ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greece, NY

Police: Off-duty officer shoots 2, 1 fatally, kills herself

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0jBxfMmB00

An off-duty police officer in western New York state shot a woman to death, wounded another woman and then killed herself during a domestic dispute, police said.

The shootings happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday at a home in Rochester, police said. Police Officer Tiffani Gatson of the city of Greece , a Rochester suburb, shot 27-year-year-old Angely Solis and a second woman and then turned the gun on herself, Lt. Greg Bello of the Rochester police said.

Solis was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Gatson, 29, was taken to a hospital, where she died. The remaining victim was being treated at a hospital for gunshot wounds that police said were not life-threatening.

While Bello said the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute, he did not provide details.

Greece Police Chief Michael Wood said in a statement that he wanted to express his department's “collective sorrow and grief.” Wood said his agency would cooperate with the Rochester department and the state attorney general's office in the investigation into the shooting.

By law, the New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation must assess all deaths caused by law enforcement officers. The office said preliminary findings indicate that a 9 mm handgun recovered at the scene was not Gatson's service weapon.

Comments / 384

PugMomma
1d ago

Sounds like a typical love triangle to me, it's only "news worthy" bcuz the offender happens to be a cop. Cops aren't any different than the general population, they're not immune from mental illness and human failings.

Reply(67)
276
Guest
1d ago

This is The Bible fulfilling itself. Pick it and read it. It’s the only book that speaks to what’s happening today from our children, to the radical divide, people believing a LIE instead of the truth. Get It Read It, it will change your life!

Reply(51)
185
Guest
1d ago

People have totally lost their minds! Have no respect for life whatsoever! Someone needs to get some kind of control real soon because people your everyday people are really getting tired of it!

Reply(16)
50
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

Off-duty cop shoots 2 women, kills herself in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - An off-duty police officer in western New York shot a woman to death, wounded another woman and then killed herself during a domestic dispute, police said. The shootings happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday at a home in Rochester, police said. Police Officer Tiffani Gatson of...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD: Greece police officer involved in murder/suicide

UPDATE: The Rochester Police Department has identified the 27-year-old woman as Angely Solis, and the 29-year-old woman as Greece Police Department member Tiffani Gaston. The RPD also said the woman taken to Strong Memorial Hospital is continuing to recover and is not being named at this time. ORIGINAL STORY: ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A murder/suicide […]
GREECE, NY
News 8 WROC

Woman stabbed on Seneca Manor Dr.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a woman in her 20s was stabbed early Sunday morning in Rochester on Seneca Manor Drive. The victim is being treated at Rochester General Hospital. Her injury is not considered life-threatening. The RPD does not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with additional information […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Two hospitalized after crashing into pond on I-390

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were called to a motor vehicle accident late Sunday morning on Interstate 390 South in Rochester. Deputies say a 18-year-old female driver and her 17-year-old passenger were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital after the car they were in slid out of control and crashed […]
ROCHESTER, NY
ABC News

ABC News

907K+
Followers
192K+
Post
517M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy