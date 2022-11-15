Meet Diffusion-GAN: A Novel GAN Framework That Leverages A Forward Diffusion Chain To Generate Gaussian-Mixture Distributed Instance Noise

Read full article on original website
marktechpost.com
NVIDIA Researchers Propose a Novel Artificial Intelligence (AI) Text-to-Image Diffusion Model with Expert Denoisers
The recent development in machine learning has led to outstanding results in generative models. Deep neural networks have been successfully exploited to generate many realistic content, such as text, video, music, and image content, as well as transform these contents from one genre to another (X-to-Y generative models). Among the generative models, particular success has been encountered by architectures such as Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) and Diffusion Models (DM).
A newly found loophole enables researchers to see through walls
The Wi-Peep uses many messages to communicate with a target device while it is in the air.
marktechpost.com
Researchers At Stanford Have Developed An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Approach Called ‘MEND’ For Fast Model Editing At Scale
Large models have improved performance on a wide range of modern computer vision and, in particular, natural language processing problems. However, issuing patches to adjust model behavior after deployment is a significant challenge in deploying and maintaining such models. Because of the distributed nature of the model’s representations, when a neural network produces an undesirable output, making a localized update to correct its behavior for a single or small number of inputs is difficult. A large language model trained in 2019 might assign a higher probability to Theresa May than Boris Johnson when prompted. Who is the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom?
Scientists Increasingly Can’t Explain How AI Works
What's your favorite ice cream flavor? You might say vanilla or chocolate, and if I asked why, you’d probably say it’s because it tastes good. But why does it taste good, and why do you still want to try other flavors sometimes? Rarely do we ever question the basic decisions we make in our everyday lives, but if we did, we might realize that we can’t pinpoint the exact reasons for our preferences, emotions, and desires at any given moment.
Metaverse Advanced Technology Research Organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” Launched
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- MATRIX Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX” or “our company”) of the MetaReal Group has launched the Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005148/en/ “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” Metaverse Advanced Technology Laboratory (Graphic: MATRIX Co., Ltd.)
Creepy machine uses AI to read your thoughts without even touching you, scientists reveal
SCIENTISTS have unveiled a new AI-powered method that can read your thoughts. Using artificial intelligence (AI) and fMRI, researchers are able to see what people were hearing and thinking during a brain scan, The Scientist reported. fMRI, or functional magnetic resonance imaging, is a type of imaging method that can...
techeblog.com
Intel FakeCatcher is the World’s First Real-Time Deepfake Detector, Uses AI Models
Facebook AI can reverse engineer deepfakes and figure out their source, but the Intel FakeCatcher is the world’s first real-time deepfake detector. How does it work? This technology runs on Intel hardware and software, both of which interface through a web-based platform. Optimized FakeCatcher architecture consists of teams using OpenVino to run AI models for face and landmark detection algorithms.
MATRIX Succeeds in Generating Metaverse World Through AI; Prototype Video Released
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” operated by MetaReal’s MATRIX Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX”) succeeded in automatically generating a Metaverse world using artificial intelligence. This press release features multimedia. View the...
AdWeek
How User Experience Affects Retail Media's Performance
Retailers are launching media networks left and right to drive additional revenue based on their strong first-party relationships with shoppers. But tension is brewing beneath the surface—a looming fight between those responsible for a quality user experience and the overriding requirement to drive more revenue. 40% of retailers who...
marktechpost.com
Check Out This Tool That Uses Machine Learning To Animate 3D Models In Real-Time And Will Soon Be Compatible With Unreal Engine
Imagine software that could make up anything you want to see. Suppose you wish to see the pyramids of Giza, and software makes it in a virtual world. A revolutionary platform called Anything World combines layers of behavioral intelligence with AI, voice computing, and 3D rendering. We allow consumers to order and play with any object they can think of. It is the simplest and quickest method for developers to produce voice-activated, AI-driven 3D experiences.
DeviantArt’s AI image generator aims to give more power to artists
DeviantArtImages created through the program, DreamUp, will be auto-tagged as AI art. But artists can opt out of including their work in the training set for future developments.
marktechpost.com
AI Researchers from China Suggest a Robust Foundation for Multimodal Connection Extraction Based on an Implicit Fine-Grained Multimodal Alignment and Transformer
The goal of relation extraction (RE), which is helpful for many knowledge-driven activities, is to determine the semantic relationships between two elements in a phrase. However, because social media texts lack context, they may perform noticeably worse than traditional RE approaches because they are text-based. Textual material is frequently combined with visual content, such as Twitter image postings. It makes sense to include visual material to fill in the gaps when semantic information is lacking to boost performance.
marktechpost.com
Meet ‘Chinese CLIP,’ An Implementation of CLIP Pretrained on Large-Scale Chinese Datasets with Contrastive Learning
Contrastive Language-Image Pretraining, or CLIP, is a training method that differs from standard technics used by the vision community. A large dataset of over 400 million image-text pair data from the web is used to pretrain the contrastive learning-based CLIP model. Despite the method’s simplicity, CLIP displayed competitive performance in zero-shot image classification across a variety of datasets and not only excelled in vision-language retrieval. It also served as a vision foundation model. In the community of Chinese multimodal representation learning, however, no such model precisely adheres to CLIP’s architecture.
csengineermag.com
Artificial intelligence improves the location of objects inside industrial environments
A new project will use deep learning algorithms to increase the technology’s accuracy and performance. The researchers will carry out the experiment in a 1,000-square-meter facility. The project is developed within the framework of a European consortium. Indoor positioning technologies are one of the driving forces behind the digital...
dornob.com
MIT’s Frighteningly Fast Robot Cheetah Uses AI to Break Speed Records
The robotic cheetah developed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) just keeps getting more advanced. Since its debut in 2015, the four-legged, dog-sized robot known as “Mini Cheetah” has learned how to backflip, taught itself to run, and broken speed records, hitting its fastest speed ever (nearly 13 feet per second) last March.
marktechpost.com
Intel AI Introduces Deepfake Detector that Analyzes ‘Blood Flow’ in Video Pixels to Return Results in Milliseconds with 96% Accuracy
Deepfakes, the art of swapping one face with another, is probably fun. Technology has been getting better day by day, and so are deepfakes and the bigger issue is how exactly real deepfakes start looking. Deepfakes are entertaining, but impersonation can spread misinformation, and so do we have many apps where some of them make fakes while others are on a spree to find them.
techeblog.com
Patent Reveals Apple’s VR Headset May Use Wearable Rings Instead of Full-Sized Controllers
Apple’s VR headset has been rumored to use Force Touch gloves, and now, it may even be compatible with wearable rings, according to this recently uncovered patent. These rings would be able to detect skin-to-skin contact between two hands or fingers for input in virtual reality or augmented reality environments.
PlanetScale Boost Solves Cache Invalidation – ‘One of the Two Hardest Problems in Computer Science’ – Letting Users Accelerate Specific Queries by Up to 1000X
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- PlanetScale, the serverless database innovator powered by MySQL and Vitess, today announced PlanetScale Boost, a new product that improves query performance by up to 1000X and eliminates the need for external database caching. Developed at PlanetScale in less than six months, Boost adds to the competitive advantage that customers have when they build on top of PlanetScale, eliminating weeks of infrastructure and custom application work. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005715/en/ PlanetScale Boost solves cache invalidation to improve database query performance by up to 1000X. (Graphic: Business Wire)
marktechpost.com
Drexel University Introduces TorchFL: A Python Library for Prototyping and Experimentation of Federated Learning Using State-of-the-Art Models and Datasets
The volume of data produced by mobile (client) devices has grown tremendously in recent years due to the quick development of sensor and computational capabilities. The staggering amount of data gathered from hardware devices are useful for solving problems in domains like ad targeting, language translation, image generation, content suggestions, and many other issues that were challenging to tackle without a neural network.
Spot AI Closes $40M for AI-Powered Camera System for Hospitals
– Today, Spot AI closed a $40M Series B funding round to help individuals in the healthcare system and front lines of a hospital make better decisions around security, workforce safety, and process efficiency. – Leveraging cutting edge AI chip technology built into the Spot AI platform, users can easily...
