kscj.com
MORE LAUREL NEBRASKA RESIDENTS ASK FOR PROTECTION
TWO MORE LAUREL NEBRASKA RESIDENTS WHO ARE NEIGHBORS TO WHERE FOUR PEOPLE WERE MURDERED IN AUGUST HAVE FILED FOR PROTECTION AGAINST THE WIFE OF THE SUSPECT IN THE KILLINGS. SHERRY AND ALAN PALLAS HAVE FILED AFFIDAVITS IN CEDAR COUNTY DISTRICT COURT AGAINST CARRIE JONES, THE WIFE OF ACCUSED MURDER SUSPECT JASON JONES OF LAUREL.
Compost piles containing dead chickens near David City wellfield to be removed
DAVID CITY, NEBRASKA — Piles of compost containing dead chicken parts are expected to be removed soon after the mayor of David City and nearby residents complained that the compost was within the wellhead protection area for the town’s water supply. But while state officials said the composting operation followed applicable rules, the incident has […] The post Compost piles containing dead chickens near David City wellfield to be removed appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
$90K awarded to three different Columbus organizations
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Three separate organizations in Columbus received a total of $90,000 in grant funding. The Nebraska Presbyterian Foundation, parent company of Prairie Village Retirement Center in Columbus, awarded $90,000 in grants during their fall grant cycle to three non-profit organizations in Columbus. The grants were approved by the Foundation’s Board of Directors in October.
Norfolk family loses home, pet in accidental house fire
Officials say it took more than 30 firefighters and several emergency responders to control the fire.
News Channel Nebraska
No nitrate police: State and local regulators can’t, or won’t, stop drinking water from getting worse
The farmer was growing impatient. He folded his arms. Shook his head angrily. He and dozens of other central Nebraska farmers had gathered for mandatory training in Columbus a few weeks before Christmas last year. In response to stubbornly high nitrate levels, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District had designated a slice of the region a “Phase 3 area.” That designation led to a few new requirements – like this training to help farmers manage their nitrogen fertilizer use and reduce nitrate leaching.
News Channel Nebraska
Decatur housing director overpaid herself nearly $32,000, state audit says
LINCOLN — The executive director of a small-town Nebraska housing authority overpaid herself nearly $32,000 over 38 months, according to a recent state audit. The Nebraska State Auditor’s Office has forwarded its findings about Nicole Small, who worked as head of the Decatur Housing Authority until March of this year, for possible criminal prosecution.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk Iron & Metal announces expansion
NORFOLK, Neb. -- One of northeast Nebraska's larger employers is getting ready for a major expansion. Norfolk Iron & Metal announced Tuesday that they are planning a 16,300 square-foot addition to go along with a renovation of their existing space. Company officials said the work will allow the facility to...
South Sioux City Middle School principal on administrative leave
School officials said the principal of South Sioux City Middle School is currently on administrative leave.
News Channel Nebraska
Semi vs. pickup collision near Stanton
STANTON, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska sheriff's office responded to an accident between a semi-tractor and a pickup truck early Thursday morning. Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the accident on 564th Ave. southwest of Stanton. Sheriff Mike Unger said the accident was nearly a head-on. SCSO...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man accused of assaulting a man with a gun
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is facing felony charges after an alleged assault involving a pistol Tuesday night in Norfolk. At approximately 10:39 p.m., a Norfolk Police officer was called to the scene of an argument at a residence on W. Monroe Avenue, according to Norfolk Police Capt. Michael Bauer. Norfolk PD spoke to the man who had called them to the scene. The woman involved in the argument, his girlfriend, was no longer at the home, Bauer said.
thewaynestater.com
Electric Vehicles in Rural Nebraska
With the rise of global awareness regarding climate change, alternative fuel vehicles rise with it. Electric vehicles have been offered for quite some time now, but Tesla’s luxury and novelty approach to this gas free vehicle has created waves in car culture across America. Both the East and West Coasts have dramatically reformed their infrastructure to handle and charge new electric vehicles.
norfolkneradio.com
Argument, assault leads to arrest of Norfolk man
An argument between two people lead to the arrest of a Norfolk man Tuesday night. Captain Mike Bauer said police were called to the 400 block of West Monroe Avenue around 10:40 p.m. yesterday. Police talked with a man and his girlfriend who had been in a verbal argument and offered some options to the male before they left.
albionnewsonline.com
White Star Oil Co. expanding fuel service
A major project to expand fuel service is taking shape at White Star Oil Co. in Albion. Installation of underground fuel tanks began last week on the cleared lot across the street south of the convenience store. This area will serve tractor-trailers and larger vehicles with diesel fuel. A concrete...
News Channel Nebraska
Platte County accident leaves one severely injured
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A two-vehicle accident in Platte County resulted in injuries Monday evening. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said that on Nov. 14 around 7 p.m. they were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 53rd St and 48th Ave, about a mile north of Columbus. According...
Laurel homicide victim’s fiancé seeks restraining order against suspect’s wife
The fiancé of a woman murdered in Cedar County has filed a restraining order against the woman who lived across the street.
News Channel Nebraska
Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska
NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
13-year-old charged with felony assault, terroristic threats in Stanton County
A teen was booked on felony charges after he allegedly made threats while armed with a weapon
norfolkneradio.com
Teenager arrested following disturbance with a knife
A teenager was arrested after sheriffs were called to a disturbance involving a knife. Stanton County Sheriffs responded to a disturbance in northwest Leigh around 7.45 a.m. Wednesday after a call came in about a 13-year-old threatening family members with a knife. Once on scene Sheriffs discovered the teen had...
News Channel Nebraska
Osceola man pleads not guilty on multiple felony charges
HASTINGS, Neb. -- The Osceola man accused of getting into a shootout with Hastings Police is pleading not guilty to 10 felony charges. Thirty-three-year-old Anthony Mattison is charged with attempted second-degree murder, attempted assault of an officer, terroristic threats, two weapons violations and drug possession. On Tuesday, Mattison entered a...
