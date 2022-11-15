Read full article on original website
What it means that a special counsel is running the Trump investigations
The legal jeopardy former President Donald Trump faces in two federal criminal investigations took on a new tenor Friday with the appointment of a special counsel at the Justice Department.
Imran Khan’s life under threat, Pakistan judge cites intel report
Former Pakistan prime minister, Imran Khan’s life is still under threat with another possible assassination attempt, a top judge said, citing an intelligence report.The fears of a second assassination attempt are being raised as Mr Khan recovered after sustaining an injury from a gunshot wound in his leg during a rally earlier this month.Islamabad High Court (IHC) chief justice, Aamer Farooq said on Friday that it is “the responsibility of the government and the state” to look into this aspect of the threat to Mr Khan’s life.His remarks came while the court heard a petition filed by a traders’...
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
Alok Sharma, the British official who chaired last year's climate talks in Glasgow, declined to comment on criticism of the Egyptian presidency, but made clear that an ambitious outcome to combat climate change was crucial
Fifa president Gianni Infantino at World Cup: ‘Today I feel gay, I feel disabled, I feel a migrant worker’
Fifa president Gianni Infantino claimed “today I feel gay” as he scolded Western media for giving “moral lessons” over the controversial Qatar World Cup.In a bizarre hour-long monologue, Infantino lashed out at the World Cup’s critics for hypocrisy, claimed “nobody cares” about disabled people, and compared his own childhood experience of being bullied to the suffering of workers and others at the hands of the Qatari regime.Qatar has been widely criticised for exploiting untold thousands of migrant workers, mostly lured from impoverished parts of south Asia, to build the stadiums and infrastructure to host the World Cup. Among a...
UN climate talks drag into extra time with scant progress
United Nations climate talks ran into extra time on Saturday with little sign of a breakthrough
