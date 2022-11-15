ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keith Urban Shares Sweet Moment With Young Fan Born With Brain Condition [Watch]

Keith Urban shared a very special moment with a 6-year-old fan at a show in Peoria, Ill., on Friday, Nov. 4. The singer was performing when he spotted a family in the front row, with a young boy sitting atop his dad's shoulders. Urban stopped the show to chat with the family, and the parents introduced themselves as Whitney Donaldson and Chase Hammock of Monticello, Ill. They also introduced their 6-year-old son, Kellen, who was clearly enjoying the show.
PEORIA, IL
Michael Ray’s Next Album Will Tell His Side of the Story About His Divorce

Michael Ray is hard at work on his next album, and the process is making him "the most excited I've ever been about putting a record out, ever," he says. On the red carpet before the BMI Awards on Tuesday (Nov. 8), Ray spoke to Taste of Country about the inspiration behind the project, and why the album-making process has hit closer to home than any of his projects to date. Not only is he taking cues from some of the older material that he explored on his Bootlegger Sessions EP, but he's finally ready to address some personal issues from his past.
Morgan Wallen’s Son Watched Him Perform on the CMA Awards

Morgan Wallen performed his his song "You Proof" at the CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 9), and the singer had a very special fan watching from home: His son, Indie. Photos shared by Indie's mom, KT Smith, showed the 2-year-old joyfully watching his dad in the spotlight on the big screen.
GoldDerby

‘Dancing with the Stars’ slugfest: Why this may be the closest battle for the Mirror Ball Trophy EVER [WATCH]

“I am so torn and this season did not help me in terms of who has been in the bottom,” says Gold Derby contributor Cordell Martin, agonizing over who to predict to win the Mirror Ball Trophy on “Dancing with the Stars.” “Usually by now you can at least narrow it down to two couples, but the fact that we have three who have never been in the bottom – it can go so many different ways.” I previewed the upcoming season finale with Martin and fellow contributor Jeffrey Kare, and we’re all on the fence. Watch our video slugfest...
Morgan Wallen on What He Learned About Himself in 2022

With Thanksgiving just days away, Morgan Wallen was asked what he's most thankful for. You might be able to predict his answer, but you'd be surprised to learn what he learned about himself in 2022. Wallen's year has meant a trio of Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 songs and continued...
Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Reveals What Led to Hip Surgery

Luke Bryan's wife, Caroline Bryan, is on the mend after undergoing hip surgery earlier this week. She took to social media to share what happened and what she's doing to make sure recovery goes smoothly. “I said unexpected surgery. It wasn’t unexpected surgery," Caroline clarifies in an Instagram Story video...
Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Have Finalized Their Divorce

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have officially ended their marriage. During a Tuesday night (Nov. 15) performance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Ballerini revealed that her divorce from fellow singer Evans was finalized earlier that morning. The appointment to confirm the divorce happened to occur on the same...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rolling Stone

Florence Welch Postpones Band’s Tour After Breaking Her Foot Dancing Onstage

Florence and the Machine were forced to postpone their U.K. tour after Florence Welch broke her foot dancing during Friday’s concert at London’s O2 Arena. The injury occurred at some point during the show, with the singer – who performs barefoot – leaving a trail of blood on the stage; video later emerged of the road crew wiping the blood off dance floor between songs: However, the full extent of the injury wasn’t known until after the show, at which point the decision was reluctantly made to postpone the remaining eight U.K. shows on the tour until 2023: “I’m sorry to say...
Texarkana, AR
ABOUT

Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

