Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Californian

Mira Monte, Frontier post dominant victories to open 58 Shootout

For a dozen Central Section boys basketball teams, the road to championship glory this year begins in earnest in southeast Bakersfield. The sixth annual 58 Shootout tournament, which continues through Saturday night at Mira Monte, opens the season for nearly half its participants, with five of Kern County's six principal leagues represented — plus two more from the rest of the section for good measure.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Holiday Bazaar offers party-ready treats

If you missed out on your favorite pastries at last month's Bakersfield Greek Food Festival, it's time to give thanks. Friday's Holiday Bazaar will offer an opportunity for you to pick up some sweet and savory options for your holiday celebrations. Although the possibility of a post-festival event like this...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

City Council approves Majestic Gateway business park

The Majestic Gateway Project, which sparked elation from union workers and ire from residents, was approved by the Bakersfield City Council Wednesday night. The City Council agreed to rezone the 93-acre lot near Greenfield, which qualifies it for the construction of several commercial buildings and a 50-feet-tall, 1-million-square-foot warehouse. The commercial center would comprise roughly 16 percent of the site, according to city statistics.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Updated results come in as some 38K ballots remain to be counted

The Kern County Elections Office released its latest round of returns Friday since its last election update Tuesday afternoon. At least another 38,174 ballots have yet to be counted, according to the Kern elections website, which means that many races countywide are still contested.
Bakersfield Californian

Police asking for help identifying burglary suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help to identify a suspect involved in a burglary at Ampm. The incident happened around 7:25 a.m. Aug. 10 at 2698 Mount Vernon Ave., a BPD news release said. The suspect is a white man in his mid-twenties and is 6 foot tall, weighing 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown facial hair.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

