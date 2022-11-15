Read full article on original website
Plattsmouth's Iverson finds D1 dream at Wichita State
(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth pitcher Drew Iverson can call himself a Division I baseball player. That's because Iverson recently committed to Wichita State. "It's been a childhood dream of mine to play at the highest level," Iverson said. "Fulfilling that dream is a blessing. It's amazing. I can't tell you how many hours I've put in. People don't realize how much work I've put in to get to where I am."
After enduring a horrific tragedy, future Iowa Hawkeye Ava Jones remains resilient, resolved and remarkable
Seventeen-year-old Ava Jones is a profile in courage. The high school basketball standout and Iowa recruit from Nickerson, Kansas has been in the process of intense recovery after suffering an unspeakable tragedy back in July. While on a trip to Louisville, Kentucky for a basketball tournament, Ava, her parents, and her younger brother were walking along the sidewalk when a car jumped the curb and hit them. It later turned out that the driver was impaired from taking hydrocodone before getting behind the wheel.
Five plays that helped Wichita State basketball rally late for road win at Richmond
The Eagle examines the five baskets that helped turn the game around and spur the Shockers to victory.
Football in Kansas: Canton-Galva’s Ryder Norstrom playing entire year on torn ACL for 11-0 Eagles; big QB stat lines; semifinal state notes
Canton-Galva has been ranked No. 2 all year in Eight-Man, Division II, a spot behind defending state champion Axtell. Coach Shelby Hoppes has delivered a 53-5 mark in the last five falls, including an undefeated 2019 Division I state title, at his alma mater. This season, the Eagles have nine seniors, a high number for a school their size.
Trojans travel to Kingman for historic semifinal tilt
As high school football around the state of Kansas heads to the semifinal round, just 24 11-man teams remain alive. Among these remaining programs are two defending champions in Mill Valley and Andale, three runners-up in Derby, Maize, and Inman, and several Kansas football dynasties both new and old. 14...
Wichita leaves Bears with shocking loss
The UCA men’s basketball team (0-1) tipped off its 2022-2023 season with a 79-55 loss against the Wichita State Shockers (1-0) on Nov. 7. This is only the second time that the Bears have played against the Shockers. Sophomore guard Camren Hunter led the Bears with 13 points while...
🏀 MBB: No. 4 Dragons held under 100
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For the first time this season, the Blue Dragons (7-0, 1-0) were held under 100 points. The Dragons entered conference play against Independence (2-5, 0-1) averaging 121 points per game. Hutchinson was without starter Ra'Sean Frederick (7.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg). Indy took advantage of a starting...
Wichita North High students vote on new mascot name
Students at Wichita North High School voted for a new mascot on Thursday, picking from four potential mascot names.
Top Golf in East Wichita set to open soon
Merry Christmas to Wichita: The long awaited Top Golf will be opening at the end of this year at 2976 N. Greenwich Road. Top Golf is an outdoor and climate controlled driving range with hitting bays for year-round golfing. It also has a sports bar, televisions in every bay and throughout the restaurant, and complementary (as in free?)clubs. They have free wi-fi, private event spaces, a 9-hole mini golf course, top tracer games, and more.
How to watch Richmond vs. Wichita State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
After a two-game homestand, the Wichita State Shockers will be on the road. They will square off against the Richmond Spiders at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Robins Center. Wichita State came up short against the Alcorn State Braves this past Saturday, falling 66-57. If the result catches you off guard, it should: the Shockers were far and away the favorite. Craig Porter Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 37 minutes but putting up just nine points and five turnovers.
Captain America reacts to video of chimpanzee at Kansas zoo
When he is not out saving the world from Thanos, Hydra, or whatever evil the Marvel universe throws at him, Captain America spends his time watching videos of baby chimpanzees, apparently.
Wichita police to add extra patrols at Kellogg intersection
On Thursday, the USDA announced a nine-figure grant to pay for the construction of a new hospital in Colby. Drought opens potential for quail, pheasant hunters. Pheasant and quail hunting season has opened in Kansas, but the drought has changed a few things like where to find the birds.
How a Kansas ghost town got its name
Tucked away in Butler County, not far from a bend in the Little Walnut River, lies the ghost town of Boder.
UPDATE: Interstate Pursuit Ends Near Newton
A Texas man is in jail in McPherson while his female passenger is being held in Saline County after a high speed pursuit that ended near Newton. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that the chase began Thursday afternoon around 2:30pm after a deputy stopped a BMW 328 with Texas plates near mile marker #247.
High-speed chase on interstate ends south of Newton
HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A high-speed chase on southbound Interstate 135 in Harvey County ended with a crashed vehicle stopped between Newton and K-196 along the interstate. Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner said the highway patrol was made aware of a chase on eastbound Interstate 70 involving the...
Extra patrol dedicated to problematic Wichita intersection
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of the most problematic intersections in Wichita is getting extra sets of eyes from police. Kellogg and Seneca has the highest rate of crashes in the city. Overall, Wichita averages about 800 crashes per month. While there are several intersections Wichita...
Kansas cities dealing with higher water and sewer plant costs
The price you pay for water and sewer could be going up as many cities across Kansas say it is getting more expensive for them to operate the plants.
UPDATE: Two arrested after high-speed chase through Saline County
Two people from Texas were arrested Thursday afternoon in Harvey County after a high-speed chase that began in Saline County. The incident began at 2:24 p.m. Thursday west of Salina on Interstate 70 when a Saline County deputy observed a white BMW 328 going 88 mph in a 75 mph zone, Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning. The deputy stopped the car near milepost 247 and made contact with the driver, identified as Braelyn Eskridge, 21, of Aubrey, Texas.
CEO of Hutchinson hospital, health system resigns
The person in charge of the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center and Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System has resigned.
Flurries on Thursday; Arctic air Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Light snow and flurries return to Kansas on Thursday, but impact to roads is not likely to be a concern. And there’s even colder weather coming before the weekend. Skies will be turning cloudy into the night with some light snow or flurries developing in...
