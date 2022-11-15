Read full article on original website
25 Facts You May Not Have Known About Colorado’s Oldest City
The oldest and most continuously occupied city in the state of Colorado is the city of San Luis, established around April 9, 1851. Today, San Luis is a city with about 625 residents. Settlers followed the Old Spanish Trail up from Mexico and established a series of villages in the...
New Mexico officials to hold public meeting on proposed changes to an I-25 interchange
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is holding a virtual public meeting Thursday, November 17, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be on the proposed changes to the I-25 Raton & Clayton interchange. The interchange serves as one of three access points to the city of Raton and also connects the U.S. 64/87 […]
KRQE News 13
Breezy evening with snow developing late
It was a beautiful Sunday with high temperatures rebounding much closer to the average for mid-November. Albuquerque reached nearly 60° under mainly sunny skies. Deming even climbed to 70° with some help from the stronger southerly wind gusts. Widespread gusts of 30-40 mph were common this afternoon ahead of our next storm.
KRQE Newsfeed: Hospital over capacity, Espanola problem apartments, Cold temperatures, Asking for more money, Restoration project
Tuesday’s Top Stories Roundabout coming to problem Albuquerque intersection Lobos men’s basketball prepares for first road test Albuquerque rape, child abuse suspect pleads not guilty Rape kit gets a match in 1994 cold case How will New Mexico’s midterm election vote get counted and certified? Las Cruces man gets 10 years for police chase These […]
Rio Grande Sun
Santa Clara Apartments Closing Down
Santa Clara Apartments has been condemned and all residents must move from the building by Nov. 21. The notice of condemnation was sent to residents on Nov. 7 and they were given two weeks to evacuate. Several residents took issue with only receiving a $30 one-time voucher that they said can only be used at Pajarito Mobile Homes or Las Lomas Apartments.
Kitten found nearly frozen outside Espanola shelter
ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Espanola Humane is asking the community to do better. This comes after a small kitten was found nearly frozen to death outside their shelter during Sunday night’s snow storm. The kitten was found in a cat carrier completely covered in snow. Mattie Allen with Espanola Humane says the one-month-old kitten had no […]
