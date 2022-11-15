Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blueface Arrested for Attempted MurderTruflix Network
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Mecum Auctions Offers 1,000 Vehicles at Las Vegas Convention CenterDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Related
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Legendary QB1 Ben Roethlisberger Emphatically Answered Fans Question About Whether He’d Consider Being An OC
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has struggled during the 2022 NFL season and fans have been less than enthusiastic about the offensive coordinator, Matt Canada. The Steelers have managed three victories this season and are 3-1 when they score 20 points or more. Pittsburgh fans on social media have been calling for a Steelers legendary signal caller to come out of retirement and take the offensive coordinator position.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley makes bold prediction about Texas A&M HC job
Charles Barkley drew attention on Thursday after making a bold prediction regarding a college football coaching job. Barkley joined “The Next Round” for an interview on Thursday. The NBA commentator was talking about the college football world and made a bold prediction. Barkley said that there will be a big firing ahead in the SEC. He also said that school would go after Deion Sanders to fill the role.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears Sign Former First-Round Defensive End
The Chicago Bears added help to their defensive line. The Chicago Bears need help on the defensive line. The unit has been subpar this season. According to Pro Football Focus, the Bears are graded dead last in the league in defensive pass rushing. The Bears added depth to the unit on Wednesday.
Yardbarker
49ers Expected to Have Massive Home-Field Advantage in Mexico City
The Arizona Cardinals are designated as the home team for their Monday Night Football meeting with the San Francisco 49ers, but it appears the away team may have the upper-hand at Estadio Azteca. ESPN's Bay Area reporter Nick Wagoner says according to Vivid Seats' Fan Forecast, the 49ers are expected...
Yardbarker
Former Steelers’ Receiver Antonio Brown Shares A Private Text Message Sent From Ben Roethlisberger
The duo of former Pittsburgh Steelers ‘ players, Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown was arguably one of the most dynamic and lethal quarterback to wide receiver combinations that the NFL has seen in the 21st century, and maybe ever. According to Statmuse, the two connected for 804 receptions, 10,768 receiving yards and 74 touchdowns through the air. There seemed to be magic occurring on the playing surface when the two took the field alongside one another, but the relationship eventually fizzled and many have wondered if it were at the fault of Brown or potentially an unexpected error by Roethlisberger.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 11 of 2022
Everything that goes around, comes around. That was the story of Week 10 among our NFL experts. A perennial top-picker, Michael Peterson, felt the dagger of defeat as he fell into last place for the first time this season. Michael has been one of the best pickers across all media networks, but unpredictability reared it’s head once more.
Yardbarker
49ers fans expected to take over Estadio Azteca vs. Cardinals
Technically, the San Francisco 49ers will be designated as the road team for Monday night's game in Mexico City. However, you might not be able to tell by looking in the stands at Estadio Azteca. Niner fans are expected to be the overwhelming majority when the Bay Area team takes the field against the Arizona Cardinals for the international game.
Yardbarker
Ndamukong Suh Announces New Team With 1 Emoji
The rich get richer, so they say. With an impressive 8-1 record, the Eagles are off to a hot start on the year. While their defense is only allowing 18.6 points per game, adding depth, especially for the playoffs, is crucial to any roster. Suh’s Track Record. Depending on...
Yardbarker
National sports show host makes bold prediction on Auburn, Lane Kiffin
Talk surrounding Lane Kiffin and a potential move to Auburn has reached a melting point. The Rebels' head coach has yet to publicly comment on the rumors surrounding his connection to the Tigers. As the season winds down, there seem to be more and more reports of momentum behind a deal being struck.
Yardbarker
NFL analyst blasts Bills over new stadium amid upcoming snowstorm
The NFL is monitoring a severe snowstorm expected to affect the Buffalo area this weekend with Sunday's game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills potentially being impacted. With the game potentially being moved, NFL analyst Warren Sharp made an interesting point as it pertains to the Bills' plan to...
Yardbarker
Are the Chiefs done with RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire?
The Kansas City Chiefs had big hopes for Clyde Edwards-Helaire when they drafted him in the first round two years ago. He has not paid off for them, and they seem to be done with him. The former No. 32 overall pick had 803 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns...
Yardbarker
Kyle Shanahan reacts to viral Jimmy Garoppolo video
A viral video of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo drawing all the attention from cheerleaders at Monday’s Golden State Warriors game attracted a lot of attention, but his coach is not bothered by it. In fact, he gets it. The video shows Garoppolo being greeted by Warriors cheerleaders...
Yardbarker
Former NFL sack leader giving new XFL team in Vegas a try
The former Clemson ace and 2015 first-round pick got off to a very promising start in Atlanta, leading the NFL in sacks in 2016 with 15.5. After that stellar 2016 campaign, Beasley's production took a dip. It's hard to exactly pinpoint what went wrong with Beasley after the 2016 season--likely...
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bears running back drafted to XFL
A former Chicago Bears running back found a new home. The Chicago Bears had a lot of talent in their preseason backfield at running back. The Chicago Bears kept David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert, and rookie running back Trestan Ebner. In the preseason, the Bears tried out undrafted rookie free agent De’Montre Tuggle in the preseason.
Raiders' Josh McDaniels on owner's vote of confidence: 'I appreciate Mark's support'
Even amid a less-than-stellar first season as the Las Vegas Raiders' head coach, Josh McDaniels expressed his gratitude for team owner Mark Davis' endorsement.
Yardbarker
Eagles sign a two-time Pro Bowler to strengthen their run defense
The Philadelphia Eagles run defense just got some serious muscle up front. Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Linval Joseph is joining the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year deal, per ESPN's Tim McManus. Joseph brings experience and much-needed depth to the interior defensive line. He will replace rookie sensation Jordan Davis,...
NFL world reacts as league vows crackdown on alcohol violations
The NFL sent a stern message to teams Friday, threatening “significant discipline” for violations of the league’s alcohol policy. The league’s guidelines prohibit alcohol at team facilities, as well as while traveling on team planes and buses. That policy has been seemingly flaunted by several high-profile cases, most recently early Friday morning, when Tennessee Titans Read more... The post NFL world reacts as league vows crackdown on alcohol violations appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Beautiful Kay Adams Flirted With NBA Insider Shams Charania On Live TV: "So When We Have Kids..."
Kay Adams interviewed Shams Charania and boldly flirted with the NBA insider.
Yardbarker
Broncos not buying Russell Wilson audible claims
However, it's becoming apparent this is a possible exaggeration. When reporters asked head coach Nathaniel Hackett if Wilson was redesigning his offense, he looked stupefied. "That's news to me," Hackett said in a Thursday news conference. According to Hackett, Wilson uses codewords from Seattle, but he's aware of it, and...
Yardbarker
'Swag Opportunities': Seahawks QB Drew Lock Continues to Impress Pete Carroll
So much for an off-season quarterback competition. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has taken his opportunity and soared with it. His rise this season has helped lead the Seahawks to a 6-4 record and first place in the NFC West as they enter the bye week. But simultaneously, backup quarterback Drew Lock has become somewhat of an afterthought despite some real hype that he would be the Week 1 starter after arriving to Seattle from the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade.
Comments / 0