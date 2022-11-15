ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Still Time

Writer and encaustic painter Danielle Fontaine creates and advocates from her new Abney House studio. Just outside the gates of the Greenville Center for Creative Arts sits a white two-story mill house. Its freshly painted facade is a welcoming sight, and when I ring, the door is opened by longtime Greenville artist and advocate Danielle Fontaine, who warmly invites me inside.
towncarolina.com

August 2022 Wedding: Erin Rodgers and Adam Murphree

Erin and Adam met as DJs for the Furman University radio station and became friends. Eight years later, Erin moved to New York City, where Adam was attending grad school, and they began dating. Nine years later, Adam took Erin to the Lazy Goat to fete her new job and added to the celebration by proposing between dinner and crème brûlée. The ceremony and reception were held in the event space above M. Judson Booksellers in downtown Greenville.
towncarolina.com

Photos: Public Education Partners Partner of the Year Luncheon

Public Education Partners hosted a Partner of the Year event at the Greenville Convention Center. The event included a panel discussion from area educators and the presentation of Partner of the Year to Bradshaw Institute for Community Child Health & Advocacy, with Dr. Kerry Sease receiving the award. The Bradshaw Institute, part of Prisma Health Children’s Hospital—Upstate, works to create optimal health for children and families through innovative education and prevention programs and other initiatives.
