Morgan Wallen’s Son Watched Him Perform on the CMA Awards
Morgan Wallen performed his his song "You Proof" at the CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 9), and the singer had a very special fan watching from home: His son, Indie. Photos shared by Indie's mom, KT Smith, showed the 2-year-old joyfully watching his dad in the spotlight on the big screen.
Thomas Rhett Admits He Feels Added Pressure as a Tour Headliner
Thomas Rhett has been headlining his own tours since 2017, but that doesn't mean he no longer feels the weight of being the show's star. Speaking with Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul, the "Where We Started" singer says he still feel the pressure, both from the audiences and his openers.
Michael Ray’s Next Album Will Tell His Side of the Story About His Divorce
Michael Ray is hard at work on his next album, and the process is making him "the most excited I've ever been about putting a record out, ever," he says. On the red carpet before the BMI Awards on Tuesday (Nov. 8), Ray spoke to Taste of Country about the inspiration behind the project, and why the album-making process has hit closer to home than any of his projects to date. Not only is he taking cues from some of the older material that he explored on his Bootlegger Sessions EP, but he's finally ready to address some personal issues from his past.
Kelsea Ballerini Shares Her Real, In-the-Moment Reaction to Her Grammy Nomination [Watch]
Kelsea Ballerini received a nomination for the 2023 Grammy Awards for "Heartfirst," the lead single from her 2022 album, Subject to Change, and to say she was excited would be an understatement — and rightfully so. The song is up for Best Country Solo Performance, and Ballerini shared her...
Jordan Davis Announces New ‘Bluebird Days’ Album
Jordan Davis announced his second full-length studio album Bluebird Days on Thursday morning (Nov. 17). The "Buy Dirt" hitmaker shares that his next album will drop early next year and include several of the songs he's trickled to fans over the last several months. In addition to his CMA Song...
‘The Voice': Morgan Myles Offers Mesmerizing Take on a Patty Griffin Song During Live Playoffs [Watch]
The Live Playoffs on Season 22 of The Voice kicked off on Monday night (Nov. 14) with four contestants from each team left standing and vying for a spot in the Top 13. And one performer slowed things down with a country ballad that had Blake Shelton commending her for stepping a foot back into the genre.
Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Have Finalized Their Divorce
Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have officially ended their marriage. During a Tuesday night (Nov. 15) performance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Ballerini revealed that her divorce from fellow singer Evans was finalized earlier that morning. The appointment to confirm the divorce happened to occur on the same...
Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Reveals What Led to Hip Surgery
Luke Bryan's wife, Caroline Bryan, is on the mend after undergoing hip surgery earlier this week. She took to social media to share what happened and what she's doing to make sure recovery goes smoothly. “I said unexpected surgery. It wasn’t unexpected surgery," Caroline clarifies in an Instagram Story video...
Dustin Lynch Gives an Update on His Love Life: ‘I’m Lonely’
Dustin Lynch has a lot happening in his work life, having recently wrapped up his fall Party Mode Tour, but when updating Taste of Country on his love life, the singer says he has nothing new to report. "Man, I wish I could say I have good news and say...
‘The Voice': Bryce Leatherwood Earns Instant Save Into Top 13 With Billy Currington Hit [Watch]
Bryce Leatherwood had to perform for America’s Instant Save votes after falling into the bottom four on Tuesday night's (Nov. 15) episode of NBC’s The Voice, but he won his way into the Top 13 on Season 22. The Team Blake contender took the stage during the final...
Lainey Wilson’s Not a Spender, But She’s Got a Splurge in Mind to Celebrate Her CMAs Wins
CMA Awards breakout Lainey Wilson won the first two trophies of her career at the 2022 awards show on Wednesday night (Nov. 9), and they were big ones -- she won the New Artist of the Year award, and then followed that up with Female Vocalist of the Year trophy later in the night.
‘The Voice': Bryce Leatherwood Delivers Convincing Take on Travis Tritt Classic [Watch]
Season 22 of NBC’s The Voice returned on Monday night (Nov. 14) after a week off due to the 2022 midterms. Country music was well-represented for what marked the beginning of the Live Playoffs round. Viewers who tuned into the two-hour episode were treated to Shania Twain and Patty...
Scotty McCreery Shares a Snapshot Into His Family Life With ‘It Matters to Her’ Video [Watch]
New dad Scotty McCreery offers a peek into his wife Gabi's recent pregnancy with the music video for his song "It Matters to Her." To create the video, McCreery gathered home footage from every pregnancy stage and milestone, starting with the very first pregnancy test and leading all the way up to the birth of their baby boy. Throughout the clip, we see the McCreerys excitedly preparing for their new arrival: Setting up the crib, creating a family photo album, enjoying a pre-baby beach getaway and even telling their dog, Moose.
Granger Smith Drops Surprise Album, ‘Moonrise,’ Doubling as Soundtrack for His New Movie
Granger Smith surprised fans on Friday (Nov. 18) with the release of a 12-track album called Moonrise. Smith said he "didn't expect" to release an album this year, but the opportunity to write and record the project came alongside the chance to star in a movie, also called Moonrise. Smith...
Elle King Auditioned to Play Gigi on ‘Monarch’
Elle King is a talented singer and multi-instrumentalist who has been paving her way in country music, and she almost had a unique opportunity to try out a new skill: Acting. The singer confirmed to Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul in the days leading up to the CMA Awards that she auditioned for the role of Gigi Roman in the country music themed drama, Monarch on FOX. The role eventually went to actress/singer Beth Ditto, and although King did not secure the part, she complimented Ditto on her acting talent.
Chase Rice Announces New Album, ‘I Hate Cowboys and All Dogs Go to Hell’
Everything about Chase Rice's new album announcement is deeply personal. The "Way Down Yonder" singer revealed new os I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell on Thursday (Nov. 17). Beyond the significance of the announcement date (his parents' wedding anniversary) and the album's cover (a vintage photo of...
Miranda Lambert, Brandi Carlile Lead Country’s 2023 Grammy Awards Nominees
A full list 2023 Grammy Awards nominees was announced on Tuesday (Nov. 15) in a livestream reveal by the Recording Academy from the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. Miranda Lambert is on top in mainstream country categories, with nods in four, and Luke Combs, Maren Morris and Willie Nelson followed closely behind her with three country nominations a piece.
Will Keith Urban Lead the Top Country Music Videos of the Week?
Keith Urban has released a cool new video for his new song, "Street Called Main." Will he head up the top country music videos of the week? We're about to find out, with help from Taste of Country readers. Urban is going head-to-head with a slew of new videos. Dierks...
Keith Urban Shares Sweet Moment With Young Fan Born With Brain Condition [Watch]
Keith Urban shared a very special moment with a 6-year-old fan at a show in Peoria, Ill., on Friday, Nov. 4. The singer was performing when he spotted a family in the front row, with a young boy sitting atop his dad's shoulders. Urban stopped the show to chat with the family, and the parents introduced themselves as Whitney Donaldson and Chase Hammock of Monticello, Ill. They also introduced their 6-year-old son, Kellen, who was clearly enjoying the show.
Kelsea Ballerini Strengthens Authentic, Grounding Friendships Amid Divorce
Steadfast friendship is something Kelsea Ballerini is leaning on while currently walking through a raw and transitional season of life. One friendship the singer particularly cherishes is with fellow country singer Carly Pearce. Together, for ten years, they’ve journeyed through the good, bad and ugly of life and the curve balls it can throw.
