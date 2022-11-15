ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grapevine, TX

This City Is Building North Texas' Largest Outdoor Ice Skating Rink

By Ginny Reese
KAJA KJ 97
KAJA KJ 97
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yYLrc_0jBxS9zQ00
Photo: Getty Images

North Texas' largest outdoor skating rink will soon open in Grapevine. Fox 4 News reported that the rink will open on Friday and will stay open until January 8th, 2023.

The Peace Plaza Ice Rink is 4,500 square feet and will be located in front of Grapevine Main Station near the city's 50-foot-tall Christmas tree .

PW McCallum , Executive Director of the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau, said:

"Just when you thought the Christmas Capital of Texas couldn't get any bigger, now visitors will be able to enjoy the largest outdoor ice rink in the Dallas/ Fort Worth metroplex. We're thrilled to add this magnificent new attraction, and we look forward to the fun holiday memories visitors will create at the Peace Plaza Ice Rink."

Tickets for ice skating will be $20 for one hour. You can buy tickets now on Peace Plaza Ice Rink's website . Visitors can also purchase private skating time for $500 per hour.

According to the city, the outdoor skating rink will be closed to the public on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Narcity USA

There's A Whimsical Christmas Village In Texas With Millions Of Lights & A 50 Foot Tall Tree

If you're looking for your own slice of holiday cheer near you, look no further than the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden festive village in Texas. The installations have transformed into a wonderland full of Christmas spirit with over a million lights displayed, a town of tiny European-style shopping buildings, and tons of different jubilant activities.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

This Walnut Hill Midcentury Home Packs Bold Updates

For this week’s Inwood Home of the Week sponsored by Inwood National Bank, we’re excited to feature a completely updated, midcentury gem in Walnut Hill Manor. Listed by Joshua Vernon with Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate, this fully upgraded 3,855-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom home on Killion Drive is a showpiece of style and an ode to elegance.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

Entertain Thanksgiving Guests in a $43 Million University Park Palace With All The Trimmings

Sometimes we bring you practical, affordable options of homes on the market available to tour in the coming weekend’s open houses. This is not one of those times. As the winter holidays are fast-approaching, we dared to take a peek inside the Dallas properties where we can only hope we might someday get invited to for a turkey dinner. All the trimmings are on display in this edition of Candy’s Dirt Open Houses of the Week.
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Expect Flakes To Hit Town, Maybe

Parts of North Texas may soon see the first signs of snow this week as temperatures remain unseasonably cool. A broad area of high pressure will keep us cool in the wake of Monday’s rain. On Friday, another cold front will move through North Texas, reinforcing the cooler Canadian air mass. As a result, expect light snow without travel problems northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth late Friday into Saturday.
FORT WORTH, TX
papercitymag.com

Nick Badovinus Debuts His 9th Restaurant, Modern American Comes to Mockingbird, and More North Texas Openings

Chef Nick Badovinus' Brass Ram is now open. (Photo by Luis Martinez) The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.
DALLAS, TX
secretdallas.com

An Enormous Exhilarating Drive-Thru Light Park Has Opened In Arlington

Sit back and immerse yourself in a symphony of sight and sound!. An expansive drive-thru light experience has opened in the Dallas Fort Worth area dubbing itself “the most electrifying light show south of the North Pole”. Open now through Sunday, January 1, The Light Park features millions of lights synchronized to a festive mix of Christmas music.
ARLINGTON, TX
Dallas Observer

Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line

Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The French Quarter restaurant offers fine Cajun dining in Richardson

The French Quarter restaurant opened in Richardson in October at 100 S. Central Expressway, Ste. 21. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The French Quarter restaurant opened in Richardson in October at 100 S. Central Expressway, Ste. 21. The fine-dining establishment mixes Cajun dishes and “southern hospitality” with traditionally fancy dishes, according to the company’s website. The French Quarter also serves a variety of specialty cocktails and seafood, with live music and jazz band performances every weekend. 214-613-2640. www.frenchquarterrichardson.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
CandysDirt.com

Designed by Fort Worth Architect Robert L. Wright, This Westcliff Modern Has a Mysterious Past

There is no mystery about the allure of this Westcliff modern, but its eye-catching façade regularly makes necks crane as it is truly worthy of a good gawking. The classic modern is composed of interesting sculptural blocks creating multiple levels. Plus, it’s embedded on a gorgeous verdant sloping lot and still has a timeless appeal after over 40 years. And this property has only been on the market once 20 years ago.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Spec’s Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods to offer drinks, snacks on edge of Plano, Richardson

Spec's will open a new Plano location on the corner of East Renner Road and President George Bush Turnpike near Richardson. (Photo courtesy Spec's) Spec’s Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods is adding a location on the border of Richardson and Plano at 3371 E. Renner Road, Plano. No grand opening date has been announced for the liquor store, which has three other locations in Plano and none in Richardson. Spec’s sells a variety of wines, spirits, beer and seltzers in addition to salsa, crackers, cheeses and other snacks. 214-440-5776. https://specsonline.com/location/renner-road.
PLANO, TX
KAJA KJ 97

KAJA KJ 97

San Antonio, TX
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio #1 For New Country

 https://kj97.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy