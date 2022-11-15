CINCINNATI - Trayce Jackson-Davis took a shovel pass from Race Thompson for a layup on the opening possession, and Jackson-Davis did not slow down from there. He had a running mate in Xavier Johnson as the point guard turned in a signature performance to push Indiana over Xavier, 81-79. Friday night, the Indiana offense revolved Jackson-Davis and Johnson. The preseason All-American poured in 30 points to improve the Hoosiers to 3-0. From start to finish, the Greenwood native delivered when the Hoosiers needed him. TJD scored eight of the first ten Indiana points during a slow offensive start. That kept the Hoosiers above water in the early going.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO