Angel Fire, NM

KRQE News 13

Breezy evening with snow developing late

It was a beautiful Sunday with high temperatures rebounding much closer to the average for mid-November. Albuquerque reached nearly 60° under mainly sunny skies. Deming even climbed to 70° with some help from the stronger southerly wind gusts. Widespread gusts of 30-40 mph were common this afternoon ahead of our next storm.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Santa Clara Apartments Closing Down

Santa Clara Apartments has been condemned and all residents must move from the building by Nov. 21. The notice of condemnation was sent to residents on Nov. 7 and they were given two weeks to evacuate. Several residents took issue with only receiving a $30 one-time voucher that they said can only be used at Pajarito Mobile Homes or Las Lomas Apartments.
KRQE News 13

Kitten found nearly frozen outside Espanola shelter

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Espanola Humane is asking the community to do better. This comes after a small kitten was found nearly frozen to death outside their shelter during Sunday night’s snow storm. The kitten was found in a cat carrier completely covered in snow. Mattie Allen with Espanola Humane says the one-month-old kitten had no […]
