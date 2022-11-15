“I am so torn and this season did not help me in terms of who has been in the bottom,” says Gold Derby contributor Cordell Martin, agonizing over who to predict to win the Mirror Ball Trophy on “Dancing with the Stars.” “Usually by now you can at least narrow it down to two couples, but the fact that we have three who have never been in the bottom – it can go so many different ways.” I previewed the upcoming season finale with Martin and fellow contributor Jeffrey Kare, and we’re all on the fence. Watch our video slugfest...

24 MINUTES AGO