Bakersfield Californian
Porterville-Granite Hills forfeits girls soccer game over eligibility of Mira Monte transgender athlete
A girls soccer game between Mira Monte and Porterville-Granite Hills came to an abrupt end at halftime Thursday night, after the Granite Hills coach raised questions about the eligibility of Mira Monte senior goalkeeper Jay Galeas. Galeas supplied The Californian with an incident report written by referee Martin Velazquez after...
Bakersfield Californian
Mira Monte, Frontier post dominant victories to open 58 Shootout
For a dozen Central Section boys basketball teams, the road to championship glory this year begins in earnest in southeast Bakersfield. The sixth annual 58 Shootout tournament, which continues through Saturday night at Mira Monte, opens the season for nearly half its participants, with five of Kern County's six principal leagues represented — plus two more from the rest of the section for good measure.
Bakersfield Californian
BPD requesting community's help in finding missing girl, 13, and boy, 15
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help to find missing 13- and 15-year-old teenagers last seen Nov. 6. Lillie and Bennie West were spotted in the area of Chester and Truxtun avenues.
Bakersfield Californian
Holiday Bazaar offers party-ready treats
If you missed out on your favorite pastries at last month's Bakersfield Greek Food Festival, it's time to give thanks. Friday's Holiday Bazaar will offer an opportunity for you to pick up some sweet and savory options for your holiday celebrations. Although the possibility of a post-festival event like this...
Bakersfield Californian
City Council approves Majestic Gateway business park
The Majestic Gateway Project, which sparked elation from union workers and ire from residents, was approved by the Bakersfield City Council Wednesday night. The City Council agreed to rezone the 93-acre lot near Greenfield, which qualifies it for the construction of several commercial buildings and a 50-feet-tall, 1-million-square-foot warehouse. The commercial center would comprise roughly 16 percent of the site, according to city statistics.
Bakersfield Californian
Funeral services for Nov. 19, 2022
Dinneen Marie Gerard-Larsen, 61, Bakersfield, Nov. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Bakersfield Californian
Updated results come in as some 38K ballots remain to be counted
The Kern County Elections Office released its latest round of returns Friday since its last election update Tuesday afternoon. At least another 38,174 ballots have yet to be counted, according to the Kern elections website, which means that many races countywide are still contested.
Bakersfield Californian
'We're very blessed': Large family grows a bit more on National Adoption Day
Before 2-year-old Isabella officially became part of the Mancera family on Friday at the Juvenile Justice Center, she cried as cameras clicked to take her photo. The courtroom was crowded with city officials, philanthropists and media as part of Kern County’s 20th annual National Adoption Day celebration.
Bakersfield Californian
Police asking for help identifying burglary suspect
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help to identify a suspect involved in a burglary at Ampm. The incident happened around 7:25 a.m. Aug. 10 at 2698 Mount Vernon Ave., a BPD news release said. The suspect is a white man in his mid-twenties and is 6 foot tall, weighing 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown facial hair.
