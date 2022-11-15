After a two-game homestand, the Wichita State Shockers will be on the road. They will square off against the Richmond Spiders at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Robins Center. Wichita State came up short against the Alcorn State Braves this past Saturday, falling 66-57. If the result catches you off guard, it should: the Shockers were far and away the favorite. Craig Porter Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 37 minutes but putting up just nine points and five turnovers.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO