Erin and Adam met as DJs for the Furman University radio station and became friends. Eight years later, Erin moved to New York City, where Adam was attending grad school, and they began dating. Nine years later, Adam took Erin to the Lazy Goat to fete her new job and added to the celebration by proposing between dinner and crème brûlée. The ceremony and reception were held in the event space above M. Judson Booksellers in downtown Greenville.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 20 HOURS AGO