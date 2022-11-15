Chlöe Bailey is set to star as Lauren Simmons in forthcoming biopic, Midas Touch. The Numa Perrier-directed film follows Simmons’ true story as the youngest equity trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and only the second Black woman to hold that position. Simmons, became a trader in 2017 after graduating from Kennesaw State University the year prior, and was the only woman in her position at the time.More from VIBE.comMarge Simpson, E.T., And Beyoncé: The 34 Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2022Christmas Comes Early With New Music From Rihanna, SZA, dvsn, And MoreThe Isley Brothers...

