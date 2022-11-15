Read full article on original website
The 3rd richest person in Indiana
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
Football: Babb cites faith, brotherhood, from recovery to first career touchdown in Buckeyes 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 win against IndianaThe LanternBloomington, IN
In his first college road game, Indiana freshman Malik Reneau continues to show he's ready to make an impact
CINCINNATI — In his very first college road game, Indiana freshman Malik Reneau performed quite well. Not that anyone who has been paying attention is in anyway surprised. Facing a sold-out crowd at Xavier’s Cintas Center, the 6-foot-8 freshman forward came off the bench and gave the 12th-ranked Hoosiers 12 points on 5-for-9 shooting to go with six rebounds in 16 minutes.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU punt returner Connor Delp suspended indefinitely
Indiana must find a new punt returner for its penultimate game Saturday at Michigan State. On Thursday the program announced Connor Delp has been suspended indefinitely and will not make the trip to East Lansing. “Effective immediately, sophomore Connor Delp is suspended indefinitely from all football team activities and will...
Rival Reaction: Watch what Xavier coach Sean Miller says about Indiana, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Xavier Johnson
CINCINNATI — Watch what Xavier coach Sean Miller says about Indiana, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson after No. 12 Indiana's 81-79 road win at Xavier.
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Xavier Johnson push Indiana to road win over Xavier
CINCINNATI - Trayce Jackson-Davis took a shovel pass from Race Thompson for a layup on the opening possession, and Jackson-Davis did not slow down from there. He had a running mate in Xavier Johnson as the point guard turned in a signature performance to push Indiana over Xavier, 81-79. Friday night, the Indiana offense revolved Jackson-Davis and Johnson. The preseason All-American poured in 30 points to improve the Hoosiers to 3-0. From start to finish, the Greenwood native delivered when the Hoosiers needed him. TJD scored eight of the first ten Indiana points during a slow offensive start. That kept the Hoosiers above water in the early going.
Anticipation, opportunity, a season of possibility — this one is about to get real for No. 12 Indiana
These are the seasons Indiana fans crave, the ones when they know their Hoosiers are good, and only the question is: How Good?. Make the NCAA Tournament and then see what happens? Sweet Sixteen good? A legit chance to push for a Final Four? Contend for a Big Ten title?
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football coach Tom Allen lays bare the program realities in the NIL era
“Recruits, come play for this man. Best coach in America.”. That was Indiana offensive lineman Dylan Powell, who interrupted Tom Allen’s post-game interview on ABC after a 14-6 win over Wisconsin in Madison in Dec. 2020. While less than two years ago, that was also a simpler time in...
Recap: No. 12 Indiana outlasts Xavier, 81-79, led by Trayce Jackson-Davis' 30 points
No. 12 Indiana (3-0) had to scratch and claw its way to victory Friday night in its first road test of the season, outlasting Xavier, 81-79, at the Cintas Center. Indiana star senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a game-high 30 points on 13-of-16 shooting, including 17 points in the first half. The preseason All-American also added six rebounds and three blocks in 37 minutes. Senior guard Xavier Johnson anchored IU's backcourt with 23 points on 7-of-8 shooting, plus seven rebounds and two assists. Freshman forward Malik Reneau chipped in 12 points and six rebounds despite playing with four fouls for a majority of the second half.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Good News: Just Judy's
INDIANAPOLIS — If it's Thursday, it's time for Dave Calabro's weekly report on his search for positive stories across Indiana. This week, we visited Just Judy's Family Restaurant at 5018 E. 62nd St. on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Sharon told us she's been frequenting the diner for about...
Mind-Blowing Midwestern Mansion Has Man Cave with Actual Indy 500 Race Car
Just calling this a mansion really doesn't do it justice. Let's just say it is a private world of midwestern paradise with every possible amenity that you've ever dreamed of. According to the house listing on Zillow from Carrie Holle of Compass Indiana, this home is located in Columbus, just south of Indianapolis.
korncountry.com
Columbus awarded as Indiana Community of the Year
INDIANAPOLIS – The City of Columbus was honored with the 2022 Community of the Year Award by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce at its banquet Wednesday night. Mayor Jim Lienhoop and Executive Director of Administration Mary Ferdon accepted the award with many staff and business representatives in attendance. Jim...
casscountyonline.com
Kokomo alum Bodie Kitchel now part of ‘the future of agronomy’
KOKOMO, Ind. – Bodie Kitchel can’t say enough about the value of his Ivy Tech Community College degree, and neither can his dad, but it wasn’t always that way. Bodie comes from a family big on education – more specifically Purdue University education. His grandfather, Bob Kitchel, and father, Jon Kitchel, both were known for their basketball skills as students there; his uncle, Kelly Kitchel, played football there and continued as a Purdue sports commentator. The black-and-gold runs deep in these Boilermakers.
The 3rd richest person in Indiana
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Indiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
bsquarebulletin.com
Kerry Thomson kicks off campaign for Bloomington mayor: “A public that labels itself ‘progressive’ deserves to see some progress.”
On Thursday, at a gathering of nearly 200 people at Switchyard Brewing on Walnut Street in downtown Bloomington, Kerry Thomson kicked off her 2023 campaign to become Bloomington’s next mayor. About an hour before Thomson’s event, incumbent mayor Democrat John Hamilton had announced that he won’t be seeking a...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Plainfield, IN
Plainfield, Indiana, is a growing city with plenty of great restaurants. You’ll find everything from quick-service burger joints and pizza parlors to high-end steakhouses and steak. We know that when it comes to finding a great place to eat, it can be hard to know where to start. Because...
Rokita granted request for new judge in case brought on by Indy doctor
A court has granted a motion by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita for a new judge in a case brought on by an Indianapolis doctor being investigated by Rokita's office.
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indianapolis
One lucky Hoosier from Indianapolis won $50,000 in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County to honor the life of former state representative Rex Early. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Marion County. Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Marion County to lower their flags.
