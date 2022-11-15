Read full article on original website
Kelsea Ballerini Shares Her Real, In-the-Moment Reaction to Her Grammy Nomination [Watch]
Kelsea Ballerini received a nomination for the 2023 Grammy Awards for "Heartfirst," the lead single from her 2022 album, Subject to Change, and to say she was excited would be an understatement — and rightfully so. The song is up for Best Country Solo Performance, and Ballerini shared her...
Reba McEntire Shares Heartbreaking Loss of Her ‘Life Companion’ Dog, Riddler
Reba McEntire turned to social media on Friday (Nov. 18) to share the heartbreaking loss of her "life companion" — her dog Riddler, who died on Wednesday (Nov. 16) after a short battle with lymphoma. The country icon posted a picture of herself and her boyfriend and Big Sky...
Kymberly Herrin, ZZ Top ‘Legs’ Video Star, Dead at 65
Kymberly Herrin, the model and actress who grabbed rock fans’ attention in ZZ Top’s 1984 music video for “Legs,” has died at the age of 65. A cause of death has not been announced. An obituary published in the Santa Barbara News-Press simply stated that she “passed away peacefully” on Oct. 28.
Keith Urban Shares Sweet Moment With Young Fan Born With Brain Condition [Watch]
Keith Urban shared a very special moment with a 6-year-old fan at a show in Peoria, Ill., on Friday, Nov. 4. The singer was performing when he spotted a family in the front row, with a young boy sitting atop his dad's shoulders. Urban stopped the show to chat with the family, and the parents introduced themselves as Whitney Donaldson and Chase Hammock of Monticello, Ill. They also introduced their 6-year-old son, Kellen, who was clearly enjoying the show.
Michael Ray’s Next Album Will Tell His Side of the Story About His Divorce
Michael Ray is hard at work on his next album, and the process is making him "the most excited I've ever been about putting a record out, ever," he says. On the red carpet before the BMI Awards on Tuesday (Nov. 8), Ray spoke to Taste of Country about the inspiration behind the project, and why the album-making process has hit closer to home than any of his projects to date. Not only is he taking cues from some of the older material that he explored on his Bootlegger Sessions EP, but he's finally ready to address some personal issues from his past.
Will Keith Urban Lead the Top Country Music Videos of the Week?
Keith Urban has released a cool new video for his new song, "Street Called Main." Will he head up the top country music videos of the week? We're about to find out, with help from Taste of Country readers. Urban is going head-to-head with a slew of new videos. Dierks...
Dustin Lynch Gives an Update on His Love Life: ‘I’m Lonely’
Dustin Lynch has a lot happening in his work life, having recently wrapped up his fall Party Mode Tour, but when updating Taste of Country on his love life, the singer says he has nothing new to report. "Man, I wish I could say I have good news and say...
Alan Jackson Celebrates ‘Magical’ CMA Awards Night in New Photo With His Wife and Daughters [Picture]
Alan Jackson had a big night at CMA Awards on Wednesday (Nov. 9), where he was honored with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. The leading ladies in his life were there to support him. Jackson's wife Denise and three daughters Mattie, Ali and Dani were seen in the crowd...
Morgan Wallen’s Son Watched Him Perform on the CMA Awards
Morgan Wallen performed his his song "You Proof" at the CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 9), and the singer had a very special fan watching from home: His son, Indie. Photos shared by Indie's mom, KT Smith, showed the 2-year-old joyfully watching his dad in the spotlight on the big screen.
‘Dancing with the Stars’ slugfest: Why this may be the closest battle for the Mirror Ball Trophy EVER [WATCH]
“I am so torn and this season did not help me in terms of who has been in the bottom,” says Gold Derby contributor Cordell Martin, agonizing over who to predict to win the Mirror Ball Trophy on “Dancing with the Stars.” “Usually by now you can at least narrow it down to two couples, but the fact that we have three who have never been in the bottom – it can go so many different ways.” I previewed the upcoming season finale with Martin and fellow contributor Jeffrey Kare, and we’re all on the fence. Watch our video slugfest...
Ryan Griffin and Jay DeMarcus Cover the Beach Boys’ ‘Little Saint Nick’ [Listen]
Red Street Country artist Ryan Griffin has teamed up with his label’s CEO, Rascal Flatts' Jay DeMarcus, to offer a fresh rendition of “Little Saint Nick.”. The ebullient holiday tune was first released and made famous by the Beach Boys in 1964. Griffin and DeMarcus’ cover melds the...
See moment Chris Hemsworth learns of a shocking health secret in his DNA on new show
"Thor" actor Chris Hemsworth kept cameras rolling for his new Disney+ show "Limitless" while learning about his genetic predisposition for Alzheimer's disease. Now he says he's reevaluating his life.
‘CMA Country Christmas’ 2022: Performers, Host and How to Watch
Carly Pearce leads a group of eight performers set for the 2022 CMA Country Christmas celebration. The annual broadcast will also feature Scotty McCreery, Maren Morris, Old Dominion and more. The announcement came in a commercial break during the 2022 CMA Awards on Nov. 9. The 2022 telecast filmed at...
Morgan Wallen on What He Learned About Himself in 2022
With Thanksgiving just days away, Morgan Wallen was asked what he's most thankful for. You might be able to predict his answer, but you'd be surprised to learn what he learned about himself in 2022. Wallen's year has meant a trio of Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 songs and continued...
Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Reveals What Led to Hip Surgery
Luke Bryan's wife, Caroline Bryan, is on the mend after undergoing hip surgery earlier this week. She took to social media to share what happened and what she's doing to make sure recovery goes smoothly. “I said unexpected surgery. It wasn’t unexpected surgery," Caroline clarifies in an Instagram Story video...
‘The Voice': Bryce Leatherwood Earns Instant Save Into Top 13 With Billy Currington Hit [Watch]
Bryce Leatherwood had to perform for America’s Instant Save votes after falling into the bottom four on Tuesday night's (Nov. 15) episode of NBC’s The Voice, but he won his way into the Top 13 on Season 22. The Team Blake contender took the stage during the final...
‘The Voice': Morgan Myles Offers Mesmerizing Take on a Patty Griffin Song During Live Playoffs [Watch]
The Live Playoffs on Season 22 of The Voice kicked off on Monday night (Nov. 14) with four contestants from each team left standing and vying for a spot in the Top 13. And one performer slowed things down with a country ballad that had Blake Shelton commending her for stepping a foot back into the genre.
Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Have Finalized Their Divorce
Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have officially ended their marriage. During a Tuesday night (Nov. 15) performance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Ballerini revealed that her divorce from fellow singer Evans was finalized earlier that morning. The appointment to confirm the divorce happened to occur on the same...
Florence Welch Postpones Band’s Tour After Breaking Her Foot Dancing Onstage
Florence and the Machine were forced to postpone their U.K. tour after Florence Welch broke her foot dancing during Friday’s concert at London’s O2 Arena. The injury occurred at some point during the show, with the singer – who performs barefoot – leaving a trail of blood on the stage; video later emerged of the road crew wiping the blood off dance floor between songs: However, the full extent of the injury wasn’t known until after the show, at which point the decision was reluctantly made to postpone the remaining eight U.K. shows on the tour until 2023: “I’m sorry to say...
Thomas Rhett Admits He Feels Added Pressure as a Tour Headliner
Thomas Rhett has been headlining his own tours since 2017, but that doesn't mean he no longer feels the weight of being the show's star. Speaking with Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul, the "Where We Started" singer says he still feel the pressure, both from the audiences and his openers.
