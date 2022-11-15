Read full article on original website
Odell Beckham Jr. Again Hints At Signing With New York Giants
The Odell Beckham Jr. watch is now in full effect in the NFL. The former Pro Bowler was recently given a clean bill of health and received a full clearance to return to football activities after tearing his ACL during the Super Bowl while playing for the Los Angeles Rams. Plenty of teams have been interested in signing him, including the New York Giants.
Deshaun Watson Is Turning Heads At Browns Practice
Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt likes what he has seen so far from the three-time Pro Bowl selection. “He looked good,” said Pelt. “I know he’s been working hard while he’s been away from the building. Excited to see him out there. He made some throws after practice in what we call an ‘opportunity period.’ You’re like, ‘Oh, OK, that’s impressive stuff.’ So he looks good.”
The Dallas Cowboys Have a Mike McCarthy Problem
The Dallas Cowboys lost in overtime to the Green Bay Packers after several questionable decisions by head coach Mike McCarthy and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. It seems that Dallas can’t get out of its own way, and part of the reason could very well be McCarthy himself.
Rams' Sean McVay may have violated NFL policy commenting on Matthew Stafford's concussion
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay may have unintentionally violated NFL policy on multiple occasions over the past couple of weeks. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported in November 2016 that the league directed all teams at that time to "refrain from making public comments regarding the condition of a concussed player or speculating as to when he may return to practice and play once in the concussion protocol."
After signing with Eagles, Ndamukong Suh reveals what keeps him playing
A five-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl Champion, Ndamukong Suh has already put together an impressive career resume. However, the 35-year-old signed on for a 13th NFL season, joining the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday. Upon his arrival in Philadelphia on Friday, Suh revealed to the media what motivates him...
Charles Barkley makes bold prediction about Texas A&M HC job
Charles Barkley drew attention on Thursday after making a bold prediction regarding a college football coaching job. Barkley joined “The Next Round” for an interview on Thursday. The NBA commentator was talking about the college football world and made a bold prediction. Barkley said that there will be a big firing ahead in the SEC. He also said that school would go after Deion Sanders to fill the role.
2 Players The Lakers Need To Trade Immediately
A 3-10 start was not what the Los Angeles Lakers were hoping for before this season. They have the third-worst record in the league and the fourth-worst average point differential. LeBron James has missed three games with a groin injury while his efficiency numbers are down across the board from...
Draymond Green singles out notable teammate as a bad defender
The Warriors have struggled to a 6-9 start. Maybe that's because the team's relationships are struggling. Golden State is winless on the road and 27th in the league in defense. According to ESPN's Kendra Andrews, both Stephen Curry and head coach Steve Kerr think the team is lacking togetherness. Kerr said the Warriors lack a "commitment to the group." For a team that usually has excellent communication and connectivity on defense, it's a marked change this year. And some of the disconnection is evident in what Draymond Green said about the team's good defenders.
Could Browns Vs. Bills Game Be Delayed?
Due to the 5 1/2 feet of snow that fell on Friday and an estimated 2 feet that fell overnight into Saturday, a travel ban has been instituted in Buffalo as of 7:00 AM EST on Saturday morning. The Bills are planning to fly to Detriot on Saturday afternoon; however,...
Astros Tender Contracts to All Eligible Players Except for One
The Houston Astros tendered contracts to eight of the nine eligible players prior to Friday evening's 7 p.m. CST deadline. The only player left on the outside looking in was right-handed pitcher Josh James. James has had his ups and downs with the club over the past few seasons. The...
Three bold predictions for Indianapolis Colts vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Under new head coach Jeff Saturday, the Indianapolis Colts are the only remaining NFL team that is undefeated with its current head coach. This week they’ll take on a much better recently undefeated squad in the Philadelphia Eagles. Philly is coming off a division loss to Washington--the same Washington...
The Bills Share Some Must-See Blizzard Photos
If the Bills and the Browns were to play under these conditions in Buffalo (some forecasts are calling for six total feet of snow), there would be several Bills offensive players that would not be able to see over the snowdrifts. Two players of note are Buffalo’s two running backs,...
NFL analyst blasts Bills over new stadium amid upcoming snowstorm
The NFL is monitoring a severe snowstorm expected to affect the Buffalo area this weekend with Sunday's game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills potentially being impacted. With the game potentially being moved, NFL analyst Warren Sharp made an interesting point as it pertains to the Bills' plan to...
Aaron Judge will reportedly let Yankees 'finish as the highest bidder'
It appears New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner will only have himself to blame if he loses Aaron Judge to a different club. For a piece published Friday, Bob Klapisch of NJ Advance Media noted that Judge "will allow the Yankees to finish as the highest bidder" after the new American League Most Valuable Player hit free agency last week. That update comes after Steinbrenner confirmed he had "very positive conversations" with Judge following the season, including one face-to-face meeting, and after Klapisch and others claimed that re-signing slugger Anthony Rizzo improves the Yankees' chances of keeping Judge through his physical prime.
Bears forecasted to sign Packers Pro Bowl offensive lineman in free agency
The Bears could be looking to sign a Pro Bowl OL in the offseason. The Chicago Bears’ offensive line will need to be improved for the passing game to work. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and quarterback Justin Fields have done a great job moving the ball down the field the past few weeks without good pass protection. Fields has done it with his legs. The Bears might be interested in signing a Pro Bowl offensive lineman in free agency to help the passing attack.
Four options for Eagles to improve return game
The Eagles are 8-1 and have a top five offense and defense, but they aren't perfect — especially in one aspect. Philadelphia's special teams must improve. Most notably, the kick return game could especially use a jolt. Rookie wide receiver Britain Covey has returned kicks with so-so results. He...
Former NFL sack leader giving new XFL team in Vegas a try
The former Clemson ace and 2015 first-round pick got off to a very promising start in Atlanta, leading the NFL in sacks in 2016 with 15.5. After that stellar 2016 campaign, Beasley's production took a dip. It's hard to exactly pinpoint what went wrong with Beasley after the 2016 season--likely...
Zach LaVine frustrated by late-game benching
Bulls star Zach LaVine was on the bench for the final three minutes and 43 seconds of the team’s 108-107 loss to Orlando on Friday and was “obviously frustrated” when he spoke to reporters after the game about the decision, writes K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.
Former offensive tackle claims Russell Wilson's calling an audible on Denver's offense
Wilson rewriting the offense is baffling because it confuses the rest of the team. Perhaps he is losing faith in rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who could be on the hot seat. "I think you have to fire Nathaniel Hackett," said FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd on Monday. "They have...
Report: Fox’s Mark Schlereth Says Steelers Sensational Rookie #8 Kenny Pickett Has His Own Office
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback wants to be a great player in the NFL. So much so that according to former NFL offensive lineman turned color commentator on Fox, Mark Schlereth, the team has given him his own office. The former Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos guard and center had just...
