, Psychedelic Water might be the change to your daily routine that you’ve been seeking. It’s the world’s first smart water that uses a combination of mild psychedelics to act as a mood-boosting miracle formula for your mind, allowing you to think clearer and accomplish more.
Kim Kardashian gets roasted after a Beyond Meat ad shows her “cooking” nuggies
Kim Kardashian can’t catch a break when it comes to her Beyond Meat ads. Just six months after getting roasted for “eating” the plant-based meat, social media is coming for her again. On Monday, the Skims founder shared another video cooking one of her go-to meals- “chicken” nuggets.
3D-printed guns: 3 ways governments can handle the rising firearms
Very little is known about the demand and availability of these firearms. How could we respond to them?
The Vegan's Ultimate Guide to Condiments: Which Ones Are Plant-Based?
Contrary to popular belief, veganism isn't all salads and boiled veggies — many vegans actually do eat fries and ketchup, and most of them are always eager to eat food with ~flavor.~. However, some condiments contain hidden animal products, so let's examine which condiments are vegan. Article continues below...
CNET
How Much More Expensive Is It to Buy Organic? We Do the Math
Organic foods, although nearly universally healthier than nonorganic, have often been seen as a luxury purchase. But times are changing and that's good news for those seeking high-quality eats. Sheer demand has made organic groceries cheaper and easier to find in recent years, and the price gap between organic and nonorganic foods is smaller than ever.
Customers to wait 30 years for coveted frozen Japanese beef croquettes
The waitlist for a box of frozen beef croquettes from a family-run company in Japan has tripled from nearly a decade to 30 years, according to reports.Asahiya, a butcher shop located in Takasago City in Japan’s Hyogo Prefecture, has been selling meat products since 1926, but its Kobe beef croquettes are one of its best-selling items.According to CNN, the waitlist for the frozen croquettes, which are made with Kobe beef and locally grown potatoes, has soared to more than 30 years.In April, a woman tweeted that she had finally received her order of the croquettes - nearly nine years after...
Futurism
FDA Approves First Lab Grown Meat Product For Human Consumption
Behold, ethical omnivores: the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its first lab grown meat product for human consumption. The decision, a first for cultivated meat in the US, paves the way for Californian startup Upside Foods to start selling its lab-grown chicken product domestically — meaning that now, it only needs approval from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) before the ersatz chicken can hit restaurant menus.
Canned fish date night: The kids are chowing down on tins of sardines for the 'experience'
If you’re curious what it’s like to get old, kids, one of the more interesting aspects is that you retain these little snapshots of your past while remembering none of the context. You are certain they happened, but none of what we in the newspaper business used to call the Five W’s — who, what, where, when, why — come along for the ride.
Vegan birria ramen
Every single bite of this vegan birria ramen is bold, spicy, and a mouthful of flavors and textures. Prepare yourself for a delightful experience of the fusion of two amazing cuisines in every bite. I haven’t been able to finish this dish without staining my clothes or tablecloth, but do...
A new study shows that ancient Egyptians branded not just their animals using branding irons but likely their slaves too
A branding iron from ancient EgyptPhoto by All That Interesting. Is it just me or do you think the same that ancient Egypt was mysterious and that t was a mysterious piece of land?
