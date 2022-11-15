Read full article on original website
Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 list has arrived: Here’s what to buy
Oprah’s Favorite Things have just been announced for 2022, and if anyone knows what’s good, it’s Oprah Winfrey. This year, the tastemaker has rounded up a highly giftable shopping list that includes categories like travel, kitchen, beauty, self-care and more, meaning there’s something for everyone from her curated selection.
We Spent Hours On TikTok And Here Are 35 Holiday Gifts Other People Thought Are Worth Our Coin
The sleigh bells are ringing and the holiday season is officially around the corner. Although holiday shopping can be a tad bit stressful or overwhelming, TikTok just made everyone's lives a little bit easier by sharing all of the most-wanted, hottest and affordable gifts that Amazon has to offer. Whether you are shopping for your friends, daughter, loved one or special someone, TikTok has it covered. At-home manicure sets, 1,000 piece lego toys and chic clothing that everyone will love, are just a few of the options waiting for you down below. Makeup products that blew up on the internet, roses that will live for up to 2 years and a couple stocking stuffers that are guaranteed to put a smile on everyone's face are also incredible options. Thanks to TikTok, Amazon and this years incredible product releases, it might just be the best holiday season yet.
Metal detectorist discovers medieval wedding ring worth an estimated $47,000
The find is the stuff of dreams for metal detectorists around the world.
BBC
Shop owner fined over mouldy meat and food weeks past use-by date
Some meat at Euro Market in Bradford was not refrigerated, while other food was weeks past its use-by date, city magistrates heard. The court was shown pictures of mouldy meat taken during inspections in 2021. Owner Ballen Mohammad Zarar showed a "clear disgregard for food safety", magistrates were told...
CNET
Lucid Gravity SUV Arriving in 2024 With 'Supercar Levels of Performance'
After being announced in 2020 and then delayed earlier this year, it looks like the Lucid Gravity, the brand's second electric vehicle and first SUV, is finally on its way to production. The California-based luxury automaker released new images of the SUV this morning, making big claims regarding the Gravity's performance and range -- though, more specific details are still shrouded in secrecy for now. Lucid also announced an updated production and delivery timeline for the e-SUV.
Mark Rutledge: Pampered cat denied perch atop new car remains optimistic
Our cat, Jasper, might finally be in danger of finding himself on the negative side of his chief defender and primary caregiver who has championed his position in our family since kittenhood. It has to do with his cute-no-longer pawprints. Less than a week ago, my wife and I were waiting at a traffic light in the van — now replaced with a newer automobile — when Sharon remarked that the car in front was being driven by a cat owner. ...
These Fracture glass prints are unique and are on sale – here’s why they’re a great gift
Fracture transforms digital images into beautiful glass prints to display or gift.
People Are Defending The "Unpopular" Home Design Trends That Actually Make A Lot Of Sense In Their Own Homes
Open floor plans are "out," so I guess we all need to build walls now...
The 40 best health and fitness gift ideas, according to experts
From under-the-water workouts to must-haves for their home gym, our picks for fitness and and workout gifts are top-rated, vetted by professionals and sure to get them moving.
