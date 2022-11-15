ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Hoda Kotb Reveals Shocking Confession About Co-Host Jenna Bush Hager

Hoda Kotb shared a rather interesting revelation about her TODAY co-host Jenna Bush Hager, and honestly, it's a wardrobe hack that may be surprisingly common. On Wednesday's episode of the duo's morning broadcast, Hoda unveiled something personal she'd recently learned about Jenna during a backstage moment together. After initially appearing bashful and hesitant to say what it was on-air, she eventually divulged the news after getting the OK from her colleague.
TODAY.com

Bruce Springsteen reveals famous lyric people have been singing wrong — including himself

Bruce Springsteen just settled a debate about his iconic song "Thunder Road" — and learned something new about his own music in the process. The legendary artist appeared Nov. 14 “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to clarify an old Twitter debate about a line in his classic 1975 song “Thunder Road.” Some people believe the lyric in question is “a screen door slams / Mary’s dress sways,” while others believe it’s “a screen door slams / Mary’s dress waves.”
NEW JERSEY STATE
TODAY.com

Bellamy Young talks ‘The Waltons’ Thanksgiving,’ ‘Scandal’

Actor Bellamy Young talks about her role in the film “The Waltons’ Thanksgiving,” saying revisiting the classic franchise was “a delight.” She also talks about her own Thanksgiving plans and the staying power of “Scandal.”Nov. 17, 2022.
Vibe

Chlöe To Star In Biopic ‘Midas Touch’ As Wall Street Trader Lauren Simmons

Chlöe Bailey is set to star as Lauren Simmons in forthcoming biopic, Midas Touch. The Numa Perrier-directed film follows Simmons’ true story as the youngest equity trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and only the second Black woman to hold that position. Simmons, became a trader in 2017 after graduating from Kennesaw State University the year prior, and was the only woman in her position at the time.More from VIBE.comMarge Simpson, E.T., And Beyoncé: The 34 Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2022Christmas Comes Early With New Music From Rihanna, SZA, dvsn, And MoreThe Isley Brothers...
TODAY.com

Modern play dates are the worst: My 1980s mom had it right

As a kid in the ‘80s, my playdates were spent in wood-paneled basements slurping juice boxes and playing Super Mario Bros. Occasionally a mom would break out some Shrinky-Dinks, but then she’d disappear, and we’d go back to cutting worms in half or sliding down the stairs head-first in a sleeping bag.

Comments / 0

Community Policy