This City Is Building North Texas' Largest Outdoor Ice Skating Rink

Photo: Getty Images

North Texas' largest outdoor skating rink will soon open in Grapevine. Fox 4 News reported that the rink will open on Friday and will stay open until January 8th, 2023.

The Peace Plaza Ice Rink is 4,500 square feet and will be located in front of Grapevine Main Station near the city's 50-foot-tall Christmas tree .

PW McCallum , Executive Director of the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau, said:

"Just when you thought the Christmas Capital of Texas couldn't get any bigger, now visitors will be able to enjoy the largest outdoor ice rink in the Dallas/ Fort Worth metroplex. We're thrilled to add this magnificent new attraction, and we look forward to the fun holiday memories visitors will create at the Peace Plaza Ice Rink."

Tickets for ice skating will be $20 for one hour. You can buy tickets now on Peace Plaza Ice Rink's website . Visitors can also purchase private skating time for $500 per hour.

According to the city, the outdoor skating rink will be closed to the public on Thanksgiving and Christmas.