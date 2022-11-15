ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Wallen’s Son Watched Him Perform on the CMA Awards

Morgan Wallen performed his his song "You Proof" at the CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 9), and the singer had a very special fan watching from home: His son, Indie. Photos shared by Indie's mom, KT Smith, showed the 2-year-old joyfully watching his dad in the spotlight on the big screen.
Michael Ray’s Next Album Will Tell His Side of the Story About His Divorce

Michael Ray is hard at work on his next album, and the process is making him "the most excited I've ever been about putting a record out, ever," he says. On the red carpet before the BMI Awards on Tuesday (Nov. 8), Ray spoke to Taste of Country about the inspiration behind the project, and why the album-making process has hit closer to home than any of his projects to date. Not only is he taking cues from some of the older material that he explored on his Bootlegger Sessions EP, but he's finally ready to address some personal issues from his past.
Jordan Davis Announces New ‘Bluebird Days’ Album

Jordan Davis announced his second full-length studio album Bluebird Days on Thursday morning (Nov. 17). The "Buy Dirt" hitmaker shares that his next album will drop early next year and include several of the songs he's trickled to fans over the last several months. In addition to his CMA Song...
Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Have Finalized Their Divorce

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have officially ended their marriage. During a Tuesday night (Nov. 15) performance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Ballerini revealed that her divorce from fellow singer Evans was finalized earlier that morning. The appointment to confirm the divorce happened to occur on the same...
NASHVILLE, TN
Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Reveals What Led to Hip Surgery

Luke Bryan's wife, Caroline Bryan, is on the mend after undergoing hip surgery earlier this week. She took to social media to share what happened and what she's doing to make sure recovery goes smoothly. “I said unexpected surgery. It wasn’t unexpected surgery," Caroline clarifies in an Instagram Story video...
Scotty McCreery Shares a Snapshot Into His Family Life With ‘It Matters to Her’ Video [Watch]

New dad Scotty McCreery offers a peek into his wife Gabi's recent pregnancy with the music video for his song "It Matters to Her." To create the video, McCreery gathered home footage from every pregnancy stage and milestone, starting with the very first pregnancy test and leading all the way up to the birth of their baby boy. Throughout the clip, we see the McCreerys excitedly preparing for their new arrival: Setting up the crib, creating a family photo album, enjoying a pre-baby beach getaway and even telling their dog, Moose.
Elle King Auditioned to Play Gigi on ‘Monarch’

Elle King is a talented singer and multi-instrumentalist who has been paving her way in country music, and she almost had a unique opportunity to try out a new skill: Acting. The singer confirmed to Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul in the days leading up to the CMA Awards that she auditioned for the role of Gigi Roman in the country music themed drama, Monarch on FOX. The role eventually went to actress/singer Beth Ditto, and although King did not secure the part, she complimented Ditto on her acting talent.
Keith Urban Shares Sweet Moment With Young Fan Born With Brain Condition [Watch]

Keith Urban shared a very special moment with a 6-year-old fan at a show in Peoria, Ill., on Friday, Nov. 4. The singer was performing when he spotted a family in the front row, with a young boy sitting atop his dad's shoulders. Urban stopped the show to chat with the family, and the parents introduced themselves as Whitney Donaldson and Chase Hammock of Monticello, Ill. They also introduced their 6-year-old son, Kellen, who was clearly enjoying the show.
PEORIA, IL
Kelsea Ballerini Strengthens Authentic, Grounding Friendships Amid Divorce

Steadfast friendship is something Kelsea Ballerini is leaning on while currently walking through a raw and transitional season of life. One friendship the singer particularly cherishes is with fellow country singer Carly Pearce. Together, for ten years, they’ve journeyed through the good, bad and ugly of life and the curve balls it can throw.
Texarkana, AR
