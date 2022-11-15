ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

techlunchpail.com

The Lights Have Come On For Lynn Kidd at Virginia Tech

Former top 100 recruit Lynn Kidd arrived at Virginia Tech after a quiet year at Clemson with plenty of excitement around him externally given his pedigree as a former high-end recruit. However, Kidd struggled in his first year at Virginia Tech barely playing while being buried on the depth chart....
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

Virginia Tech PG Rodney Rice Out For Charleston Classic

The wait to see highly-regarded freshman PG Rodney Rice make his Virginia Tech debut continues as Jon Rothstein is reporting that Rice is out for the upcoming Charleston Classic. Rice's injury absence for the Charleston Classic means that the earliest his debut might happen now is on the evening of...
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lord Botetourt’s Ashton Harper signs with Virginia Tech

DALEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – Lord Botetourt High School golf star Ashton Harper won’t have to go far to play the sport he loves. Harper signed with Virginia Tech to play golf and he’s excited for what the next chapter in his career has to offer. “It’s been...
DALEVILLE, VA
High School Football PRO

Christiansburg, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Staunton River High School football team will have a game with Christiansburg High School on November 18, 2022, 16:00:00.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
High School Football PRO

Wytheville, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Narrows High School football team will have a game with George Wythe High School on November 18, 2022, 16:00:00.
WYTHEVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

2 North Cross Student-Athletes Sign NLI

ROANOKE COUNTY, VA(WFXR) — Two North Cross Raiders boys lacrosse players signed NLIs Thursday afternoon. Ian Cann signed to go to High Point University. Will Hoff signed to play at Dickinson College.
ROANOKE, VA
Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
altavistajournal.com

New solar farm launches in Campbell County

A new solar farm is up and running in Campbell County. On November 3, officials from Appalachian Power, Campbell County, and solar industry developer hep Petra held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new facility, Depot Solar, located near Rustburg. The project, according to Teresa Hall from Appalachian Power’s Corporate...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

Virginia tightens landfill rules

Following three years of public input, Virginia is tightening its regulations for landfills. This October, the state’s Waste Management Board voted to require greater setbacks for landfills from the surrounding community, more frequent covering of waste at active landfills, regular capacity studies, notification of excess gas emissions and additional groundwater monitoring. Kathryn Perszyk, a division […] The post Virginia tightens landfill rules appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

UVa shooting suspect targeted victim, witness says; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Suspect targeted victims, shot one while he was sleeping, witness testifies. — Richmond Times-Dispatch and WSET-TV. No bond for murder suspect. — Charlottesville Daily Progress. Police locked down campus but didn’t alert community...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
blueridgecountry.com

174 Acres: New Play along the New River

The Grayson County, Virginia, land will become a park. A large tract of land in Grayson County, Virginia, with more than 2,500 feet of frontage along the majestic New River is now under permanent protection and will soon be open to the public for outdoor recreation. The New River Conservancy purchased the 174-acre tract, now called New River Hill Forest earlier this year. In partnership with the New River Soil and Water Conservation District, the conservancy has begun to convert old logging roads into hiking trails and develop points of access along the New.
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Franklin County Animal Shelter

On Tuesday, November 15, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. On Tuesday, November 15, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. UVA cancels last home game of the season. UVA cancels last home game of the season. Outdoors Bound: News and...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA

