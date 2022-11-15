Read full article on original website
Ulmer Crowned Miss University of Southern Mississippi
Karsyn Ulmer was crowned Miss University of Southern Mississippi (USM) 2023 when the Student Government Association (SGA) hosted the annual Miss USM Scholarship Competition Nov. 12 at the Joe Paul Theater on the Hattiesburg campus. Seven candidates competed for the title; the event is a feeder competition into the Miss America Organization and the winner competes at the Miss Mississippi competition in June.
Postal Service job fair to be hosted Nov. 17 for positions in eastern Mississippi
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WKRG) – The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will host a job fair for position openings in east Mississippi from Bay Springs to Lucedale. The event is scheduled at the Hattiesburg Post Office, 220 S 40th Avenue, on Thursday, November 17 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.. USPS locations hiring include Bay Springs, Beaumont, […]
‘They lost everything,’ Sumrall fire destroys home Thursday night
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - A housefire destroyed a Sumrall family’s home on Thursday night, but, thankfully, no one was hurt. The Sumrall Volunteer Fire Department reported that the fire occurred at 15 Ravenwood Lane on Thursday as the family was getting ready to end its evening. Chief Virginia Hayes...
Woman arrested for murder-for-hire plot in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman is behind bars after she was allegedly caught in a murder-for-hire plot on Friday, November 18. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Shameka Hall, 42, tried to hire someone to kill an acquaintance of hers. Police said Hall was arrested and charged with attempted capital murder. She […]
MHP working fatal accident near Sumrall on Mississippi 42
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol worked a three-vehicle accident off Mississippi 42 Wednesday night that left one person dead. “I can confirm it’s true,” said Taylor Shows, Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J public affairs officer. “It’s an active scene. “I will update when...
Top MS Football Recruit Suntarine Perkins of Raleigh Receives All-American Jersey
Top Mississippi football recruit and Ole Miss commit Suntarine Perkins of Raleigh High School received his All-American jersey Tuesday. Perkins is one of four Mississippi student-athletes to make the US Army team this year, which coaches say is the most-ever from the Magnolia State in a single season. The other three are Oxford linebacker Alex […]
Hub City teenager arrested for stealing vehicle after driver leaves keys inside
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg teenager has been arrested for stealing a vehicle early Thursday morning. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Cassius Taylor, 18, was arrested in the 100 block of Capitol Street after stealing a 2007 Ford F-150 that was unlocked with the keys left inside, around 2 a.m.
Transportation Commissioner Tom King won’t seek re-election
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Tom King, who has served as the Southern District Transportation Commissioner since 2012, announced he will not seek re-election. King is currently in his third term and serves as Chair of the Mississippi Transportation Commission. He will fulfill the remainder of his term and retire effective December 31, 2023. “After much […]
Redistricting going into effect in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - When it comes to redistricting in Jones County, the Jones County Board of Supervisors, County Engineer and Circuit Clerk are working together to make sure the changes are happening as they should. Redistricting happens every 10 years due to the growing population in each county....
Avian influenza case confirmed in Mississippi
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi is now one of three with the highly contagious avian influenza, joining Arizona and South Carolina, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The U.S Department of Agriculture National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the case in Lawrence County, where a commercial breeder’s flock tested...
Rebels rout Southern Miss on record-setting night
After holding the Southern Miss Eagles to seven points in the first half, the Rebels broke the record for the fewest points allowed in a single half in Ole Miss women's basketball history in a dominant 92-46 win at SJB Pavilion on Wednesday night. Three Rebels led the Ole Miss...
Jones County Sheriff's Department Seeking Six “Most Wanted" Individuals
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the whereabouts of six "Most Wanted" individuals. The six individuals are wanted on Bench Warrants issued by the Jones County Circuit Court judge on unrelated charges. Wanted are:. Jacob Height. Failure to Comply (Conspiracy/Malicious Mischief) Shaun Blakeney. Failure to Appear (Possession of...
