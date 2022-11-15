The farmer was growing impatient. He folded his arms. Shook his head angrily. He and dozens of other central Nebraska farmers had gathered for mandatory training in Columbus a few weeks before Christmas last year. In response to stubbornly high nitrate levels, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District had designated a slice of the region a “Phase 3 area.” That designation led to a few new requirements – like this training to help farmers manage their nitrogen fertilizer use and reduce nitrate leaching.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO