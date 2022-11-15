ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

247Sports

In his first college road game, Indiana freshman Malik Reneau continues to show he's ready to make an impact

CINCINNATI — In his very first college road game, Indiana freshman Malik Reneau performed quite well. Not that anyone who has been paying attention is in anyway surprised. Facing a sold-out crowd at Xavier’s Cintas Center, the 6-foot-8 freshman forward came off the bench and gave the 12th-ranked Hoosiers 12 points on 5-for-9 shooting to go with six rebounds in 16 minutes.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU punt returner Connor Delp suspended indefinitely

Indiana must find a new punt returner for its penultimate game Saturday at Michigan State. On Thursday the program announced Connor Delp has been suspended indefinitely and will not make the trip to East Lansing. “Effective immediately, sophomore Connor Delp is suspended indefinitely from all football team activities and will...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Xavier Johnson push Indiana to road win over Xavier

CINCINNATI - Trayce Jackson-Davis took a shovel pass from Race Thompson for a layup on the opening possession, and Jackson-Davis did not slow down from there. He had a running mate in Xavier Johnson as the point guard turned in a signature performance to push Indiana over Xavier, 81-79. Friday night, the Indiana offense revolved Jackson-Davis and Johnson. The preseason All-American poured in 30 points to improve the Hoosiers to 3-0. From start to finish, the Greenwood native delivered when the Hoosiers needed him. TJD scored eight of the first ten Indiana points during a slow offensive start. That kept the Hoosiers above water in the early going.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Recap: No. 12 Indiana outlasts Xavier, 81-79, led by Trayce Jackson-Davis' 30 points

No. 12 Indiana (3-0) had to scratch and claw its way to victory Friday night in its first road test of the season, outlasting Xavier, 81-79, at the Cintas Center. Indiana star senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a game-high 30 points on 13-of-16 shooting, including 17 points in the first half. The preseason All-American also added six rebounds and three blocks in 37 minutes. Senior guard Xavier Johnson anchored IU's backcourt with 23 points on 7-of-8 shooting, plus seven rebounds and two assists. Freshman forward Malik Reneau chipped in 12 points and six rebounds despite playing with four fouls for a majority of the second half.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Good News: Just Judy's

INDIANAPOLIS — If it's Thursday, it's time for Dave Calabro's weekly report on his search for positive stories across Indiana. This week, we visited Just Judy's Family Restaurant at 5018 E. 62nd St. on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Sharon told us she's been frequenting the diner for about...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

Columbus awarded as Indiana Community of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS – The City of Columbus was honored with the 2022 Community of the Year Award by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce at its banquet Wednesday night. Mayor Jim Lienhoop and Executive Director of Administration Mary Ferdon accepted the award with many staff and business representatives in attendance. Jim...
COLUMBUS, IN
casscountyonline.com

Kokomo alum Bodie Kitchel now part of ‘the future of agronomy’

KOKOMO, Ind. – Bodie Kitchel can’t say enough about the value of his Ivy Tech Community College degree, and neither can his dad, but it wasn’t always that way. Bodie comes from a family big on education – more specifically Purdue University education. His grandfather, Bob Kitchel, and father, Jon Kitchel, both were known for their basketball skills as students there; his uncle, Kelly Kitchel, played football there and continued as a Purdue sports commentator. The black-and-gold runs deep in these Boilermakers.
KOKOMO, IN
Luay Rahil

The 3rd richest person in Indiana

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
bsquarebulletin.com

Kerry Thomson kicks off campaign for Bloomington mayor: “A public that labels itself ‘progressive’ deserves to see some progress.”

On Thursday, at a gathering of nearly 200 people at Switchyard Brewing on Walnut Street in downtown Bloomington, Kerry Thomson kicked off her 2023 campaign to become Bloomington’s next mayor. About an hour before Thomson’s event, incumbent mayor Democrat John Hamilton had announced that he won’t be seeking a...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Plainfield, IN

Plainfield, Indiana, is a growing city with plenty of great restaurants. You’ll find everything from quick-service burger joints and pizza parlors to high-end steakhouses and steak. We know that when it comes to finding a great place to eat, it can be hard to know where to start. Because...
PLAINFIELD, IN
wbiw.com

Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County to honor the life of former state representative Rex Early. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Marion County. Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Marion County to lower their flags.
MARION COUNTY, IN
