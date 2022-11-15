Read full article on original website
Pamplin Media Group
2023 Kia Sportage: All-new compact SUV is a revelation
Radical styling, advanced technologies and available hybrid all-wheel-drive model add up to top choice. Perhaps no vehicle demonstrates Kia's remarkable growth in recent years as its Sportage. First introduced as a small compact SUV in America in 1995, it was little more than a cheaper alternative to the affordable but more sophisticated Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4.
