For a dozen Central Section boys basketball teams, the road to championship glory this year begins in earnest in southeast Bakersfield. The sixth annual 58 Shootout tournament, which continues through Saturday night at Mira Monte, opens the season for nearly half its participants, with five of Kern County's six principal leagues represented — plus two more from the rest of the section for good measure.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO