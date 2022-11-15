Former Pakistan prime minister, Imran Khan’s life is still under threat with another possible assassination attempt, a top judge said, citing an intelligence report.The fears of a second assassination attempt are being raised as Mr Khan recovered after sustaining an injury from a gunshot wound in his leg during a rally earlier this month.Islamabad High Court (IHC) chief justice, Aamer Farooq said on Friday that it is “the responsibility of the government and the state” to look into this aspect of the threat to Mr Khan’s life.His remarks came while the court heard a petition filed by a traders’...

