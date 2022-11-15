Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My heart is full of gratitude for the former employees of a local Taco BellCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Miracle on 34th Street was the brainchild of Roanoke native John Payne who starred in the filmCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Grandin Village Children's Parade brings back a painful memoryCheryl E Preston
Steel Magnolia hosts open house in Blacksburg and Roanoke on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Miss Roanoke Valley Pageant: behind the scenes at the Dumas CenterCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
techlunchpail.com
The Lights Have Come On For Lynn Kidd at Virginia Tech
Former top 100 recruit Lynn Kidd arrived at Virginia Tech after a quiet year at Clemson with plenty of excitement around him externally given his pedigree as a former high-end recruit. However, Kidd struggled in his first year at Virginia Tech barely playing while being buried on the depth chart....
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech PG Rodney Rice Out For Charleston Classic
The wait to see highly-regarded freshman PG Rodney Rice make his Virginia Tech debut continues as Jon Rothstein is reporting that Rice is out for the upcoming Charleston Classic. Rice's injury absence for the Charleston Classic means that the earliest his debut might happen now is on the evening of...
wfxrtv.com
Lord Botetourt’s Ashton Harper signs with Virginia Tech
DALEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – Lord Botetourt High School golf star Ashton Harper won’t have to go far to play the sport he loves. Harper signed with Virginia Tech to play golf and he’s excited for what the next chapter in his career has to offer. “It’s been...
Christiansburg, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Wytheville, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
wfxrtv.com
2 North Cross Student-Athletes Sign NLI
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA(WFXR) — Two North Cross Raiders boys lacrosse players signed NLIs Thursday afternoon. Ian Cann signed to go to High Point University. Will Hoff signed to play at Dickinson College.
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
WDBJ7.com
Former WDBJ7 employees share memories of Robin Reed, wishing him well in retirement
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Before stepping into the anchor chair, Robin Reed was the face of weather in Southwest Virginia. He was part of the top-rated 6:00 team that included longtime evening anchor Keith Humphry. “Once upon a time, three young men went to work for a medium market television...
altavistajournal.com
New solar farm launches in Campbell County
A new solar farm is up and running in Campbell County. On November 3, officials from Appalachian Power, Campbell County, and solar industry developer hep Petra held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new facility, Depot Solar, located near Rustburg. The project, according to Teresa Hall from Appalachian Power’s Corporate...
WSLS
Virginia State Police take over UVA investigation, reveal what they say happened inside charter bus
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia State Police has announced they are taking over the criminal investigation into the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia. State Police said the suspected gunman, Christopher Jones Jr., had a handgun on the bus with him when he and his classmates were returning from a field trip to D.C. on Sunday.
WSLS
So, how much snow will Southwest, Central Virginia see this winter?
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s almost Thanksgiving, which means it’s about time for turkey stuffing and your Winter Weather Outlook. Look, we all know forecasting a week out isn’t easy. Predicting the weather three to four months out is even harder. But, our track record with these...
WDBJ7.com
Two Martinsville schools will implement key card access points on all classroom doors
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville Public Schools will soon enhance security measures at two of its schools. Martinsville City Public Schools recently received a $200,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Education. The funds will be used to add key card access points to all classroom doors in Martinsville High...
Virginia tightens landfill rules
Following three years of public input, Virginia is tightening its regulations for landfills. This October, the state’s Waste Management Board voted to require greater setbacks for landfills from the surrounding community, more frequent covering of waste at active landfills, regular capacity studies, notification of excess gas emissions and additional groundwater monitoring. Kathryn Perszyk, a division […] The post Virginia tightens landfill rules appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
cardinalnews.org
UVa shooting suspect targeted victim, witness says; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Suspect targeted victims, shot one while he was sleeping, witness testifies. — Richmond Times-Dispatch and WSET-TV. No bond for murder suspect. — Charlottesville Daily Progress. Police locked down campus but didn’t alert community...
blueridgecountry.com
174 Acres: New Play along the New River
The Grayson County, Virginia, land will become a park. A large tract of land in Grayson County, Virginia, with more than 2,500 feet of frontage along the majestic New River is now under permanent protection and will soon be open to the public for outdoor recreation. The New River Conservancy purchased the 174-acre tract, now called New River Hill Forest earlier this year. In partnership with the New River Soil and Water Conservation District, the conservancy has begun to convert old logging roads into hiking trails and develop points of access along the New.
Testing required on deer harvested by hunters in four New River Valley counties
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Firearms season for deer opens on Saturday, November 19 in Virginia. All deer harvested on Opening Day in Pulaski, Montgomery, Carroll, and Floyd Counties are required by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) to be checked for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). The disease has been found in those counties in […]
Franklin News Post
Rural residents in Franklin County face a copper phone lines conundrum
Four or five years ago, Jerline Guilliams got fed up with unreliable phone and internet service to her home in Callaway. She switched providers, but would still like to return to her old home phone plan under CenturyLink. “But I don’t want to pay a whole lot for something that...
cardinalnews.org
Pittsylvania County uranium deposit sold to Canadian firm; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. New details emerge. — CNN. Lexington building official rules W&L’s plan to erect wall to shield Lee statue in University Chapel is safety hazard; his ruling upheld. — The Roanoke Times. Senate...
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Franklin County Animal Shelter
On Tuesday, November 15, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. On Tuesday, November 15, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. UVA cancels last home game of the season. UVA cancels last home game of the season. Outdoors Bound: News and...
WHSV
Lockouts lifted at Lynchburg schools; Galax/Grayson/Carroll suspect in custody
(WDBJ) - A lockout at E.C. Glass High School and other schools in Lynchburg was lifted Wednesday afternoon after reports of gunfire in the area, according to Lynchburg City Schools. LCS administrators report they received notification of gunshots in the area of R. S. Payne Elementary early Wednesday afternoon. R....
